Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in jq
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Pufferüberlauf in jq
ID: 201612-20
Distribution: Gentoo
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: Do, 8. Dezember 2016, 14:34
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2015-8863

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201612-20
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: jq: Buffer overflow
     Date: December 08, 2016
     Bugs: #580606
       ID: 201612-20

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========

A buffer overflow in jq might allow remote attackers to execute
arbitrary code.

Background
==========

jq is a lightweight and flexible command-line JSON processor.

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  app-misc/jq                  < 1.5-r2                  >= 1.5-r2 

Description
===========

An off-by-one error was discovered in the tokenadd function in
jv_parse.c which triggers a heap-based buffer overflow.

Impact
======

A remote attacker could trick a victim into processing a specially
crafted JSON file, possibly resulting in the execution of arbitrary
code with the privileges of the process.  Additionally, a remote
attacker could cause a Denial of Service condition.

Workaround
==========

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
==========

All jq users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=app-misc/jq-1.5-r2"

References
==========

[ 1 ] CVE-2015-8863
      http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2015-8863

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-20

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5


