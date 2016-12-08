Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in php-php-gettext

Name : php-php-gettext

Product : Fedora 23

Version : 1.0.12

Release : 1.fc23

URL : https://launchpad.net/php-gettext

Summary : Gettext emulation in PHP

Description :

This library provides PHP functions to read MO files even when gettext is

not compiled in or when appropriate locale is not present on the system.



Update Information:



php-gettext 1.0.12 ================== * Security fix for potential code

injection bug (LP#1515334) * Do not assume mbstring functions are always

there, pass text through if they aren't (LP#734494)

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1367462 - php-php-gettext: Arbitrary code execution in

select_string, ngettext and npgettext count parameter

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1367462

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade php-php-gettext' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

