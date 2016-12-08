Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux

openSUSE Security Update: Security update for the Linux Kernel

Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2016:3058-1

Rating: important

Affected Products:

openSUSE Leap 42.1

An update that solves 16 vulnerabilities and has 12 fixes

is now available.



The openSUSE Leap 42.1 kernel was updated to 4.1.36 to receive various

security and bugfixes.



The following security bugs were fixed:



- CVE-2016-8655: A race condition in the af_packet packet_set_ring

function could be used by local attackers to crash the kernel or gain

privileges (bsc#1012754).

- CVE-2016-9794: A use-after-free in ALSA pcm could lead to crashes or

allowed local users to potentially gain privileges (bsc#1013533).

- CVE-2015-8962: Double free vulnerability in the sg_common_write function

in drivers/scsi/sg.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users to gain

privileges or cause a denial of service (memory corruption and system

crash) by detaching a device during an SG_IO ioctl call (bnc#1010501).

- CVE-2016-9178: The __get_user_asm_ex macro in

arch/x86/include/asm/uaccess.h in the Linux kernel did not initialize a

certain integer variable, which allowed local users to obtain sensitive

information from kernel stack memory by triggering failure of a

get_user_ex call (bnc#1008650).

- CVE-2016-7913: The xc2028_set_config function in

drivers/media/tuners/tuner-xc2028.c in the Linux kernel allowed local

users to gain privileges or cause a denial of service (use-after-free)

via vectors involving omission of the firmware name from a certain data

structure (bnc#1010478).

- CVE-2016-9555: The sctp_sf_ootb function in net/sctp/sm_statefuns.c in

the Linux kernel lacks chunk-length checking for the first chunk, which

allowed remote attackers to cause a denial of service (out-of-bounds

slab access) or possibly have unspecified other impact via crafted SCTP

data (bnc#1011685).

- CVE-2015-8963: Race condition in kernel/events/core.c in the Linux

kernel allowed local users to gain privileges or cause a denial of

service (use-after-free) by leveraging incorrect handling of an swevent

data structure during a CPU unplug operation (bnc#1010502).

- CVE-2015-8964: The tty_set_termios_ldisc function in

drivers/tty/tty_ldisc.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users to

obtain sensitive information from kernel memory by reading a tty data

structure (bnc#1010507).

- CVE-2016-8646: The hash_accept function in crypto/algif_hash.c in the

Linux kernel allowed local users to cause a denial of service (OOPS) by

attempting to trigger use of in-kernel hash algorithms for a socket that

has received zero bytes of data (bnc#1010150).

- CVE-2016-8633: drivers/firewire/net.c in the Linux kernel in certain

unusual hardware configurations, allowed remote attackers to execute

arbitrary code via crafted fragmented packets (bnc#1008833).

- CVE-2016-8630: The x86_decode_insn function in arch/x86/kvm/emulate.c in

the Linux kernel, when KVM is enabled, allowed local users to cause a

denial of service (host OS crash) via a certain use of a ModR/M byte in

an undefined instruction (bnc#1009222).

- CVE-2016-9083: drivers/vfio/pci/vfio_pci.c in the Linux kernel allowed

local users to bypass integer overflow checks, and cause a denial of

service (memory corruption) or have unspecified other impact, by

leveraging access to a vfio PCI device file for a VFIO_DEVICE_SET_IRQS

ioctl call, aka a "state machine confusion bug (bnc#1007197).

- CVE-2016-9084: drivers/vfio/pci/vfio_pci_intrs.c in the Linux kernel

misuses the kzalloc function, which allowed local users to cause a

denial of service (integer overflow) or have unspecified other impact by

leveraging access to a vfio PCI device file (bnc#1007197).

- CVE-2016-7042: The proc_keys_show function in security/keys/proc.c in

the Linux kernel through 4.8.2, when the GNU Compiler Collection (gcc)

stack protector is enabled, uses an incorrect buffer size for certain

timeout data, which allowed local users to cause a denial of service

(stack memory corruption and panic) by reading the /proc/keys file

(bnc#1004517).

- CVE-2016-7097: The filesystem implementation in the Linux kernel

preserves the setgid bit during a setxattr call, which allowed local

users to gain group privileges by leveraging the existence of a setgid

program with restrictions on execute permissions (bnc#995968).

- CVE-2015-8956: The rfcomm_sock_bind function in

net/bluetooth/rfcomm/sock.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users to

obtain sensitive information or cause a denial of service (NULL pointer

dereference) via vectors involving a bind system call on a Bluetooth

RFCOMM socket (bnc#1003925).



The following non-security bugs were fixed:



- ata: ahci_xgene: dereferencing uninitialized pointer in probe

(bsc#1006580).

- blacklist.conf: add some commits (bsc#1006580)

- bna: Add synchronization for tx ring (bsc#993739).

- bonding: set carrier off for devices created through netlink

(bsc#999577).

- btrfs: deal with duplicates during extent_map insertion in

btrfs_get_extent (bsc#1001171).

- btrfs: deal with existing encompassing extent map in btrfs_get_extent()

(bsc#1001171).

- btrfs: fix extent tree corruption due to relocation (bsc#990384).

- btrfs: fix races on root_log_ctx lists (bsc#1007653).

- ext4: fix data exposure after a crash (bsc#1012876).

- ext4: fix reference counting bug on block allocation error (bsc#1012876).

- gre: Disable segmentation offloads w/ CSUM and we are encapsulated via

FOU (bsc#1001486).

- gro: Allow tunnel stacking in the case of FOU/GUE (bsc#1001486).

- ipv6: send NEWLINK on RA managed/otherconf changes (bsc#934067).

- ipv6: send only one NEWLINK when RA causes changes (bsc#934067).

- isofs: Do not return EACCES for unknown filesystems (bsc#1012876).

- jbd2: fix checkpoint list cleanup (bsc#1012876).

- jbd2: Fix unreclaimed pages after truncate in data=journal mode

(bsc#1010909).

- locking/static_key: Fix concurrent static_key_slow_inc() (bsc#1006580).

- mmc: Fix kabi breakage of mmc-block in 4.1.36 (stable-4.1.36).

- posix_acl: Added fix for f2fs.

- Revert "kbuild: add -fno-PIE" (stable-4.1.36).

- Revert "x86/mm: Expand the exception table logic to allow new handling

options" (stable-4.1.36).

- tunnels: Remove encapsulation offloads on decap (bsc#1001486).

- usbhid: add ATEN CS962 to list of quirky devices (bsc#1007615).

- vmxnet3: Wake queue from reset work (bsc#999907).





