Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Xen

Debian Security Advisory DSA-3729-1 security@debian.org

https://www.debian.org/security/ Salvatore Bonaccorso

December 07, 2016 https://www.debian.org/security/faq

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------



Package : xen

CVE ID : CVE-2016-7777 CVE-2016-9379 CVE-2016-9380 CVE-2016-9382

CVE-2016-9383 CVE-2016-9385 CVE-2016-9386

Debian Bug : 845663 845664 845665 845668 845670



Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in the Xen hypervisor. The

Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures project identifies the following

problems:



CVE-2016-7777 (XSA-190)



Jan Beulich from SUSE discovered that Xen does not properly honor

CR0.TS and CR0.EM for x86 HVM guests, potentially allowing guest

users to read or modify FPU, MMX, or XMM register state information

belonging to arbitrary tasks on the guest by modifying an

instruction while the hypervisor is preparing to emulate it.



CVE-2016-9379, CVE-2016-9380 (XSA-198)



Daniel Richman and Gabor Szarka of the Cambridge University

Student-Run Computing Facility discovered that pygrub, the boot

loader emulator, fails to quote (or sanity check) its results when

reporting them to its caller. A malicious guest administrator can

take advantage of this flaw to cause an information leak or denial

of service.



CVE-2016-9382 (XSA-192)



Jan Beulich of SUSE discovered that Xen does not properly handle x86

task switches to VM86 mode. A unprivileged guest process can take

advantage of this flaw to crash the guest or, escalate its

privileges to that of the guest operating system.



CVE-2016-9383 (XSA-195)



George Dunlap of Citrix discovered that the Xen x86 64-bit bit test

instruction emulation is broken. A malicious guest can take

advantage of this flaw to modify arbitrary memory, allowing for

arbitrary code execution, denial of service (host crash), or

information leaks.



CVE-2016-9385 (XSA-193)



Andrew Cooper of Citrix discovered that Xen's x86 segment base write

emulation lacks canonical address checks. A malicious guest

administrator can take advantage of this flaw to crash the host,

leading to a denial of service.



CVE-2016-9386 (XSA-191)



Andrew Cooper of Citrix discovered that x86 null segments are not

always treated as unusable. An unprivileged guest user program

may be able to elevate its privilege to that of the guest

operating system.



For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed in

version 4.4.1-9+deb8u8.



We recommend that you upgrade your xen packages.



Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply

these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be

found at: https://www.debian.org/security/



Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org

