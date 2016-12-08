Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in SQLite

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201612-21

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

https://security.gentoo.org/

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: SQLite: Multiple vulnerabilities

Date: December 08, 2016

Bugs: #549258, #574420

ID: 201612-21



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

========



Multiple vulnerabilities were found in SQLite, the worst of which may

allow execution of arbitrary code.



Background

==========



SQLite is a C library that implements an SQL database engine.



Affected packages

=================



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 dev-db/sqlite < 3.11.1 >= 3.11.1



Description

===========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in SQLite. Please review

the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.



Impact

======



A remote attacker could possibly execute arbitrary code with the

privileges of the process, or cause a Denial of Service condition.



Workaround

==========



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

==========



All sqlite users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=dev-db/sqlite-3.11.1"



References

==========



[ 1 ] CVE-2015-7036

http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2015-7036

[ 2 ] Two invalid read errors / heap overflows in SQLite (TFPA 006/2015)

blog.fuzzing-project.org



Availability

============



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-21



Concerns?

=========



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

=======



Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





