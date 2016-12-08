Sicherheit: Denial of Service in OpenStack

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA1



=====================================================================

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Moderate: openstack-cinder and openstack-glance security

update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:2923-01

Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux OpenStack Platform

Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2923.html

Issue date: 2016-12-07

CVE Names: CVE-2015-5162

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



Updated openstack-cinder and openstack-glance packages that fix one

security issue are now available for Red Hat OpenStack Platform 9.0

(Mitaka).



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which

gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from

the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat OpenStack Platform 9.0 - noarch



3. Description:



OpenStack Block Storage (cinder) manages block storage mounting and the

presentation of such mounted block storage to instances. The backend

physical storage can consist of local disks, or Fiber Channel, iSCSI, and

NFS mounts attached to Compute nodes. In addition, Block Storage supports

volume backups, and snapshots for temporary save and restore operations.

Programatic management is available via Block Storage's API.



OpenStack Image service (glance) provides discovery, registration, and

delivery services for disk and server images. It provides the ability to

copy or snapshot a server image, and immediately store it away. Stored

images can be used as a template to get new servers up and running quickly

and more consistently than installing a server operating system and

individually configuring additional services.



Security Fix(es):



* A resource vulnerability in the Block Storage (cinder) and Image (glance)

services was found in their use of qemu-img. An unprivileged user could

consume as much as 4 GB of RAM on the compute host by uploading a malicious

image. This flaw could lead possibly to host out-of-memory errors and

negatively affect other running tenant instances. (CVE-2015-5162)



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1268303 - CVE-2015-5162 openstack-nova/glance/cinder: Malicious image may

exhaust resources

1380842 - Creating Encrypted Volumes with Cinder(Ceph backend) gives false

positive

1381283 - cinder-api lost SSL in oslo.service wsgi move for Mitaka

1381350 - qemu-img calls need to be restricted by ulimit

1386253 - NetApp Cinder driver: cloning operations are unsuccessful



6. Package List:



Red Hat OpenStack Platform 9.0:



Source:

openstack-cinder-8.1.1-4.el7ost.src.rpm

openstack-glance-12.0.0-2.el7ost.src.rpm



noarch:

openstack-cinder-8.1.1-4.el7ost.noarch.rpm

openstack-glance-12.0.0-2.el7ost.noarch.rpm

python-cinder-8.1.1-4.el7ost.noarch.rpm

python-cinder-tests-8.1.1-4.el7ost.noarch.rpm

python-glance-12.0.0-2.el7ost.noarch.rpm

python-glance-tests-12.0.0-2.el7ost.noarch.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-5162

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v1



iD8DBQFYSJNBXlSAg2UNWIIRAqseAJ9mS4L+3LpgAhLLJ+F3q3o671xO3ACfVwIo

b923YWt9AfVmMqyeioV/WMM=

=Sj+Y

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----





--

Enterprise-watch-list mailing list

Enterprise-watch-list@redhat.com

https://www.redhat.com/mailman/listinfo/enterprise-watch-list

