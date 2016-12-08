|
Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in jq
|Name:
|Pufferüberlauf in jq
|ID:
|201612-20
|Distribution:
|Gentoo
|Plattformen:
|Keine Angabe
|Datum:
|Do, 8. Dezember 2016, 14:34
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2015-8863
|
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201612-20
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Severity: Normal
Title: jq: Buffer overflow
Date: December 08, 2016
Bugs: #580606
ID: 201612-20
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Synopsis
========
A buffer overflow in jq might allow remote attackers to execute
arbitrary code.
Background
==========
jq is a lightweight and flexible command-line JSON processor.
Affected packages
=================
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
-------------------------------------------------------------------
1 app-misc/jq < 1.5-r2 >= 1.5-r2
Description
===========
An off-by-one error was discovered in the tokenadd function in
jv_parse.c which triggers a heap-based buffer overflow.
Impact
======
A remote attacker could trick a victim into processing a specially
crafted JSON file, possibly resulting in the execution of arbitrary
code with the privileges of the process. Additionally, a remote
attacker could cause a Denial of Service condition.
Workaround
==========
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
==========
All jq users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=app-misc/jq-1.5-r2"
References
==========
[ 1 ] CVE-2015-8863
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2015-8863
Availability
============
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-20
Concerns?
=========
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
=======
Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
|
|