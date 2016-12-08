|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in memcached
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in memcached
|ID:
|FEDORA-2016-0c4e822340
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 25
|Datum:
|Do, 8. Dezember 2016, 07:36
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8704
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8705
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8706
|
Originalnachricht
|
Name : memcached
Product : Fedora 25
Version : 1.4.33
Release : 1.fc25
URL : http://www.memcached.org/
Summary : High Performance, Distributed Memory Object Cache
Description :
memcached is a high-performance, distributed memory object caching
system, generic in nature, but intended for use in speeding up dynamic
web applications by alleviating database load.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:
Update to the latest upstream release, which fixes CVE-2016-8704,
CVE-2016-8705,
CVE-2016-8706.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1390510 - CVE-2016-8704 memcached: Server append/prepend remote
code execution
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1390510
[ 2 ] Bug #1390511 - CVE-2016-8705 memcached: Server update remote code
execution
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1390511
[ 3 ] Bug #1390512 - CVE-2016-8706 memcached: SASL authentication remote code
execution
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1390512
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade memcached' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
|
|