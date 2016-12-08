Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in memcached
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in memcached
ID: FEDORA-2016-0c4e822340
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 25
Datum: Do, 8. Dezember 2016, 07:36
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8704
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8705
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8706

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : memcached
Product     : Fedora 25
Version     : 1.4.33
Release     : 1.fc25
URL         : http://www.memcached.org/
Summary     : High Performance, Distributed Memory Object Cache
Description :
memcached is a high-performance, distributed memory object caching
system, generic in nature, but intended for use in speeding up dynamic
web applications by alleviating database load.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Update Information:

Update to the latest upstream release, which fixes CVE-2016-8704,
 CVE-2016-8705,
CVE-2016-8706.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1390510 - CVE-2016-8704 memcached: Server append/prepend remote
 code execution
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1390510
  [ 2 ] Bug #1390511 - CVE-2016-8705 memcached: Server update remote code
 execution
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1390511
  [ 3 ] Bug #1390512 - CVE-2016-8706 memcached: SASL authentication remote code
 execution
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1390512
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------


This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade memcached' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------


package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
