Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in OpenJPEG

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201612-26

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

https://security.gentoo.org/

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: OpenJPEG: Multiple vulnerabilities

Date: December 08, 2016

Bugs: #560632, #572430, #577608, #594740

ID: 201612-26



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in OpenJPEG, the worst of

which may allow execution of arbitrary code.



Background

==========



OpenJPEG is an open-source JPEG 2000 library.



Affected packages

=================



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 media-libs/openjpeg < 2.1.1_p20160922 *>= 1.5.2

>= 2.1.1_p20160922



Description

===========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in OpenJPEG. Please

review the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.



Impact

======



A remote attacker could entice a user to open a specially crafted JPEG

file, possibly resulting in execution of arbitrary code or a Denial of

Service condition. Furthermore, a remote attacker may be able to obtain

sensitive information.



Workaround

==========



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

==========



All OpenJPEG 2 users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot -v

">=media-libs/openjpeg-2.1.1_p20160922:2"



References

==========



[ 1 ] CVE-2015-8871

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8871

[ 2 ] CVE-2016-1923

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-1923

[ 3 ] CVE-2016-1924

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-1924

[ 4 ] CVE-2016-3181

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-3181

[ 5 ] CVE-2016-3182

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-3182

[ 6 ] CVE-2016-3183

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-3183

[ 7 ] CVE-2016-7445

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7445



Availability

============



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-26



Concerns?

=========



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

=======



Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





