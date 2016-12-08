Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in NTP

Name : ntp

Product : Fedora 24

Version : 4.2.6p5

Release : 43.fc24

URL : http://www.ntp.org

Summary : The NTP daemon and utilities

Description :

The Network Time Protocol (NTP) is used to synchronize a computer's

time with another reference time source. This package includes ntpd

(a daemon which continuously adjusts system time) and utilities used

to query and configure the ntpd daemon.



Perl scripts ntp-wait and ntptrace are in the ntp-perl package,

ntpdate is in the ntpdate package and sntp is in the sntp package.

The documentation is in the ntp-doc package.



Update Information:



Security fix for CVE-2016-7433, CVE-2016-7426, CVE-2016-7429, CVE-2016-9310,

CVE-2016-9311

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1397347 - CVE-2016-7433 ntp: Broken initial sync calculations

regression

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1397347

[ 2 ] Bug #1397345 - CVE-2016-7426 ntp: Client rate limiting and server

responses

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1397345

[ 3 ] Bug #1397341 - CVE-2016-7429 ntp: Attack on interface selection

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1397341

[ 4 ] Bug #1397319 - CVE-2016-9310 ntp: Mode 6 unauthenticated trap

information disclosure and DDoS vector

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1397319

