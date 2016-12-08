|
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in OpenStack
|Name:
|Denial of Service in OpenStack
|ID:
|RHSA-2016:2923-01
|Distribution:
|Red Hat
|Plattformen:
|Red Hat Enterprise Linux OpenStack Platform
|Datum:
|Do, 8. Dezember 2016, 07:28
|Referenzen:
|https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-5162
|
Originalnachricht
|
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1
=====================================================================
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Moderate: openstack-cinder and openstack-glance security
update
Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:2923-01
Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux OpenStack Platform
Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2923.html
Issue date: 2016-12-07
CVE Names: CVE-2015-5162
=====================================================================
1. Summary:
Updated openstack-cinder and openstack-glance packages that fix one
security issue are now available for Red Hat OpenStack Platform 9.0
(Mitaka).
Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which
gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from
the CVE link(s) in the References section.
2. Relevant releases/architectures:
Red Hat OpenStack Platform 9.0 - noarch
3. Description:
OpenStack Block Storage (cinder) manages block storage mounting and the
presentation of such mounted block storage to instances. The backend
physical storage can consist of local disks, or Fiber Channel, iSCSI, and
NFS mounts attached to Compute nodes. In addition, Block Storage supports
volume backups, and snapshots for temporary save and restore operations.
Programatic management is available via Block Storage's API.
OpenStack Image service (glance) provides discovery, registration, and
delivery services for disk and server images. It provides the ability to
copy or snapshot a server image, and immediately store it away. Stored
images can be used as a template to get new servers up and running quickly
and more consistently than installing a server operating system and
individually configuring additional services.
Security Fix(es):
* A resource vulnerability in the Block Storage (cinder) and Image (glance)
services was found in their use of qemu-img. An unprivileged user could
consume as much as 4 GB of RAM on the compute host by uploading a malicious
image. This flaw could lead possibly to host out-of-memory errors and
negatively affect other running tenant instances. (CVE-2015-5162)
4. Solution:
For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:
https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258
5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):
1268303 - CVE-2015-5162 openstack-nova/glance/cinder: Malicious image may
exhaust resources
1380842 - Creating Encrypted Volumes with Cinder(Ceph backend) gives false
positive
1381283 - cinder-api lost SSL in oslo.service wsgi move for Mitaka
1381350 - qemu-img calls need to be restricted by ulimit
1386253 - NetApp Cinder driver: cloning operations are unsuccessful
6. Package List:
Red Hat OpenStack Platform 9.0:
Source:
openstack-cinder-8.1.1-4.el7ost.src.rpm
openstack-glance-12.0.0-2.el7ost.src.rpm
noarch:
openstack-cinder-8.1.1-4.el7ost.noarch.rpm
openstack-glance-12.0.0-2.el7ost.noarch.rpm
python-cinder-8.1.1-4.el7ost.noarch.rpm
python-cinder-tests-8.1.1-4.el7ost.noarch.rpm
python-glance-12.0.0-2.el7ost.noarch.rpm
python-glance-tests-12.0.0-2.el7ost.noarch.rpm
These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/
7. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-5162
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate
8. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v1
iD8DBQFYSJNBXlSAg2UNWIIRAqseAJ9mS4L+3LpgAhLLJ+F3q3o671xO3ACfVwIo
b923YWt9AfVmMqyeioV/WMM=
=Sj+Y
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
|
|