Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux

openSUSE Security Update: Security update for the Linux Kernel

______________________________________________________________________________



Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2016:3050-1

Rating: important

References: #1000118 #1000433 #1001171 #1001310 #1001486

#1001888 #1003813 #1004052 #1004365 #1004517

#1005169 #1005666 #1005745 #1005917 #1005921

#1005925 #1005929 #1006175 #1006576 #1006809

#1006827 #1006915 #1006918 #1007197 #1007615

#1007653 #1007955 #1008831 #1008979 #1009062

#1009454 #1010040 #1010158 #1010444 #1010478

#1010507 #1010665 #1010690 #1010970 #1011176

#1011685 #1011913 #1012060 #1012094 #1012452

#1012477 #1012754 #1012767 #1012829 #1012992

#1013479 #1013533 #1013700 #799133 #843661

#914939 #954986 #963609 #963655 #963904 #964462

#966186 #966191 #966316 #966318 #966325 #969476

#969477 #971975 #972993 #974313 #978907 #979681

#983087 #983318 #985850 #986255 #987805 #990384

#991414 #992555 #993739 #994881 #995278 #997059

#997807 #998054

Cross-References: CVE-2015-1350 CVE-2015-8964 CVE-2016-7042

CVE-2016-7913 CVE-2016-7917 CVE-2016-8632

CVE-2016-8655 CVE-2016-8666 CVE-2016-9083

CVE-2016-9084 CVE-2016-9555 CVE-2016-9794



Affected Products:

openSUSE Leap 42.2

______________________________________________________________________________



An update that solves 12 vulnerabilities and has 75 fixes

is now available.



Description:







The openSUSE Leap 42.2 kernel was updated to 4.4.36 to receive various

security and bugfixes.



The following security bugs were fixed:



- CVE-2015-1350: The VFS subsystem in the Linux kernel 3.x provides an

incomplete set of requirements for setattr operations that

underspecifies removing extended privilege attributes, which allowed

local users to cause a denial of service (capability stripping) via a

failed invocation of a system call, as demonstrated by using chown to

remove a capability from the ping or Wireshark dumpcap program

(bnc#914939).

- CVE-2015-8964: The tty_set_termios_ldisc function in

drivers/tty/tty_ldisc.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users to

obtain sensitive information from kernel memory by reading a tty data

structure (bnc#1010507).

- CVE-2016-7042: The proc_keys_show function in security/keys/proc.c in

the Linux kernel through 4.8.2, when the GNU Compiler Collection (gcc)

stack protector is enabled, uses an incorrect buffer size for certain

timeout data, which allowed local users to cause a denial of service

(stack memory corruption and panic) by reading the /proc/keys file

(bnc#1004517).

- CVE-2016-7913: The xc2028_set_config function in

drivers/media/tuners/tuner-xc2028.c in the Linux kernel allowed local

users to gain privileges or cause a denial of service (use-after-free)

via vectors involving omission of the firmware name from a certain data

structure (bnc#1010478).

- CVE-2016-7917: The nfnetlink_rcv_batch function in

net/netfilter/nfnetlink.c in the Linux kernel did not check whether a

batch message's length field is large enough, which allowed local

users

to obtain sensitive information from kernel memory or cause a denial of

service (infinite loop or out-of-bounds read) by leveraging the

CAP_NET_ADMIN capability (bnc#1010444).

- CVE-2016-8632: The tipc_msg_build function in net/tipc/msg.c in the

Linux kernel did not validate the relationship between the minimum

fragment length and the maximum packet size, which allowed local users

to gain privileges or cause a denial of service (heap-based buffer

overflow) by leveraging the CAP_NET_ADMIN capability (bnc#1008831).

- CVE-2016-8655: A race condition in the af_packet packet_set_ring

function could be used by local attackers to crash the kernel or gain

privileges (bsc#1012754).

- CVE-2016-8666: The IP stack in the Linux kernel allowed remote attackers

to cause a denial of service (stack consumption and panic) or possibly

have unspecified other impact by triggering use of the GRO path for

packets with tunnel stacking, as demonstrated by interleaved IPv4

headers and GRE headers, a related issue to CVE-2016-7039 (bnc#1001486).

- CVE-2016-9083: drivers/vfio/pci/vfio_pci.c in the Linux kernel allowed

local users to bypass integer overflow checks, and cause a denial of

service (memory corruption) or have unspecified other impact, by

leveraging access to a vfio PCI device file for a VFIO_DEVICE_SET_IRQS

ioctl call, aka a "state machine confusion bug (bnc#1007197).

- CVE-2016-9084: drivers/vfio/pci/vfio_pci_intrs.c in the Linux kernel

misuses the kzalloc function, which allowed local users to cause a

denial of service (integer overflow) or have unspecified other impact by

leveraging access to a vfio PCI device file (bnc#1007197).

- CVE-2016-9555: The sctp_sf_ootb function in net/sctp/sm_statefuns.c in

the Linux kernel lacks chunk-length checking for the first chunk, which

allowed remote attackers to cause a denial of service (out-of-bounds

slab access) or possibly have unspecified other impact via crafted SCTP

data (bnc#1011685).

- CVE-2016-9794: A use-after-free in alsa pcm could lead to crashes or

allowed local users to potentially gain privileges (bsc#1013533).



The following non-security bugs were fixed:



- acpi / pad: do not register acpi_pad driver if running as Xen dom0

(bnc#995278).

- Add power key support for PMIcs which are already included in the

configs (boo#1012477). Arm64 already has these so no need to patch it.

- alsa: hda - Bind with i915 only when Intel graphics is present

(bsc#1012767).

- alsa: hda - Clear the leftover component assignment at

snd_hdac_i915_exit() (bsc#1012767).

- alsa: hda - Degrade i915 binding failure message (bsc#1012767).

- alsa: hda - Fix yet another i915 pointer leftover in error path

(bsc#1012767).

- alsa: hda - Gate the mic jack on HP Z1 Gen3 AiO (bsc#1004365).

- arm64/efi: Enable runtime call flag checking (bsc#1005745).

- arm64/efi: Move to generic {__,}efi_call_virt() (bsc#1005745).

- arm64: Refuse to install 4k kernel on 64k system

- arm64: Update config files. Disable CONFIG_IPMI_SI_PROBE_DEFAULTS

(bsc#1006576)

- arm: bcm2835: add CPU node for ARM core (boo#1012094).

- arm: bcm2835: Split the DT for peripherals from the DT for the CPU

(boo#1012094).

- asoc: cht_bsw_rt5645: Enable jack detection (bsc#1010690).

- asoc: cht_bsw_rt5645: Fix writing to string literal (bsc#1010690).

- asoc: cht_bsw_rt5672: Use HID translation unit (bsc#1010690).

- asoc: intel: add function stub when ACPI is not enabled (bsc#1010690).

- asoc: Intel: add fw name to common dsp context (bsc#1010690).

- asoc: Intel: Add missing 10EC5672 ACPI ID matching for Cherry Trail

(bsc#1010690).

- asoc: Intel: Add module tags for common match module (bsc#1010690).

- asoc: Intel: add NULL test (bsc#1010690).

- asoc: Intel: Add quirks for MinnowBoard MAX (bsc#1010690).

- asoc: Intel: Add surface3 entry in CHT-RT5645 machine (bsc#1010690).

- asoc: Intel: Atom: add 24-bit support for media playback and capture

(bsc#1010690).

- asoc: Intel: Atom: add deep buffer definitions for atom platforms

(bsc#1010690).

- asoc: Intel: Atom: add definitions for modem/SSP0 interface

(bsc#1010690).

- asoc: Intel: Atom: Add quirk for Surface 3 (bsc#1010690).

- asoc: Intel: Atom: add support for CHT w/ RT5640 (bsc#1010690).

- asoc: Intel: Atom: Add support for HP ElitePad 1000 G2 (bsc#1010690).

- asoc: Intel: Atom: add support for RT5642 (bsc#1010690).

- asoc: Intel: Atom: add terminate entry for dmi_system_id tables

(bsc#1010690).

- asoc: Intel: Atom: auto-detection of Baytrail-CR (bsc#1010690).

- asoc: Intel: Atom: clean-up compressed DAI definition (bsc#1010690).

- asoc: Intel: atom: enable configuration of SSP0 (bsc#1010690).

- asoc: Intel: atom: fix 0-day warnings (bsc#1010690).

- asoc: Intel: Atom: fix boot warning (bsc#1010690).

- asoc: Intel: Atom: Fix message handling during drop stream (bsc#1010690).

- asoc: Intel: atom: fix missing breaks that would cause the wrong

operation to execute (bsc#1010690).

- asoc: Intel: Atom: fix regression on compress DAI (bsc#1010690).

- asoc: Intel: Atom: flip logic for gain Switch (bsc#1010690).

- asoc: Intel: atom: Make some messages to debug level (bsc#1010690).

- asoc: Intel: Atom: move atom driver to common acpi match (bsc#1010690).

- asoc: Intel: atom: statify cht_quirk (bsc#1010690).

- asoc: Intel: boards: add DEEP_BUFFER support for BYT/CHT/BSW

(bsc#1010690).

- asoc: Intel: boards: align pin names between byt-rt5640 drivers

(bsc#1010690).

- asoc: Intel: boards: merge DMI-based quirks in bytcr-rt5640 driver

(bsc#1010690).

- asoc: Intel: boards: start merging byt-rt5640 drivers (bsc#1010690).

- asoc: Intel: bytcr_rt56040: additional routing quirks (bsc#1010690).

- asoc: Intel: bytcr-rt5640: add Asus T100TAF quirks (bsc#1010690).

- asoc: Intel: bytcr_rt5640: add IN3 map (bsc#1010690).

- asoc: Intel: bytcr_rt5640: add MCLK support (bsc#1010690).

- asoc: Intel: bytcr_rt5640: Add quirk for Teclast X98 Air 3G tablet

(bsc#1010690).

- asoc: Intel: bytcr_rt5640: add SSP2_AIF2 routing (bsc#1010690).

- asoc: Intel: bytcr_rt5640: change quirk position (bsc#1010690).

- asoc: Intel: bytcr_rt5640: default routing and quirks on Baytrail-CR

(bsc#1010690).

- asoc: Intel: bytcr-rt5640: enable ASRC (bsc#1010690).

- asoc: Intel: bytcr_rt5640: enable differential mic quirk (bsc#1010690).

- asoc: Intel: bytcr_rt5640: fix dai/clock setup for SSP0 routing

(bsc#1010690).

- asoc: Intel: bytcr_rt5640: fixup DAI codec_name with HID (bsc#1010690).

- asoc: Intel: bytcr_rt5640: log quirks (bsc#1010690).

- asoc: Intel: bytcr_rt5640: quirk for Acer Aspire SWS-012 (bsc#1010690).

- asoc: Intel: bytcr_rt5640: quirk for mono speaker (bsc#1010690).

- asoc: Intel: bytcr_rt5640: set SSP to I2S mode 2ch (bsc#1010690).

- asoc: Intel: bytcr_rt5640: use HID translation util (bsc#1010690).

- asoc: Intel: cht: fix uninit variable warning (bsc#1010690).

- asoc: Intel: common: add translation from HID to codec-name

(bsc#1010690).

- asoc: Intel: common: filter ACPI devices with _STA return value

(bsc#1010690).

- asoc: Intel: common: increase the loglevel of "FW Poll Status"

(bsc#1010690).

- asoc: Intel: Create independent acpi match module (bsc#1010690).

- asoc: intel: Fix sst-dsp dependency on dw stuff (bsc#1010690).

- asoc: Intel: Keep building old baytrail machine drivers (bsc#1010690).

- asoc: Intel: Load the atom DPCM driver only (bsc#1010690).

- asoc: intel: make function stub static (bsc#1010690).

- asoc: Intel: Move apci find machine routines (bsc#1010690).

- asoc: intel: Replace kthread with work (bsc#1010690).

- asoc: Intel: Skylake: Always acquire runtime pm ref on unload

(bsc#1005917).

- asoc: Intel: sst: fix sst_memcpy32 wrong with non-4x bytes issue

(bsc#1010690).

- asoc: rt5640: add ASRC support (bsc#1010690).

- asoc: rt5640: add internal clock source support (bsc#1010690).

- asoc: rt5640: add master clock handling for rt5640 (bsc#1010690).

- asoc: rt5640: add supplys for dac power (bsc#1010690).

- asoc: rt5640: remove unused variable (bsc#1010690).

- asoc: rt5640: Set PLL src according to source (bsc#1010690).

- asoc: rt5645: add DAC1 soft volume func control (bsc#1010690).

- asoc: rt5645: Add dmi_system_id "Google Setzer" (bsc#1010690).

- asoc: rt5645: extend delay time for headphone pop noise (bsc#1010690).

- asoc: rt5645: fix reg-2f default value (bsc#1010690).

- asoc: rt5645: improve headphone pop when system resumes from S3

(bsc#1010690).

- asoc: rt5645: improve IRQ reaction time for HS button (bsc#1010690).

- asoc: rt5645: merge DMI tables of google projects (bsc#1010690).

- asoc: rt5645: patch reg-0x8a (bsc#1010690).

- asoc: rt5645: polling jd status in all conditions (bsc#1010690).

- asoc: rt5645: Separate regmap for rt5645 and rt5650 (bsc#1010690).

- asoc: rt5645: set RT5645_PRIV_INDEX as volatile (bsc#1010690).

- asoc: rt5645: use polling to support HS button (bsc#1010690).

- asoc: rt5645: Use the mod_delayed_work instead of the queue_delayed_work

and cancel_delayed_work_sync (bsc#1010690).

- asoc: rt5670: Add missing 10EC5072 ACPI ID (bsc#1010690).

- asoc: rt5670: Enable Braswell platform workaround for Dell Wyse 3040

(bsc#1010690).

- asoc: rt5670: fix HP Playback Volume control (bsc#1010690).

- asoc: rt5670: patch reg-0x8a (bsc#1010690).

- blacklist.conf: Remove intel_pstate potential patch that SLE 12 SP2 The

code layout upstream that motivated this patch is completely different

to what is in SLE 12 SP2 as schedutil was not backported.

- bna: Add synchronization for tx ring (bsc#993739).

- btrfs: allocate root item at snapshot ioctl time (bsc#1012452).

- btrfs: better packing of btrfs_delayed_extent_op (bsc#1012452).

- btrfs: Check metadata redundancy on balance (bsc#1012452).

- btrfs: clean up an error code in btrfs_init_space_info() (bsc#1012452).

- btrfs: cleanup, stop casting for extent_map->lookup everywhere

(bsc#1012452).

- btrfs: cleanup, use enum values for btrfs_path reada (bsc#1012452).

- btrfs: deal with duplicates during extent_map insertion in

btrfs_get_extent (bsc#1001171).

- btrfs: deal with existing encompassing extent map in btrfs_get_extent()

(bsc#1001171).

- btrfs: do an allocation earlier during snapshot creation (bsc#1012452).

- btrfs: do not create or leak aliased root while cleaning up orphans

(bsc#994881).

- btrfs: do not leave dangling dentry if symlink creation failed

(bsc#1012452).

- btrfs: do not use slab cache for struct btrfs_delalloc_work

(bsc#1012452).

- btrfs: drop duplicate prefix from scrub workqueues (bsc#1012452).

- btrfs: drop unused parameter from lock_extent_bits (bsc#1012452).

- btrfs: Enhance chunk validation check (bsc#1012452).

- btrfs: Enhance super validation check (bsc#1012452).

- btrfs: Ensure proper sector alignment for btrfs_free_reserved_data_space

(bsc#1005666).

- btrfs: Expoert and move leaf/subtree qgroup helpers to qgroup.c

(bsc983087, bsc986255).

- btrfs: fix incremental send failure caused by balance (bsc#985850).

- btrfs: fix locking bugs when defragging leaves (bsc#1012452).

- btrfs: fix memory leaks after transaction is aborted (bsc#1012452).

- btrfs: fix output of compression message in btrfs_parse_options()

(bsc#1012452).

- btrfs: fix race between free space endio workers and space cache

writeout (bsc#1012452).

- btrfs: fix races on root_log_ctx lists (bsc#1007653).

- btrfs: fix race when finishing dev replace leading to transaction abort

(bsc#1012452).

- btrfs: fix relocation incorrectly dropping data references (bsc#990384).

- btrfs: fix typo in log message when starting a balance (bsc#1012452).

- btrfs: fix unprotected list operations at btrfs_write_dirty_block_groups

(bsc#1012452).

- btrfs: handle quota reserve failure properly (bsc#1005666).

- btrfs: make btrfs_close_one_device static (bsc#1012452).

- btrfs: make clear_extent_bit helpers static inline (bsc#1012452).

- btrfs: make clear_extent_buffer_uptodate return void (bsc#1012452).

- btrfs: make end_extent_writepage return void (bsc#1012452).

- btrfs: make extent_clear_unlock_delalloc return void (bsc#1012452).

- btrfs: make extent_range_clear_dirty_for_io return void (bsc#1012452).

- btrfs: make extent_range_redirty_for_io return void (bsc#1012452).

- btrfs: make lock_extent static inline (bsc#1012452).

- btrfs: make set_extent_bit helpers static inline (bsc#1012452).

- btrfs: make set_extent_buffer_uptodate return void (bsc#1012452).

- btrfs: make set_range_writeback return void (bsc#1012452).

- btrfs: preallocate path for snapshot creation at ioctl time

(bsc#1012452).

- btrfs: put delayed item hook into inode (bsc#1012452).

- btrfs: qgroup: Add comments explaining how btrfs qgroup works

(bsc983087, bsc986255).

- btrfs: qgroup: Fix qgroup data leaking by using subtree tracing

(bsc983087, bsc986255).

- btrfs: qgroup: Rename functions to make it follow reserve, trace,

account steps (bsc983087, bsc986255).

- btrfs: remove a trivial helper btrfs_set_buffer_uptodate (bsc#1012452).

- btrfs: remove root_log_ctx from ctx list before btrfs_sync_log returns

(bsc#1007653).

- btrfs: remove unused inode argument from uncompress_inline()

(bsc#1012452).

- btrfs: remove wait from struct btrfs_delalloc_work (bsc#1012452).

- btrfs: send, do not bug on inconsistent snapshots (bsc#985850).

- btrfs: sink parameter wait to btrfs_alloc_delalloc_work (bsc#1012452).

- btrfs: Support convert to -d dup for btrfs-convert (bsc#1012452).

- btrfs: Update

patches.suse/btrfs-8401-fix-qgroup-accounting-when-creating-snap.patch

(bsc#972993).

- btrfs: use GFP_KERNEL for allocations in ioctl handlers (bsc#1012452).

- btrfs: use GFP_KERNEL for allocations of workqueues (bsc#1012452).

- btrfs: use GFP_KERNEL for xattr and acl allocations (bsc#1012452).

- btrfs: use smaller type for btrfs_path locks (bsc#1012452).

- btrfs: use smaller type for btrfs_path lowest_level (bsc#1012452).

- btrfs: use smaller type for btrfs_path reada (bsc#1012452).

- btrfs: verbose error when we find an unexpected item in sys_array

(bsc#1012452).

- config: i2c: Enable CONFIG_I2C_DESIGNWARE_PLATFORM and *_BAYTRAIL

(bsc#1010690) Realtek codecs on CHT platform require this i2c bus driver.

- config: select new CONFIG_SND_SOC_INTEL_SST_* helpers

- config: Update config files. (boo#1012094)

- config: Update config files (bsc#1009454) Do not set

CONFIG_EFI_SECURE_BOOT_SECURELEVEL in x86_64/default and x86_64/debug.

We do not need to set CONFIG_EFI_SECURE_BOOT_SECURELEVEL in openSUSE

kernel because openSUSE does not enable kernel module signature check

(bsc#843661). Without kernel module signature check, the root account is

allowed to load arbitrary kernel module to kernel space. Then lock

functions by securelevel is pointless.

- cxgbi: fix uninitialized flowi6 (bsc#963904 FATE#320115).

- Delete

patches.fixes/Add-a-missed-complete-in-iscsit_close_connection.patch.

remove patch Add-a-missed-complete-in-iscsit_close_connection.patch add

bsc#997807 bsc#992555 in patch-4.4.27-28 references

- dell-laptop: Fixate rfkill work on CPU#0 (bsc#1004052).

- dell-wmi: Check if Dell WMI descriptor structure is valid (bsc#1004052).

- dell-wmi: Clean up hotkey table size check (bsc#1004052).

- dell-wmi: Ignore WMI event code 0xe045 (bsc#1004052).

- dell-wmi: Improve unknown hotkey handling (bsc#1004052).

- dell-wmi: Process only one event on devices with interface version 0

(bsc#1004052).

- dell-wmi: Stop storing pointers to DMI tables (bsc#1004052).

- dell-wmi: Support new hotkeys on the XPS 13 9350 (Skylake) (bsc#1004052).

- dell_wmi: Use a C99-style array for bios_to_linux_keycode (bsc#1004052).

- drm/i915: Add missing ring_mask to Pineview (bsc#1005917).

- drm/i915: Calculate watermark related members in the crtc_state, v4

(bsc#1011176).

- drm/i915/ivb: Move WaCxSRDisabledForSpriteScaling w/a to atomic check

(bsc#1011176).

- drm/i915: Move disable_cxsr to the crtc_state (bsc#1011176).

- drm/mgag200: fix error return code in mgag200fb_create() (bsc#1005917).

- drm/radeon: Also call cursor_move_locked when the cursor size changes

(bsc#1000433).

- drm/radeon: Always store CRTC relative radeon_crtc->cursor_x/y values

(bsc#1000433).

- drm/radeon: Ensure vblank interrupt is enabled on DPMS transition to on

(bsc#998054)

- drm/radeon: Hide the HW cursor while it's out of bounds (bsc#1000433).

- drm/radeon: Switch to drm_vblank_on/off (bsc#998054).

- Drop kernel-obs-qa-xen unconditionally (bsc#1010040) The IBS cannot

build it, even if there is a xen-capable kernel-obs-build.

- edac/mce_amd: Add missing SMCA error descriptions (fate#320474,

bsc#1013700).

- edac/mce_amd: Use SMCA prefix for error descriptions arrays

(fate#320474, bsc#1013700).

- efi/runtime-wrappers: Add {__,}efi_call_virt() templates (bsc#1005745).

- efi/runtime-wrappers: Detect firmware IRQ flag corruption (bsc#1005745).

- efi/runtime-wrappers: Remove redundant #ifdefs (bsc#1005745).

- ext4: fix data exposure after a crash (bsc#1012829).

- fs, block: force direct-I/O for dax-enabled block devices (bsc#1012992).

- fs/cifs: cifs_get_root shouldn't use path with tree name (bsc#963655,

bsc#979681).

- fs/cifs: Compare prepaths when comparing superblocks (bsc#799133).

- fs/cifs: Fix memory leaks in cifs_do_mount() (bsc#799133).

- fs/cifs: Move check for prefix path to within cifs_get_root()

(bsc#799133).

- fuse: Fixup buggy conflict resolution in

patches.fixes/fuse-Propagate-dentry-down-to-inode_change_ok.patch.

- genirq: Add untracked irq handler (bsc#1006827).

- genirq: Use a common macro to go through the actions list (bsc#1006827).

- gre: Disable segmentation offloads w/ CSUM and we are encapsulated via

FOU (bsc#1001486).

- gro: Allow tunnel stacking in the case of FOU/GUE (bsc#1001486).

- hpsa: fallback to use legacy REPORT PHYS command (bsc#1006175).

- hpsa: use bus '3' for legacy HBA devices (bsc#1010665).

- hpsa: use correct DID_NO_CONNECT hostbyte (bsc#1010665).

- hv: do not lose pending heartbeat vmbus packets (bnc#1006918).

- i2c: designware-baytrail: Work around Cherry Trail semaphore errors

(bsc#1011913).

- i2c: xgene: Avoid dma_buffer overrun (bsc#1006576).

- i40e: fix an uninitialized variable bug (bsc#969476 FATE#319648).

- i40e: fix broken i40e_config_rss_aq function (bsc#969476 FATE#319648

bsc#969477 FATE#319816).

- i40e: Remove redundant memset (bsc#969476 FATE#319648 bsc#969477

FATE#319816).

- i810: Enable Intel i810 audio driver used in OpenQA VMs.

- Import kabi files for x86_64/default from 4.4.27-2.1

- iommu/arm-smmu: Add support for 16 bit VMID (fate#319978).

- iommu/arm-smmu: Workaround for ThunderX erratum #27704 (fate#319978).

- ipmi_si: create hardware-independent softdep for ipmi_devintf

(bsc#1009062).

- kABI: protect struct mmc_packed (kabi).

- kABI: protect struct mmc_packed (kabi).

- kABI: reintroduce sk_filter (kabi).

- kABI: reintroduce strtobool (kabi).

- kABI: reintroduce strtobool (kabi).

- kABI: restore ip_cmsg_recv_offset parameters (kabi).

- kabi/severities: Ignore kABI for asoc Intel SST drivers (bsc#1010690)

These drivers are self-contained, not for 3rd party drivers.

- kernel-module-subpackage: Properly quote flavor in expressions That

fixes a parse error if the flavor starts with a digit or contains other

non-alphabetic characters.

- kgr: ignore zombie tasks during the patching (bnc#1008979).

- md/raid1: fix: IO can block resync indefinitely (bsc#1001310).

- mm: do not use radix tree writeback tags for pages in swap cache

(bnc#971975 VM performance -- swap).

- mm/filemap: generic_file_read_iter(): check for zero reads

unconditionally (bnc#1007955).

- mm/mprotect.c: do not touch single threaded PTEs which are on the right

node (bnc#971975 VM performance -- numa balancing).

- net/mlx5: Add ConnectX-5 PCIe 4.0 to list of supported devices

(bsc#1006809).

- net: sctp, forbid negative length (bnc#1005921).

- netvsc: fix incorrect receive checksum offloading (bnc#1006915).

- overlayfs: allow writing on read-only btrfs subvolumes (bsc#1010158)

- pci/ACPI: Allow all PCIe services on non-ACPI host bridges (bsc#1006827).

- pci: Allow additional bus numbers for hotplug bridges (bsc#1006827).

- pci: correctly cast mem_base in pci_read_bridge_mmio_pref()

(bsc#1001888).

- pci: pciehp: Allow exclusive userspace control of indicators

(bsc#1006827).

- pci: Remove return values from pcie_port_platform_notify() and relatives

(bsc#1006827).

- perf/x86: Add perf support for AMD family-17h processors (fate#320473).

- powerpc/pseries: Use H_CLEAR_HPT to clear MMU hash table during kexec

(bsc#1003813).

- proc: much faster /proc/vmstat (bnc#971975 VM performance -- vmstat).

- qede: Correctly map aggregation replacement pages (bsc#966318

FATE#320158 bsc#966316 FATE#320159).

- qed: FLR of active VFs might lead to FW assert (bsc#966318 FATE#320158

bsc#966316 FATE#320159).

- Reformat spec files according to the format_spec_file osc helper

- Replace

patches.kabi/kabi-hide-new-member-recursion_counter-in-struct-sk_.patch

by patches.kabi/kabi-hide-bsc-1001486-changes-in-struct-napi_gro_cb.patch

- Revert "ACPI / LPSS: allow to use specific PM domain during

->probe()"

(bsc#1005917).

- Revert "fix minor infoleak in get_user_ex()" (p.k.o).

- REVERT fs/cifs: fix wrongly prefixed path to root (bsc#963655,

bsc#979681)

- Revert "x86/mm: Expand the exception table logic to allow new handling

options" (p.k.o).

- rpm/config.sh: Build against SP2 in the OBS as well

- rpm/constraints.in: increase disk for kernel-syzkaller The

kernel-syzkaller build now consumes around 30G. This causes headache in

factory where the package rebuilds over and over. Require 35G disk size

to successfully build the flavor.

- rpm/kernel-binary.spec.in: Build the -base package unconditionally

(bsc#1000118)

- rpm/kernel-binary.spec.in: Do not create KMPs with CONFIG_MODULES=n

- rpm/kernel-binary.spec.in: Only build -base and -extra with

CONFIG_MODULES (bsc#1000118)

- rpm/kernel-binary.spec.in: Simplify debug info switch Any

CONFIG_DEBUG_INFO sub-options are answered in the configs nowadays.

- rpm/kernel-spec-macros: Ignore too high rebuild counter (bsc#1012060)

- rpm/mkspec: Read a default release string from rpm/config.sh (bsc997059)

- rpm/package-descriptions: Add 64kb kernel flavor description

- rpm/package-descriptions: add kernel-syzkaller

- rpm/package-descriptions: pv has been merged into -default (fate#315712)

- rpm/package-descriptions: the flavor is 64kb, not 64k

- sched/core: Optimize __schedule() (bnc#978907 Scheduler performance --

context switch).

- sched/fair: Optimize find_idlest_cpu() when there is no choice

(bnc#978907 Scheduler performance -- idle search).

- supported.conf: Add overlay.ko to -base (fate#321903) Also, delete the

stale entry for the old overlayfs.

- supported.conf: Mark vmx-crypto as supported (fate#319564)

- tg3: Avoid NULL pointer dereference in tg3_io_error_detected()

(bsc#963609 FATE#320143).

- usbhid: add ATEN CS962 to list of quirky devices (bsc#1007615).

- Whitelist KVM KABI changes resulting from adding a hcall. caused by

5246adec59458b5d325b8e1462ea9ef3ead7f6ae powerpc/pseries: Use

H_CLEAR_HPT to clear MMU hash table during kexec No problem is expected

as result of changing KVM KABI so whitelisting for now. If we get some

additional input from IBM we can back out the patch.

- writeback: initialize inode members that track writeback history

(bsc#1012829).

- x86/apic: Order irq_enter/exit() calls correctly vs. ack_APIC_irq()

(bsc#1013479).

- x86/efi: Enable runtime call flag checking (bsc#1005745).

- x86/efi: Move to generic {__,}efi_call_virt() (bsc#1005745).

- x86/mce/AMD, EDAC/mce_amd: Define and use tables for known SMCA IP types

(fate#320474, bsc#1013700). Exclude removed symbols from kABI check.

They're AMD Zen relevant only and completely useless to other modules

-

only edac_mce_amd.ko.

- x86/mce/AMD: Increase size of the bank_map type (fate#320474,

bsc#1013700).

- x86/mce/AMD: Read MSRs on the CPU allocating the threshold blocks

(fate#320474, bsc#1013700).

- x86/mce/AMD: Update sysfs bank names for SMCA systems (fate#320474,

bsc#1013700).

- x86/mce/AMD: Use msr_ops.misc() in allocate_threshold_blocks()

(fate#320474, bsc#1013700).

- x86/PCI: VMD: Attach VMD resources to parent domain's resource tree

(bsc#1006827).

- x86/PCI: VMD: Document code for maintainability (bsc#1006827).

- x86/PCI: VMD: Fix infinite loop executing irq's (bsc#1006827).

- x86/PCI: VMD: Initialize list item in IRQ disable (bsc#1006827).

- x86/PCI: VMD: Request userspace control of PCIe hotplug indicators

(bsc#1006827).

- x86/PCI: VMD: Select device dma ops to override (bsc#1006827).

- x86/PCI: VMD: Separate MSI and MSI-X vector sharing (bsc#1006827).

- x86/PCI: VMD: Set bus resource start to 0 (bsc#1006827).

- x86/PCI: VMD: Use lock save/restore in interrupt enable path

(bsc#1006827).

- x86/PCI/VMD: Use untracked irq handler (bsc#1006827).

- x86/PCI: VMD: Use x86_vector_domain as parent domain (bsc#1006827).

- xen/gntdev: Use VM_MIXEDMAP instead of VM_IO to avoid NUMA balancing

(bnc#1005169).

- zram: Fix unbalanced idr management at hot removal (bsc#1010970).





Patch Instructions:



To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- openSUSE Leap 42.2:



zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1426=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- openSUSE Leap 42.2 (noarch):



kernel-devel-4.4.36-5.1

kernel-docs-4.4.36-5.3

kernel-docs-html-4.4.36-5.3

kernel-docs-pdf-4.4.36-5.3

kernel-macros-4.4.36-5.1

kernel-source-4.4.36-5.1

kernel-source-vanilla-4.4.36-5.1



- openSUSE Leap 42.2 (x86_64):



kernel-debug-4.4.36-5.1

kernel-debug-base-4.4.36-5.1

kernel-debug-base-debuginfo-4.4.36-5.1

kernel-debug-debuginfo-4.4.36-5.1

kernel-debug-debugsource-4.4.36-5.1

kernel-debug-devel-4.4.36-5.1

kernel-debug-devel-debuginfo-4.4.36-5.1

kernel-default-4.4.36-5.1

kernel-default-base-4.4.36-5.1

kernel-default-base-debuginfo-4.4.36-5.1

kernel-default-debuginfo-4.4.36-5.1

kernel-default-debugsource-4.4.36-5.1

kernel-default-devel-4.4.36-5.1

kernel-obs-build-4.4.36-5.1

kernel-obs-build-debugsource-4.4.36-5.1

kernel-obs-qa-4.4.36-5.1

kernel-syms-4.4.36-5.1

kernel-vanilla-4.4.36-5.1

kernel-vanilla-base-4.4.36-5.1

kernel-vanilla-base-debuginfo-4.4.36-5.1

kernel-vanilla-debuginfo-4.4.36-5.1

kernel-vanilla-debugsource-4.4.36-5.1

kernel-vanilla-devel-4.4.36-5.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-1350.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-8964.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7042.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7913.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7917.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8632.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8655.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8666.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9083.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9084.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9555.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9794.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1000118

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1000433

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1001171

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1001310

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1001486

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1001888

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1003813

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1004052

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1004365

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1004517

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005169

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005666

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005745

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005917

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005921

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005925

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005929

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1006175

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1006576

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1006809

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1006827

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1006915

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1006918

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1007197

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1007615

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1007653

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1007955

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1008831

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1008979

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1009062

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1009454

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010040

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010158

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010444

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010478

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010507

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010665

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010690

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010970

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1011176

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1011685

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1011913

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1012060

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1012094

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1012452

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1012477

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1012754

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1012767

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1012829

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1012992

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1013479

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1013533

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1013700

https://bugzilla.suse.com/799133

https://bugzilla.suse.com/843661

https://bugzilla.suse.com/914939

https://bugzilla.suse.com/954986

https://bugzilla.suse.com/963609

https://bugzilla.suse.com/963655

https://bugzilla.suse.com/963904

https://bugzilla.suse.com/964462

https://bugzilla.suse.com/966186

https://bugzilla.suse.com/966191

https://bugzilla.suse.com/966316

https://bugzilla.suse.com/966318

https://bugzilla.suse.com/966325

https://bugzilla.suse.com/969476

https://bugzilla.suse.com/969477

https://bugzilla.suse.com/971975

https://bugzilla.suse.com/972993

https://bugzilla.suse.com/974313

https://bugzilla.suse.com/978907

https://bugzilla.suse.com/979681

https://bugzilla.suse.com/983087

https://bugzilla.suse.com/983318

https://bugzilla.suse.com/985850

https://bugzilla.suse.com/986255

https://bugzilla.suse.com/987805

https://bugzilla.suse.com/990384

https://bugzilla.suse.com/991414

https://bugzilla.suse.com/992555

https://bugzilla.suse.com/993739

https://bugzilla.suse.com/994881

https://bugzilla.suse.com/995278

https://bugzilla.suse.com/997059

https://bugzilla.suse.com/997807

https://bugzilla.suse.com/998054



--

To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org

For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org

