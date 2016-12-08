Login
Sicherheit: Preisgabe von Informationen in atomic-openshift
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Preisgabe von Informationen in atomic-openshift
ID: RHSA-2016:2915-01
Distribution: Red Hat
Plattformen: Red Hat OpenShift Enterprise
Datum: Do, 8. Dezember 2016, 07:22
Referenzen: https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8651

Originalnachricht

 
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1

=====================================================================
                   Red Hat Security Advisory

Synopsis:          Important: atomic-openshift security and bug fix update
Advisory ID:       RHSA-2016:2915-01
Product:           Red Hat OpenShift Enterprise
Advisory URL:      https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016:2915
Issue date:        2016-12-07
CVE Names:         CVE-2016-8651 
=====================================================================

1. Summary:

An update for atomic-openshift is now available for Red Hat OpenShift 
Container Platform 3.1, 3.2, and 3.3.

Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact 
of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, 
which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability
from the CVE link(s) in the References section.

2. Relevant releases/architectures:

Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform 3.3 - noarch, x86_64
Red Hat OpenShift Enterprise 3.1 - noarch, x86_64
Red Hat OpenShift Enterprise 3.2 - noarch, x86_64

3. Description:

Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform is the company's cloud computing 
Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) solution designed for on-premise or private 
cloud deployments.

This advisory contains the RPM packages for Red Hat OpenShift Container 
Platform releases 3.3.1.7, 3.2.1.21, and 3.1.1.10. See the following 
advisory for the container images for these releases:

https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHBA-2016:2916

Security Fix(es):

* An input validation flaw was found in the way OpenShift handles requests 
for images. A user, with a copy of the manifest associated with an image, 
can pull an image even if they do not have access to the image normally, 
resulting in the disclosure of any information contained within the image. 
(CVE-2016-8651)

Bug Fix(es) for OpenShift Container Platform 3.3:

* Previously when rapidly updating multiple namespaces 
controlled by a single ClusterResourceQuota, the status.total.used can get
out of sync with the sum of the status.namespaces[*].used. This bug fix 
ensures the ClusterResourceQuota objects are properly updated. (BZ#1400200)

* When using the `oc new-app --search` command in an environment where 
OpenShift Container Platform (OCP) could not reach Docker Hub, the command 
failed for any query. OCP now prints a warning and continues with what was 
found in other sources. (BZ#1388524)

* The OpenShift Container Platform node daemon did not recover properly 
from restarts, and it lost information about attached and mounted volumes. 
In rare cases, the daemon deleted all data on a mounted volume, thinking 
that it has been already unmounted while it was only missing its node's 
cache. This bug fix ensures node caches are recovered after restarts, and 
as a result no data loss occurs on the mounted volumes. (BZ#1398417)

* Previously, ScheduledJobs were not cleaned up on project deletion. If a 
new project was created with the same project name, the previously-defined 
ScheduledJobs would re-appear. This bug fix ensures ScheduledJobs are 
removed when a project is removed. (BZ#1399700)

Bug Fix(es) for OpenShift Container Platform 3.2:

* When using the `oc new-app --search` command in an environment where 
OpenShift Container Platform (OCP) could not reach Docker Hub, the command 
failed for any query. OCP now prints a warning and continues with what was 
found in other sources. (BZ#1388522)

All OpenShift Container Platform users are advised to upgrade to these 
updated packages and images.

4. Solution:

Before applying this update, make sure all previously released errata 
relevant to your system have been applied.

To apply this update, see the following cluster upgrade documentation that 
relates to your installed version of OpenShift Container Platform.

For OpenShift Container Platform 3.3:

https://docs.openshift.com/container-platform/3.3/install_config/upgrading/
automated_upgrades.html#upgrading-to-ocp-3-3-asynchronous-releases

For OpenShift Container Platform 3.2:

https://docs.openshift.com/enterprise/3.2/install_config/upgrading/automate
d_upgrades.html#upgrading-to-openshift-enterprise-3-2-asynchronous-releases

For OpenShift Container Platform 3.1:

https://docs.openshift.com/enterprise/3.1/install_config/upgrading/automate
d_upgrades.html#upgrading-to-openshift-enterprise-3-1-asynchronous-releases

5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):

1388522 - [backport] (3.2) Failed to "oc new-app --search" at the
 offline environment disconnected to the Internet
1388524 - [backport] (3.3) Failed to "oc new-app --search" at the
 offline environment disconnected to the Internet
1397987 - CVE-2016-8651 OpenShift Enterprise 3: Pulling of any image is
 possible with it manifest
1398417 - Data from persistent volumes is wiped after a node service restart
1399700 - Scheduledjob not deleted when project has been deleted
1400200 - ClusterResourceQuota status total doesn't match sum of namespaces

6. Package List:

Red Hat OpenShift Enterprise 3.1:

Source:
atomic-openshift-3.1.1.10-1.git.0.efeef8d.el7aos.src.rpm

noarch:
atomic-openshift-docker-excluder-3.1.1.10-1.git.0.efeef8d.el7aos.noarch.rpm
atomic-openshift-excluder-3.1.1.10-1.git.0.efeef8d.el7aos.noarch.rpm

x86_64:
atomic-openshift-3.1.1.10-1.git.0.efeef8d.el7aos.x86_64.rpm
atomic-openshift-clients-3.1.1.10-1.git.0.efeef8d.el7aos.x86_64.rpm
atomic-openshift-clients-redistributable-3.1.1.10-1.git.0.efeef8d.el7aos.x86_64.rp
m
atomic-openshift-dockerregistry-3.1.1.10-1.git.0.efeef8d.el7aos.x86_64.rpm
atomic-openshift-master-3.1.1.10-1.git.0.efeef8d.el7aos.x86_64.rpm
atomic-openshift-node-3.1.1.10-1.git.0.efeef8d.el7aos.x86_64.rpm
atomic-openshift-pod-3.1.1.10-1.git.0.efeef8d.el7aos.x86_64.rpm
atomic-openshift-recycle-3.1.1.10-1.git.0.efeef8d.el7aos.x86_64.rpm
atomic-openshift-sdn-ovs-3.1.1.10-1.git.0.efeef8d.el7aos.x86_64.rpm
tuned-profiles-atomic-openshift-node-3.1.1.10-1.git.0.efeef8d.el7aos.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat OpenShift Enterprise 3.2:

Source:
atomic-openshift-3.2.1.21-1.git.0.4250771.el7.src.rpm

noarch:
atomic-openshift-docker-excluder-3.2.1.21-1.git.0.4250771.el7.noarch.rpm
atomic-openshift-excluder-3.2.1.21-1.git.0.4250771.el7.noarch.rpm

x86_64:
atomic-openshift-3.2.1.21-1.git.0.4250771.el7.x86_64.rpm
atomic-openshift-clients-3.2.1.21-1.git.0.4250771.el7.x86_64.rpm
atomic-openshift-clients-redistributable-3.2.1.21-1.git.0.4250771.el7.x86_64.rp
m
atomic-openshift-dockerregistry-3.2.1.21-1.git.0.4250771.el7.x86_64.rpm
atomic-openshift-master-3.2.1.21-1.git.0.4250771.el7.x86_64.rpm
atomic-openshift-node-3.2.1.21-1.git.0.4250771.el7.x86_64.rpm
atomic-openshift-pod-3.2.1.21-1.git.0.4250771.el7.x86_64.rpm
atomic-openshift-recycle-3.2.1.21-1.git.0.4250771.el7.x86_64.rpm
atomic-openshift-sdn-ovs-3.2.1.21-1.git.0.4250771.el7.x86_64.rpm
atomic-openshift-tests-3.2.1.21-1.git.0.4250771.el7.x86_64.rpm
tuned-profiles-atomic-openshift-node-3.2.1.21-1.git.0.4250771.el7.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform 3.3:

Source:
atomic-openshift-3.3.1.7-1.git.0.0988966.el7.src.rpm

noarch:
atomic-openshift-docker-excluder-3.3.1.7-1.git.0.0988966.el7.noarch.rpm
atomic-openshift-excluder-3.3.1.7-1.git.0.0988966.el7.noarch.rpm

x86_64:
atomic-openshift-3.3.1.7-1.git.0.0988966.el7.x86_64.rpm
atomic-openshift-clients-3.3.1.7-1.git.0.0988966.el7.x86_64.rpm
atomic-openshift-clients-redistributable-3.3.1.7-1.git.0.0988966.el7.x86_64.rpm
atomic-openshift-dockerregistry-3.3.1.7-1.git.0.0988966.el7.x86_64.rpm
atomic-openshift-master-3.3.1.7-1.git.0.0988966.el7.x86_64.rpm
atomic-openshift-node-3.3.1.7-1.git.0.0988966.el7.x86_64.rpm
atomic-openshift-pod-3.3.1.7-1.git.0.0988966.el7.x86_64.rpm
atomic-openshift-sdn-ovs-3.3.1.7-1.git.0.0988966.el7.x86_64.rpm
atomic-openshift-tests-3.3.1.7-1.git.0.0988966.el7.x86_64.rpm
tuned-profiles-atomic-openshift-node-3.3.1.7-1.git.0.0988966.el7.x86_64.rpm

These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security.  Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/

7. References:

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8651
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important

8. Contact:

The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/

Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v1

iD8DBQFYSHjTXlSAg2UNWIIRAjf3AKCBVHwXqFQ1tRc9E1dxLeWvNn4TRQCfdZVu
Jp/Zdi85OIL+aWxTUBx3Fwc=
=RShg
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----


-- 
Enterprise-watch-list mailing list
Enterprise-watch-list@redhat.com
https://www.redhat.com/mailman/listinfo/enterprise-watch-list
