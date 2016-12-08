Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in NTP
Name: Mehrere Probleme in NTP
ID: FEDORA-2016-c198d15316
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 24
Datum: Do, 8. Dezember 2016, 07:29
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7426
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9311
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7429
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7433
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9310

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : ntp
Product     : Fedora 24
Version     : 4.2.6p5
Release     : 43.fc24
URL         : http://www.ntp.org
Summary     : The NTP daemon and utilities
Description :
The Network Time Protocol (NTP) is used to synchronize a computer's
time with another reference time source. This package includes ntpd
(a daemon which continuously adjusts system time) and utilities used
to query and configure the ntpd daemon.

Perl scripts ntp-wait and ntptrace are in the ntp-perl package,
ntpdate is in the ntpdate package and sntp is in the sntp package.
The documentation is in the ntp-doc package.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

Security fix for CVE-2016-7433, CVE-2016-7426, CVE-2016-7429, CVE-2016-9310,
CVE-2016-9311
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1397347 - CVE-2016-7433 ntp: Broken initial sync calculations
 regression
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1397347
  [ 2 ] Bug #1397345 - CVE-2016-7426 ntp: Client rate limiting and server
 responses
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1397345
  [ 3 ] Bug #1397341 - CVE-2016-7429 ntp: Attack on interface selection
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1397341
  [ 4 ] Bug #1397319 - CVE-2016-9310 ntp: Mode 6 unauthenticated trap
 information disclosure and DDoS vector
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1397319
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade ntp' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
