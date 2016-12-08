Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in OpenJPEG

|
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201612-26
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Severity: Normal
Title: OpenJPEG: Multiple vulnerabilities
Date: December 08, 2016
Bugs: #560632, #572430, #577608, #594740
ID: 201612-26
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Synopsis
========
Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in OpenJPEG, the worst of
which may allow execution of arbitrary code.
Background
==========
OpenJPEG is an open-source JPEG 2000 library.
Affected packages
=================
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
-------------------------------------------------------------------
1 media-libs/openjpeg < 2.1.1_p20160922 *>= 1.5.2
>= 2.1.1_p20160922
Description
===========
Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in OpenJPEG. Please
review the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.
Impact
======
A remote attacker could entice a user to open a specially crafted JPEG
file, possibly resulting in execution of arbitrary code or a Denial of
Service condition. Furthermore, a remote attacker may be able to obtain
sensitive information.
Workaround
==========
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
==========
All OpenJPEG 2 users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot -v
">=media-libs/openjpeg-2.1.1_p20160922:2"
References
==========
[ 1 ] CVE-2015-8871
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8871
[ 2 ] CVE-2016-1923
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-1923
[ 3 ] CVE-2016-1924
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-1924
[ 4 ] CVE-2016-3181
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-3181
[ 5 ] CVE-2016-3182
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-3182
[ 6 ] CVE-2016-3183
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-3183
[ 7 ] CVE-2016-7445
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7445
Availability
============
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-26
Concerns?
=========
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
=======
Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
