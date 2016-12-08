Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in socat
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in socat
ID: 201612-23
Distribution: Gentoo
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: Do, 8. Dezember 2016, 16:31
Referenzen: https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-2217
http://www.dest-unreach.org/socat/contrib/socat-secadv8.html
http://www.dest-unreach.org/socat/contrib/socat-secadv7.html

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201612-23
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: socat: Multiple vulnerabilities
     Date: December 08, 2016
     Bugs: #573602
       ID: 201612-23

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in socat, the worst of which
may allow execution of arbitrary code.

Background
==========

socat is a multipurpose bidirectional relay, similar to netcat.

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  net-misc/socat              < 1.7.3.1                 >= 1.7.3.1 

Description
===========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in socat. Please review
the references below for details.

Impact
======

A remote attacker could possibly execute arbitrary code with the
privileges of the process, or obtain confidential information.

Workaround
==========

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
==========

All socat users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=net-misc/socat-1.7.3.1"

References
==========

[ 1 ] CVE-2016-2217
      https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-2217
[ 2 ] Socat security advisory 7
      http://www.dest-unreach.org/socat/contrib/socat-secadv7.html
[ 3 ] Socat security advisory 8
      http://www.dest-unreach.org/socat/contrib/socat-secadv8.html

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-23

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5


