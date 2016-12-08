Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in CrackLib

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201612-25

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

https://security.gentoo.org/

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: CrackLib: Buffer overflow

Date: December 08, 2016

Bugs: #591456

ID: 201612-25



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

========



A vulnerability in CrackLib could lead to the execution of arbitrary

code.



Background

==========



CrackLib is a library used to enforce strong passwords by comparing

user selected passwords to words in chosen word lists.



Affected packages

=================



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 sys-libs/cracklib < 2.9.6-r1 >= 2.9.6-r1



Description

===========



A stack-based buffer overflow was discovered in the FascistGecosUser

function of lib/fascist.c.



Impact

======



A local attacker could set a specially crafted GECOS field value in

"/etc/passwd"; possibly resulting in the execution of arbitrary code

with the privileges of the process, a Denial of Service condition, or

the escalation of privileges.



Workaround

==========



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

==========



All CrackLib users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=sys-libs/cracklib-2.9.6-r1"



References

==========



[ 1 ] CVE-2016-6318

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6318



Availability

============



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-25



Concerns?

=========



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

=======



Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





