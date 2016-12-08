Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in binutils

|
Subject: [ GLSA 201612-24 ] Binutils: Multiple vulnerabilities
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201612-24
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Severity: Normal
Title: Binutils: Multiple vulnerabilities
Date: December 08, 2016
Bugs: #526626
ID: 201612-24
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Synopsis
========
Multiple vulnerabilities were found in Binutils, the worst of which may
allow execution of arbitrary code.
Background
==========
The GNU Binutils are a collection of tools to create, modify and
analyse binary files. Many of the files use BFD, the Binary File
Descriptor library, to do low-level manipulation.
Affected packages
=================
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
-------------------------------------------------------------------
1 sys-devel/binutils < 2.25 >= 2.25
Description
===========
Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in Binutils. Please
review the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.
Impact
======
A remote attacker could entice a user to open a specially crafted file,
possibly resulting in execution of arbitrary code with the privileges
of the process, cause a Denial of Service condition, or overwrite
arbitrary files.
Workaround
==========
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
==========
All Binutils users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=sys-devel/binutils-2.25"
References
==========
[ 1 ] CVE-2014-8484
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-8484
[ 2 ] CVE-2014-8485
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-8485
[ 3 ] CVE-2014-8501
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-8501
[ 4 ] CVE-2014-8502
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-8502
[ 5 ] CVE-2014-8503
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-8503
[ 6 ] CVE-2014-8504
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-8504
[ 7 ] CVE-2014-8737
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-8737
[ 8 ] CVE-2014-8738
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-8738
Availability
============
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-24
Concerns?
=========
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
=======
Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
