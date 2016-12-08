Login
Login-Name Passwort

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in OpenJPEG
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in OpenJPEG
ID: 201612-26
Distribution: Gentoo
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: Do, 8. Dezember 2016, 16:37
Referenzen: http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7445
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-1923
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8871
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-3182
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-3183
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-3181
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-1924

Originalnachricht

 
This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)
--PdCIrQnOTxvDJgprK7S9QoVp5Pe45tK4s
Content-Type: multipart/mixed;
 boundary="kp4GDAsOAGxgGWkg61jSMmwqQrj1FFdWR"
From: Aaron Bauman <bman@gentoo.org>
To: gentoo-announce@lists.gentoo.org
Message-ID: <a118683b-b66f-b16a-3cdb-7232b2f6eb7e@gentoo.org>
Subject: [ GLSA 201612-26 ] OpenJPEG: Multiple vulnerabilities

--kp4GDAsOAGxgGWkg61jSMmwqQrj1FFdWR
Content-Type: multipart/alternative;
 boundary="------------BF5D9E7242B3AE721E7DD671"

This is a multi-part message in MIME format.
--------------BF5D9E7242B3AE721E7DD671
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201612-26
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: OpenJPEG: Multiple vulnerabilities
     Date: December 08, 2016
     Bugs: #560632, #572430, #577608, #594740
       ID: 201612-26

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in OpenJPEG, the worst of
which may allow execution of arbitrary code.

Background
==========

OpenJPEG is an open-source JPEG 2000 library.

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  media-libs/openjpeg     < 2.1.1_p20160922              *>= 1.5.2 
                                                   >= 2.1.1_p20160922 

Description
===========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in OpenJPEG. Please
review the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.

Impact
======

A remote attacker could entice a user to open a specially crafted JPEG
file, possibly resulting in execution of arbitrary code or a Denial of
Service condition. Furthermore, a remote attacker may be able to obtain
sensitive information.

Workaround
==========

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
==========

All OpenJPEG 2 users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot -v
 ">=media-libs/openjpeg-2.1.1_p20160922:2"

References
==========

[ 1 ] CVE-2015-8871
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8871
[ 2 ] CVE-2016-1923
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-1923
[ 3 ] CVE-2016-1924
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-1924
[ 4 ] CVE-2016-3181
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-3181
[ 5 ] CVE-2016-3182
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-3182
[ 6 ] CVE-2016-3183
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-3183
[ 7 ] CVE-2016-7445
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7445

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-26

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5


--------------BF5D9E7242B3AE721E7DD671
Content-Type: text/html; charset=utf-8
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable

<html>
  <head>

    <meta http-equiv=3D"Content-Type" content=3D"text/html;
 charset=3Dutf=
-8">
  </head>
  <body bgcolor=3D"#FFFFFF" text=3D"#000000">
    <p>
      <meta http-equiv=3D"Content-Type" content=3D"text/html;
 charset=3Du=
tf-8">
    </p>
    <pre style=3D"color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-style: normal;
 font-variant-l=
igatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-=
spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-tr=
ansform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0=
px; word-wrap: break-word; white-space: pre-wrap;">- - - - - - - - - - -
 =
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201612-26
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           <a
 class=3D"moz-txt-link-freet=
ext" href=3D"https://security.gentoo.org/">https://security.gentoo.org/</=
a>
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: OpenJPEG: Multiple vulnerabilities
     Date: December 08, 2016
     Bugs: #560632, #572430, #577608, #594740
       ID: 201612-26

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D

Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in OpenJPEG, the worst of
which may allow execution of arbitrary code.

Background
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D

OpenJPEG is an open-source JPEG 2000 library.

Affected packages
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  media-libs/openjpeg     &lt; 2.1.1_p20160922              *&gt;=3D
 1=
=2E5.2=20
                                                   &gt;=3D 2.1.1_p2016092=
2=20

Description
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D

Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in OpenJPEG. Please
review the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.

Impact
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D

A remote attacker could entice a user to open a specially crafted JPEG
file, possibly resulting in execution of arbitrary code or a Denial of
Service condition. Furthermore, a remote attacker may be able to obtain
sensitive information.

Workaround
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D

All OpenJPEG 2 users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot -v
 "&gt;=3Dmedia-libs/openjpeg-2.1.1_p20160922=
:2"

References
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D

[ 1 ] CVE-2015-8871
      <a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.=
cfm?cvename=3DCVE-2015-8871">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE-20=
15-8871</a>
[ 2 ] CVE-2016-1923
      <a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.=
cfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-1923">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE-20=
16-1923</a>
[ 3 ] CVE-2016-1924
      <a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.=
cfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-1924">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE-20=
16-1924</a>
[ 4 ] CVE-2016-3181
      <a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.=
cfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-3181">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE-20=
16-3181</a>
[ 5 ] CVE-2016-3182
      <a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.=
cfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-3182">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE-20=
16-3182</a>
[ 6 ] CVE-2016-3183
      <a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.=
cfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-3183">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE-20=
16-3183</a>
[ 7 ] CVE-2016-7445
      <a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.=
cfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-7445">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE-20=
16-7445</a>

Availability
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 <a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"https://security.gentoo.org/g=
lsa/201612-26">https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-26</a>

Concerns?
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-abbreviated"
 href=3D"mailto:security@gentoo.org"=
>security@gentoo.org</a> or alternatively, you may file a bug at
<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"https://bugs.gentoo.org">https=
://bugs.gentoo.org</a>.

License
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D

Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://creativecommons.org/lic=
enses/by-sa/2.5">http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5</a></pre>
  </body>
</html>

--------------BF5D9E7242B3AE721E7DD671--

--kp4GDAsOAGxgGWkg61jSMmwqQrj1FFdWR--

--PdCIrQnOTxvDJgprK7S9QoVp5Pe45tK4s
Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"
Content-Description: OpenPGP digital signature
Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="signature.asc"

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v2
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=E6Ox
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

--PdCIrQnOTxvDJgprK7S9QoVp5Pe45tK4s--
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

0
Xen 4.8 lässt vir­tu­el­le Ma­schi­nen schnel­ler star­ten

4
Col­la­bo­ra On­li­ne 2.0 vor­ge­stellt

0
Rom will ver­mehrt auf Open Sour­ce set­zen

0
Word­press 4.7 Vaug­han mit neuem Stan­dard­the­me

0
Frei­es Hand­buch für die Lei­tung of­fe­ner Or­ga­ni­sa­tio­nen er­hält­lich

8
OpenSUSE Leap 42.2 gibt of­fi­zi­ell 64-­bit Raspber­ry-Pi-I­mage be­kannt

3
Qemu prä­s­en­tiert Ad­vents­ka­len­der mit vir­tu­el­len Ma­schi­nen

27
De­bi­an ringt um die Rolle der Pa­ket­be­treu­er

8
Opera lädt Sei­ten im Vor­aus

7
Helen Tur­vey in den Vor­stand der Mo­zil­la Foun­da­ti­on be­ru­fen
 
Werbung