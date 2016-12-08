Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in binutils

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

--kIdktsrGcEDrtfJ9OArnmFNATfC4hn9mt

Content-Type: multipart/mixed;

boundary="3orM3D8mI9o7XOpXEWm2stEVRJIwXKc9b"

From: Aaron Bauman <bman@gentoo.org>

To: gentoo-announce@lists.gentoo.org

Message-ID: <5e66a82f-9166-1daf-52ca-fe6e6761e868@gentoo.org>

Subject: [ GLSA 201612-24 ] Binutils: Multiple vulnerabilities



--3orM3D8mI9o7XOpXEWm2stEVRJIwXKc9b

Content-Type: multipart/alternative;

boundary="------------0CC8F98995E7EFE6211F7150"



This is a multi-part message in MIME format.

--------------0CC8F98995E7EFE6211F7150

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201612-24

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

https://security.gentoo.org/

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: Binutils: Multiple vulnerabilities

Date: December 08, 2016

Bugs: #526626

ID: 201612-24



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

========



Multiple vulnerabilities were found in Binutils, the worst of which may

allow execution of arbitrary code.



Background

==========



The GNU Binutils are a collection of tools to create, modify and

analyse binary files. Many of the files use BFD, the Binary File

Descriptor library, to do low-level manipulation.



Affected packages

=================



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 sys-devel/binutils < 2.25 >= 2.25



Description

===========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in Binutils. Please

review the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.



Impact

======



A remote attacker could entice a user to open a specially crafted file,

possibly resulting in execution of arbitrary code with the privileges

of the process, cause a Denial of Service condition, or overwrite

arbitrary files.



Workaround

==========



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

==========



All Binutils users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=sys-devel/binutils-2.25"



References

==========



[ 1 ] CVE-2014-8484

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-8484

[ 2 ] CVE-2014-8485

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-8485

[ 3 ] CVE-2014-8501

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-8501

[ 4 ] CVE-2014-8502

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-8502

[ 5 ] CVE-2014-8503

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-8503

[ 6 ] CVE-2014-8504

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-8504

[ 7 ] CVE-2014-8737

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-8737

[ 8 ] CVE-2014-8738

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-8738



Availability

============



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-24



Concerns?

=========



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

=======



Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





--------------0CC8F98995E7EFE6211F7150

Content-Type: text/html; charset=utf-8

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



<html>

<head>



<meta http-equiv=3D"Content-Type" content=3D"text/html;

charset=3Dutf=

-8">

</head>

<body bgcolor=3D"#FFFFFF" text=3D"#000000">

<p>

<meta http-equiv=3D"Content-Type" content=3D"text/html;

charset=3Du=

tf-8">

</p>

<pre style=3D"color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-style: normal;

font-variant-l=

igatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-=

spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-tr=

ansform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0=

px; word-wrap: break-word; white-space: pre-wrap;">- - - - - - - - - - -

=

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201612-24

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

<a

class=3D"moz-txt-link-freet=

ext" href=3D"https://security.gentoo.org/">https://security.gentoo.org/</=

a>

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: Binutils: Multiple vulnerabilities

Date: December 08, 2016

Bugs: #526626

ID: 201612-24



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



Multiple vulnerabilities were found in Binutils, the worst of which may

allow execution of arbitrary code.



Background

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



The GNU Binutils are a collection of tools to create, modify and

analyse binary files. Many of the files use BFD, the Binary File

Descriptor library, to do low-level manipulation.



Affected packages

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 sys-devel/binutils < 2.25

>=3D =

2.25=20



Description

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in Binutils. Please

review the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.



Impact

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



A remote attacker could entice a user to open a specially crafted file,

possibly resulting in execution of arbitrary code with the privileges

of the process, cause a Denial of Service condition, or overwrite

arbitrary files.



Workaround

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



All Binutils users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose

">=3Dsys-devel/binutils-2.25"



References

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



[ 1 ] CVE-2014-8484

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.=

cfm?cvename=3DCVE-2014-8484">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE-20=

14-8484</a>

[ 2 ] CVE-2014-8485

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.=

cfm?cvename=3DCVE-2014-8485">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE-20=

14-8485</a>

[ 3 ] CVE-2014-8501

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.=

cfm?cvename=3DCVE-2014-8501">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE-20=

14-8501</a>

[ 4 ] CVE-2014-8502

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.=

cfm?cvename=3DCVE-2014-8502">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE-20=

14-8502</a>

[ 5 ] CVE-2014-8503

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.=

cfm?cvename=3DCVE-2014-8503">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE-20=

14-8503</a>

[ 6 ] CVE-2014-8504

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.=

cfm?cvename=3DCVE-2014-8504">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE-20=

14-8504</a>

[ 7 ] CVE-2014-8737

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.=

cfm?cvename=3DCVE-2014-8737">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE-20=

14-8737</a>

[ 8 ] CVE-2014-8738

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.=

cfm?cvename=3DCVE-2014-8738">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE-20=

14-8738</a>



Availability

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"https://security.gentoo.org/g=

lsa/201612-24">https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-24</a>



Concerns?

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-abbreviated"

href=3D"mailto:security@gentoo.org"=

>security@gentoo.org</a> or alternatively, you may file a bug at

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"https://bugs.gentoo.org">https=

://bugs.gentoo.org</a>.



License

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://creativecommons.org/lic=

enses/by-sa/2.5">http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5</a></pre>

</body>

</html>



--------------0CC8F98995E7EFE6211F7150--



--3orM3D8mI9o7XOpXEWm2stEVRJIwXKc9b--



--kIdktsrGcEDrtfJ9OArnmFNATfC4hn9mt

Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"

Content-Description: OpenPGP digital signature

Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="signature.asc"



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v2



iQJ8BAEBCgBmBQJYSVy3XxSAAAAAAC4AKGlzc3Vlci1mcHJAbm90YXRpb25zLm9w

ZW5wZ3AuZmlmdGhob3JzZW1hbi5uZXQ1OTcyRDI4NDhFOEE0NDYwRTdERTY4QUM5

RjI4QkQ4QkQxRTM5NUZGAAoJEJ8ovYvR45X/Z+EP/2E12BLq/fHRUiCaWyXN5q5P

Aja8jK+HyO6aKcpi0kA3pm/9aiDmWLs77SF29UD7MKlpryNEMXmpJBQH11HR/7rv

VQJmjmh/9CxsUenIvGa0orutfc6B8yN4pRjxdcjHqwKRZ4IcWshRff44KH9yDSko

LS5TL3wXR0MzfW3eNycXbGVjfO0P2UnaQ3Hf5pU9A1o9CLJvuBSegm/mLnbMUaDu

2N/nVYsTCs2o+h5BslFssnAbFGySrSRaDjgOgRg8wy+ANTQevp7kvaDK/SV3FQMH

P0tF3O/IBFMVzDmxEbKyNHfd9tojMx0zSmkqgUifhCoDgI2qiDwXWRWwWXwTTMDH

Q5BaWIpXCvJdHDZh0vD25hsoD0CpuveN3yemg9p+uehNvy78OU/8vZlZ2NA7al6A

0bw8lbQxxprt0CM/gqX/OBiXNKksgO6qd2amb6ca+/3JqHQ+PtrTZ5FMGfMEf4CW

BJx4hqrdsHX+mD0PYUSdyruL8GH7w9XbLZ8W8GrYrm1U/mhQTTzqGg0PxTGuRqmO

NWUFSyLpFwNyoQw5rA3ZLTZpizB1Jxc5XBdZNgioUuAb65kC49r/OQYh6EVfeoq/

BP9sXQBMCfRg+98eQscwu56LTERtnx4ARHZJHe7bO8NwfLmLXd0Zv9lHDPhOqaiw

IElGaZ2w9g6B62TfaXnq

=WQSG

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



--kIdktsrGcEDrtfJ9OArnmFNATfC4hn9mt--

