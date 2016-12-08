Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in jq

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201612-20

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

https://security.gentoo.org/

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: jq: Buffer overflow

Date: December 08, 2016

Bugs: #580606

ID: 201612-20



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

========



A buffer overflow in jq might allow remote attackers to execute

arbitrary code.



Background

==========



jq is a lightweight and flexible command-line JSON processor.



Affected packages

=================



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 app-misc/jq < 1.5-r2 >= 1.5-r2



Description

===========



An off-by-one error was discovered in the tokenadd function in

jv_parse.c which triggers a heap-based buffer overflow.



Impact

======



A remote attacker could trick a victim into processing a specially

crafted JSON file, possibly resulting in the execution of arbitrary

code with the privileges of the process. Additionally, a remote

attacker could cause a Denial of Service condition.



Workaround

==========



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

==========



All jq users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=app-misc/jq-1.5-r2"



References

==========



[ 1 ] CVE-2015-8863

http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2015-8863



Availability

============



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-20



Concerns?

=========



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

=======



Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





