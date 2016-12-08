Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in socat

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201612-23

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

https://security.gentoo.org/

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: socat: Multiple vulnerabilities

Date: December 08, 2016

Bugs: #573602

ID: 201612-23



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in socat, the worst of which

may allow execution of arbitrary code.



Background

==========



socat is a multipurpose bidirectional relay, similar to netcat.



Affected packages

=================



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 net-misc/socat < 1.7.3.1 >= 1.7.3.1



Description

===========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in socat. Please review

the references below for details.



Impact

======



A remote attacker could possibly execute arbitrary code with the

privileges of the process, or obtain confidential information.



Workaround

==========



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

==========



All socat users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=net-misc/socat-1.7.3.1"



References

==========



[ 1 ] CVE-2016-2217

https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-2217

[ 2 ] Socat security advisory 7

http://www.dest-unreach.org/socat/contrib/socat-secadv7.html

[ 3 ] Socat security advisory 8

http://www.dest-unreach.org/socat/contrib/socat-secadv8.html



Availability

============



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-23



Concerns?

=========



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

=======



Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





