|
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in GNU Coreutils
|Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in GNU Coreutils
|201612-22
|Gentoo
|Keine Angabe
|Do, 8. Dezember 2016, 14:38
|http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-9471
|
Originalnachricht
|
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201612-22
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Severity: Normal
Title: Coreutils: Arbitrary code execution
Date: December 08, 2016
Bugs: #530514
ID: 201612-22
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Synopsis
========
A vulnerability in Coreutils could lead to the execution of arbitrary
code or a Denial of Service condition.
Background
==========
The GNU Core Utilities are the basic file, shell and text manipulation
utilities of the GNU operating system.
Affected packages
=================
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
-------------------------------------------------------------------
1 sys-apps/coreutils < 8.23 >= 8.23
Description
===========
A memory corruption flaw in GNU Coreutils' parse_datetime function was
reported. Applications using parse_datetime(), such as touch or date,
may accepted untrusted input.
Impact
======
A remote attacker could possibly execute arbitrary code with the
privileges of the process, or cause a Denial of Service condition.
Workaround
==========
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
==========
All Coreutils users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=sys-apps/coreutils-8.23"
References
==========
[ 1 ] CVE-2014-9471
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-9471
Availability
============
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-22
Concerns?
=========
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
=======
Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
|
|