Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in binutils
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in binutils
ID: 201612-24
Distribution: Gentoo
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: Do, 8. Dezember 2016, 16:33
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201612-24
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: Binutils: Multiple vulnerabilities
     Date: December 08, 2016
     Bugs: #526626
       ID: 201612-24

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========

Multiple vulnerabilities were found in Binutils, the worst of which may
allow execution of arbitrary code.

Background
==========

The GNU Binutils are a collection of tools to create, modify and
analyse binary files. Many of the files use BFD, the Binary File
Descriptor library, to do low-level manipulation.

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  sys-devel/binutils            < 2.25                     >= 2.25 

Description
===========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in Binutils. Please
review the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.

Impact
======

A remote attacker could entice a user to open a specially crafted file,
possibly resulting in execution of arbitrary code with the privileges
of the process, cause a Denial of Service condition, or overwrite
arbitrary files.

Workaround
==========

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
==========

All Binutils users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=sys-devel/binutils-2.25"

References
==========

[ 1 ] CVE-2014-8484
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-8484
[ 2 ] CVE-2014-8485
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-8485
[ 3 ] CVE-2014-8501
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-8501
[ 4 ] CVE-2014-8502
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-8502
[ 5 ] CVE-2014-8503
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-8503
[ 6 ] CVE-2014-8504
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-8504
[ 7 ] CVE-2014-8737
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-8737
[ 8 ] CVE-2014-8738
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-8738

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-24

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5


-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v2
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=WQSG
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

--kIdktsrGcEDrtfJ9OArnmFNATfC4hn9mt--
