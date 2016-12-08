|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in SQLite
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in SQLite
|ID:
|201612-21
|Distribution:
|Gentoo
|Plattformen:
|Keine Angabe
|Datum:
|Do, 8. Dezember 2016, 14:37
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2015-7036
http://blog.fuzzing-project.org/10-Two-invalid-read-errors-heap-overflows-in-SQLite-TFPA-0062015.html
|
Originalnachricht
|
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201612-21
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Severity: Normal
Title: SQLite: Multiple vulnerabilities
Date: December 08, 2016
Bugs: #549258, #574420
ID: 201612-21
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Synopsis
========
Multiple vulnerabilities were found in SQLite, the worst of which may
allow execution of arbitrary code.
Background
==========
SQLite is a C library that implements an SQL database engine.
Affected packages
=================
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
-------------------------------------------------------------------
1 dev-db/sqlite < 3.11.1 >= 3.11.1
Description
===========
Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in SQLite. Please review
the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.
Impact
======
A remote attacker could possibly execute arbitrary code with the
privileges of the process, or cause a Denial of Service condition.
Workaround
==========
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
==========
All sqlite users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=dev-db/sqlite-3.11.1"
References
==========
[ 1 ] CVE-2015-7036
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2015-7036
[ 2 ] Two invalid read errors / heap overflows in SQLite (TFPA 006/2015)
blog.fuzzing-project.org
Availability
============
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-21
Concerns?
=========
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
=======
Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
|
|