Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in CrackLib
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Pufferüberlauf in CrackLib
ID: 201612-25
Distribution: Gentoo
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: Do, 8. Dezember 2016, 16:35
Referenzen: http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6318

Originalnachricht

 
From: Aaron Bauman <bman@gentoo.org>
To: gentoo-announce@lists.gentoo.org
Message-ID: <9f024c3d-043a-474c-d977-0a57101a8ee1@gentoo.org>
Subject: [ GLSA 201612-25 ] CrackLib: Buffer overflow

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201612-25
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: CrackLib: Buffer overflow
     Date: December 08, 2016
     Bugs: #591456
       ID: 201612-25

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========

A vulnerability in CrackLib could lead to the execution of arbitrary
code.

Background
==========

CrackLib is a library used to enforce strong passwords by comparing
user selected passwords to words in chosen word lists.

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  sys-libs/cracklib           < 2.9.6-r1               >= 2.9.6-r1 

Description
===========

A stack-based buffer overflow was discovered in the FascistGecosUser
function of lib/fascist.c.

Impact
======

A local attacker could set a specially crafted GECOS field value in
"/etc/passwd"; possibly resulting in the execution of arbitrary code
with the privileges of the process, a Denial of Service condition, or
the escalation of privileges.

Workaround
==========

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
==========

All CrackLib users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=sys-libs/cracklib-2.9.6-r1"

References
==========

[ 1 ] CVE-2016-6318
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6318

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-25

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5


