Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux

SUSE Security Update: Security update for the Linux Kernel

______________________________________________________________________________



Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2016:3049-1

Rating: important

References: #1008831 #1011685 #1012754

Cross-References: CVE-2016-8632 CVE-2016-8655 CVE-2016-9555



Affected Products:

SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP2

SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2

SUSE Linux Enterprise Live Patching 12

SUSE Linux Enterprise High Availability 12-SP2

SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2

______________________________________________________________________________



An update that fixes three vulnerabilities is now available.



Description:







The SUSE Linux Enterprise 12 SP2 kernel was updated to receive critical

security fixes.



The following security bugs were fixed:



- CVE-2016-8655: A race condition in the af_packet packet_set_ring

function could be used by local attackers to crash the kernel or gain

privileges (bsc#1012754).

- CVE-2016-8632: The tipc_msg_build function in net/tipc/msg.c in the

Linux kernel did not validate the relationship between the minimum

fragment length and the maximum packet size, which allowed local users

to gain privileges or cause a denial of service (heap-based buffer

overflow) by leveraging the CAP_NET_ADMIN capability (bnc#1008831).

- CVE-2016-9555: The sctp_sf_ootb function in net/sctp/sm_statefuns.c in

the Linux kernel lacks chunk-length checking for the first chunk, which

allowed remote attackers to cause a denial of service (out-of-bounds

slab access) or possibly have unspecified other impact via crafted SCTP

data (bnc#1011685).





Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP2:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-WE-12-SP2-2016-1772=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP2-2016-1772=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-RPI-12-SP2-2016-1772=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP2-2016-1772=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Live Patching 12:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-Live-Patching-12-2016-1772=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise High Availability 12-SP2:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-HA-12-SP2-2016-1772=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP2-2016-1772=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP2 (x86_64):



kernel-default-debuginfo-4.4.21-84.1

kernel-default-debugsource-4.4.21-84.1

kernel-default-extra-4.4.21-84.1

kernel-default-extra-debuginfo-4.4.21-84.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2 (aarch64 ppc64le

s390x x86_64):



kernel-obs-build-4.4.21-84.1

kernel-obs-build-debugsource-4.4.21-84.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2 (noarch):



kernel-docs-4.4.21-84.3



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2 (aarch64):



kernel-default-4.4.21-84.1

kernel-default-base-4.4.21-84.1

kernel-default-base-debuginfo-4.4.21-84.1

kernel-default-debuginfo-4.4.21-84.1

kernel-default-debugsource-4.4.21-84.1

kernel-default-devel-4.4.21-84.1

kernel-syms-4.4.21-84.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2 (noarch):



kernel-devel-4.4.21-84.1

kernel-macros-4.4.21-84.1

kernel-source-4.4.21-84.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2 (aarch64 ppc64le x86_64):



kernel-default-4.4.21-84.1

kernel-default-base-4.4.21-84.1

kernel-default-base-debuginfo-4.4.21-84.1

kernel-default-debuginfo-4.4.21-84.1

kernel-default-debugsource-4.4.21-84.1

kernel-default-devel-4.4.21-84.1

kernel-syms-4.4.21-84.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2 (noarch):



kernel-devel-4.4.21-84.1

kernel-macros-4.4.21-84.1

kernel-source-4.4.21-84.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Live Patching 12 (x86_64):



kgraft-patch-4_4_21-84-default-1-2.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise High Availability 12-SP2 (ppc64le s390x x86_64):



cluster-md-kmp-default-4.4.21-84.1

cluster-md-kmp-default-debuginfo-4.4.21-84.1

cluster-network-kmp-default-4.4.21-84.1

cluster-network-kmp-default-debuginfo-4.4.21-84.1

dlm-kmp-default-4.4.21-84.1

dlm-kmp-default-debuginfo-4.4.21-84.1

gfs2-kmp-default-4.4.21-84.1

gfs2-kmp-default-debuginfo-4.4.21-84.1

kernel-default-debuginfo-4.4.21-84.1

kernel-default-debugsource-4.4.21-84.1

ocfs2-kmp-default-4.4.21-84.1

ocfs2-kmp-default-debuginfo-4.4.21-84.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2 (x86_64):



kernel-default-4.4.21-84.1

kernel-default-debuginfo-4.4.21-84.1

kernel-default-debugsource-4.4.21-84.1

kernel-default-devel-4.4.21-84.1

kernel-default-extra-4.4.21-84.1

kernel-default-extra-debuginfo-4.4.21-84.1

kernel-syms-4.4.21-84.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2 (noarch):



kernel-devel-4.4.21-84.1

kernel-macros-4.4.21-84.1

kernel-source-4.4.21-84.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8632.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8655.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9555.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1008831

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1011685

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1012754



--

To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org

For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org

