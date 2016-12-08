Login
Login-Name Passwort

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in SQLite
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in SQLite
ID: 201612-21
Distribution: Gentoo
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: Do, 8. Dezember 2016, 14:37
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2015-7036
http://blog.fuzzing-project.org/10-Two-invalid-read-errors-heap-overflows-in-SQLite-TFPA-0062015.html

Originalnachricht

 
This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)
--DUxbf2tN3ertS9FWVGAnMi8UImvXQgPoB
Content-Type: multipart/mixed;
 boundary="TkJj0QHHpRNBeesbQXT30Bk42coSxrMID"
From: Aaron Bauman <bman@gentoo.org>
To: gentoo-announce@lists.gentoo.org
Message-ID: <c1371732-e2a1-1e1d-fc82-af7de5feaf93@gentoo.org>
Subject: [ GLSA 201612-21 ] SQLite: Multiple vulnerabilities

--TkJj0QHHpRNBeesbQXT30Bk42coSxrMID
Content-Type: multipart/alternative;
 boundary="------------5B761A4AA2E51321AEAFAB53"

This is a multi-part message in MIME format.
--------------5B761A4AA2E51321AEAFAB53
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201612-21
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: SQLite: Multiple vulnerabilities
     Date: December 08, 2016
     Bugs: #549258, #574420
       ID: 201612-21

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========

Multiple vulnerabilities were found in SQLite, the worst of which may
allow execution of arbitrary code.

Background
==========

SQLite is a C library that implements an SQL database engine.

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  dev-db/sqlite                < 3.11.1                  >= 3.11.1 

Description
===========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in SQLite. Please review
the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.

Impact
======

A remote attacker could possibly execute arbitrary code with the
privileges of the process, or cause a Denial of Service condition.

Workaround
==========

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
==========

All sqlite users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=dev-db/sqlite-3.11.1"

References
==========

[ 1 ] CVE-2015-7036
      http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2015-7036
[ 2 ] Two invalid read errors / heap overflows in SQLite (TFPA 006/2015)
      blog.fuzzing-project.org

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-21

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5


--------------5B761A4AA2E51321AEAFAB53
Content-Type: text/html; charset=utf-8
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable

<html>
  <head>

    <meta http-equiv=3D"Content-Type" content=3D"text/html;
 charset=3Dutf=
-8">
  </head>
  <body bgcolor=3D"#FFFFFF" text=3D"#000000">
    <p>
      <meta http-equiv=3D"Content-Type" content=3D"text/html;
 charset=3Du=
tf-8">
    </p>
    <pre style=3D"color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-style: normal;
 font-variant-l=
igatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-=
spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-tr=
ansform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0=
px; word-wrap: break-word; white-space: pre-wrap;">- - - - - - - - - - -
 =
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201612-21
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           <a
 class=3D"moz-txt-link-freet=
ext" href=3D"https://security.gentoo.org/">https://security.gentoo.org/</=
a>
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: SQLite: Multiple vulnerabilities
     Date: December 08, 2016
     Bugs: #549258, #574420
       ID: 201612-21

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D

Multiple vulnerabilities were found in SQLite, the worst of which may
allow execution of arbitrary code.

Background
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D

SQLite is a C library that implements an SQL database engine.

Affected packages
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  dev-db/sqlite                &lt; 3.11.1                  &gt;=3D
 3.=
11.1=20

Description
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D

Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in SQLite. Please review
the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.

Impact
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D

A remote attacker could possibly execute arbitrary code with the
privileges of the process, or cause a Denial of Service condition.

Workaround
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D

All sqlite users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose "&gt;=3Ddev-db/sqlite-3.11.1"

References
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D

[ 1 ] CVE-2015-7036
      <a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://cve.mitre.org/cgi=
-bin/cvename.cgi?name=3DCVE-2015-7036">http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvena=
me.cgi?name=3DCVE-2015-7036</a>
[ 2 ] Two invalid read errors / heap overflows in SQLite (TFPA 006/2015)
      <a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://blog.fuzzing-proj=
ect.org/10-Two-invalid-read-errors-heap-overflows-in-SQLite-TFPA-0062015.=
html">http://blog.fuzzing-project.org/10-Two-invalid-read-errors-heap-ove=
rflows-in-SQLite-TFPA-0062015.html</a>

Availability
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 <a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"https://security.gentoo.org/g=
lsa/201612-21">https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-21</a>

Concerns?
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-abbreviated"
 href=3D"mailto:security@gentoo.org"=
>security@gentoo.org</a> or alternatively, you may file a bug at
<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"https://bugs.gentoo.org">https=
://bugs.gentoo.org</a>.

License
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D

Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://creativecommons.org/lic=
enses/by-sa/2.5">http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5</a></pre>
  </body>
</html>

--------------5B761A4AA2E51321AEAFAB53--

--TkJj0QHHpRNBeesbQXT30Bk42coSxrMID--

--DUxbf2tN3ertS9FWVGAnMi8UImvXQgPoB
Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"
Content-Description: OpenPGP digital signature
Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="signature.asc"

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v2
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=oRNP
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

--DUxbf2tN3ertS9FWVGAnMi8UImvXQgPoB--
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

0
Xen 4.8 lässt vir­tu­el­le Ma­schi­nen schnel­ler star­ten

4
Col­la­bo­ra On­li­ne 2.0 vor­ge­stellt

0
Rom will ver­mehrt auf Open Sour­ce set­zen

0
Word­press 4.7 Vaug­han mit neuem Stan­dard­the­me

0
Frei­es Hand­buch für die Lei­tung of­fe­ner Or­ga­ni­sa­tio­nen er­hält­lich

7
OpenSUSE Leap 42.2 gibt of­fi­zi­ell 64-­bit Raspber­ry-Pi-I­mage be­kannt

3
Qemu prä­s­en­tiert Ad­vents­ka­len­der mit vir­tu­el­len Ma­schi­nen

26
De­bi­an ringt um die Rolle der Pa­ket­be­treu­er

8
Opera lädt Sei­ten im Vor­aus

7
Helen Tur­vey in den Vor­stand der Mo­zil­la Foun­da­ti­on be­ru­fen
 
Werbung