Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in NTP

Name : ntp Product : Fedora 23 Version : 4.2.6p5 Release : 43.fc23 URL : http://www.ntp.org Summary : The NTP daemon and utilities Description : The Network Time Protocol (NTP) is used to synchronize a computer's time with another reference time source. This package includes ntpd (a daemon which continuously adjusts system time) and utilities used to query and configure the ntpd daemon.
Perl scripts ntp-wait and ntptrace are in the ntp-perl package, ntpdate is in the ntpdate package and sntp is in the sntp package. The documentation is in the ntp-doc package.