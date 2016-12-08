|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in socat
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in socat
|ID:
|201612-23
|Distribution:
|Gentoo
|Plattformen:
|Keine Angabe
|Datum:
|Do, 8. Dezember 2016, 16:31
|Referenzen:
|https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-2217
http://www.dest-unreach.org/socat/contrib/socat-secadv8.html
http://www.dest-unreach.org/socat/contrib/socat-secadv7.html
|
Originalnachricht
|
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201612-23
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Severity: Normal
Title: socat: Multiple vulnerabilities
Date: December 08, 2016
Bugs: #573602
ID: 201612-23
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Synopsis
========
Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in socat, the worst of which
may allow execution of arbitrary code.
Background
==========
socat is a multipurpose bidirectional relay, similar to netcat.
Affected packages
=================
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
-------------------------------------------------------------------
1 net-misc/socat < 1.7.3.1 >= 1.7.3.1
Description
===========
Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in socat. Please review
the references below for details.
Impact
======
A remote attacker could possibly execute arbitrary code with the
privileges of the process, or obtain confidential information.
Workaround
==========
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
==========
All socat users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=net-misc/socat-1.7.3.1"
References
==========
[ 1 ] CVE-2016-2217
https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-2217
[ 2 ] Socat security advisory 7
http://www.dest-unreach.org/socat/contrib/socat-secadv7.html
[ 3 ] Socat security advisory 8
http://www.dest-unreach.org/socat/contrib/socat-secadv8.html
Availability
============
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-23
Concerns?
=========
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
=======
Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
|
|