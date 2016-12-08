Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in memcached

Name : memcached

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 1.4.33

Release : 1.fc25

URL : http://www.memcached.org/

Summary : High Performance, Distributed Memory Object Cache

Description :

memcached is a high-performance, distributed memory object caching

system, generic in nature, but intended for use in speeding up dynamic

web applications by alleviating database load.



Update Information:



Update to the latest upstream release, which fixes CVE-2016-8704,

CVE-2016-8705,

CVE-2016-8706.

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1390510 - CVE-2016-8704 memcached: Server append/prepend remote

code execution

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1390510

[ 2 ] Bug #1390511 - CVE-2016-8705 memcached: Server update remote code

execution

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1390511

[ 3 ] Bug #1390512 - CVE-2016-8706 memcached: SASL authentication remote code

execution

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1390512

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade memcached' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

