Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Linux
ID: openSUSE-SU-2016:3058-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.1
Datum: Do, 8. Dezember 2016, 16:39
Originalnachricht

 
   openSUSE Security Update: Security update for the Linux Kernel
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    openSUSE-SU-2016:3058-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1001171 #1001486 #1003925 #1004517 #1006580 
                    #1007197 #1007615 #1007653 #1008650 #1008833 
                    #1009222 #1010040 #1010150 #1010478 #1010501 
                    #1010502 #1010507 #1010909 #1011685 #1012754 
                    #1012876 #1013533 #934067 #990384 #993739 
                    #995968 #999577 #999907 
Cross-References:   CVE-2015-8956 CVE-2015-8962 CVE-2015-8963
                    CVE-2015-8964 CVE-2016-7042 CVE-2016-7097
                    CVE-2016-7913 CVE-2016-8630 CVE-2016-8633
                    CVE-2016-8646 CVE-2016-8655 CVE-2016-9083
                    CVE-2016-9084 CVE-2016-9178 CVE-2016-9555
                    CVE-2016-9794
Affected Products:
                    openSUSE Leap 42.1
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that solves 16 vulnerabilities and has 12 fixes
   is now available.

Description:



   The openSUSE Leap 42.1 kernel was updated to 4.1.36 to receive various
   security and bugfixes.

   The following security bugs were fixed:

   - CVE-2016-8655: A race condition in the af_packet packet_set_ring
     function could be used by local attackers to crash the kernel or gain
     privileges (bsc#1012754).
   - CVE-2016-9794: A use-after-free in ALSA pcm could lead to crashes or
     allowed local users to potentially gain privileges (bsc#1013533).
   - CVE-2015-8962: Double free vulnerability in the sg_common_write function
     in drivers/scsi/sg.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users to gain
     privileges or cause a denial of service (memory corruption and system
     crash) by detaching a device during an SG_IO ioctl call (bnc#1010501).
   - CVE-2016-9178: The __get_user_asm_ex macro in
     arch/x86/include/asm/uaccess.h in the Linux kernel did not initialize a
     certain integer variable, which allowed local users to obtain sensitive
     information from kernel stack memory by triggering failure of a
     get_user_ex call (bnc#1008650).
   - CVE-2016-7913: The xc2028_set_config function in
     drivers/media/tuners/tuner-xc2028.c in the Linux kernel allowed local
     users to gain privileges or cause a denial of service (use-after-free)
     via vectors involving omission of the firmware name from a certain data
     structure (bnc#1010478).
   - CVE-2016-9555: The sctp_sf_ootb function in net/sctp/sm_statefuns.c in
     the Linux kernel lacks chunk-length checking for the first chunk, which
     allowed remote attackers to cause a denial of service (out-of-bounds
     slab access) or possibly have unspecified other impact via crafted SCTP
     data (bnc#1011685).
   - CVE-2015-8963: Race condition in kernel/events/core.c in the Linux
     kernel allowed local users to gain privileges or cause a denial of
     service (use-after-free) by leveraging incorrect handling of an swevent
     data structure during a CPU unplug operation (bnc#1010502).
   - CVE-2015-8964: The tty_set_termios_ldisc function in
     drivers/tty/tty_ldisc.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users to
     obtain sensitive information from kernel memory by reading a tty data
     structure (bnc#1010507).
   - CVE-2016-8646: The hash_accept function in crypto/algif_hash.c in the
     Linux kernel allowed local users to cause a denial of service (OOPS) by
     attempting to trigger use of in-kernel hash algorithms for a socket that
     has received zero bytes of data (bnc#1010150).
   - CVE-2016-8633: drivers/firewire/net.c in the Linux kernel in certain
     unusual hardware configurations, allowed remote attackers to execute
     arbitrary code via crafted fragmented packets (bnc#1008833).
   - CVE-2016-8630: The x86_decode_insn function in arch/x86/kvm/emulate.c in
     the Linux kernel, when KVM is enabled, allowed local users to cause a
     denial of service (host OS crash) via a certain use of a ModR/M byte in
     an undefined instruction (bnc#1009222).
   - CVE-2016-9083: drivers/vfio/pci/vfio_pci.c in the Linux kernel allowed
     local users to bypass integer overflow checks, and cause a denial of
     service (memory corruption) or have unspecified other impact, by
     leveraging access to a vfio PCI device file for a VFIO_DEVICE_SET_IRQS
     ioctl call, aka a "state machine confusion bug (bnc#1007197).
   - CVE-2016-9084: drivers/vfio/pci/vfio_pci_intrs.c in the Linux kernel
     misuses the kzalloc function, which allowed local users to cause a
     denial of service (integer overflow) or have unspecified other impact by
     leveraging access to a vfio PCI device file (bnc#1007197).
   - CVE-2016-7042: The proc_keys_show function in security/keys/proc.c in
     the Linux kernel through 4.8.2, when the GNU Compiler Collection (gcc)
     stack protector is enabled, uses an incorrect buffer size for certain
     timeout data, which allowed local users to cause a denial of service
     (stack memory corruption and panic) by reading the /proc/keys file
     (bnc#1004517).
   - CVE-2016-7097: The filesystem implementation in the Linux kernel
     preserves the setgid bit during a setxattr call, which allowed local
     users to gain group privileges by leveraging the existence of a setgid
     program with restrictions on execute permissions (bnc#995968).
   - CVE-2015-8956: The rfcomm_sock_bind function in
     net/bluetooth/rfcomm/sock.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users to
     obtain sensitive information or cause a denial of service (NULL pointer
     dereference) via vectors involving a bind system call on a Bluetooth
     RFCOMM socket (bnc#1003925).

   The following non-security bugs were fixed:

   - ata: ahci_xgene: dereferencing uninitialized pointer in probe
     (bsc#1006580).
   - blacklist.conf: add some commits (bsc#1006580)
   - bna: Add synchronization for tx ring (bsc#993739).
   - bonding: set carrier off for devices created through netlink
     (bsc#999577).
   - btrfs: deal with duplicates during extent_map insertion in
     btrfs_get_extent (bsc#1001171).
   - btrfs: deal with existing encompassing extent map in btrfs_get_extent()
     (bsc#1001171).
   - btrfs: fix extent tree corruption due to relocation (bsc#990384).
   - btrfs: fix races on root_log_ctx lists (bsc#1007653).
   - ext4: fix data exposure after a crash (bsc#1012876).
   - ext4: fix reference counting bug on block allocation error (bsc#1012876).
   - gre: Disable segmentation offloads w/ CSUM and we are encapsulated via
     FOU (bsc#1001486).
   - gro: Allow tunnel stacking in the case of FOU/GUE (bsc#1001486).
   - ipv6: send NEWLINK on RA managed/otherconf changes (bsc#934067).
   - ipv6: send only one NEWLINK when RA causes changes (bsc#934067).
   - isofs: Do not return EACCES for unknown filesystems (bsc#1012876).
   - jbd2: fix checkpoint list cleanup (bsc#1012876).
   - jbd2: Fix unreclaimed pages after truncate in data=journal mode
     (bsc#1010909).
   - locking/static_key: Fix concurrent static_key_slow_inc() (bsc#1006580).
   - mmc: Fix kabi breakage of mmc-block in 4.1.36 (stable-4.1.36).
   - posix_acl: Added fix for f2fs.
   - Revert "kbuild: add -fno-PIE" (stable-4.1.36).
   - Revert "x86/mm: Expand the exception table logic to allow new handling
     options" (stable-4.1.36).
   - tunnels: Remove encapsulation offloads on decap (bsc#1001486).
   - usbhid: add ATEN CS962 to list of quirky devices (bsc#1007615).
   - vmxnet3: Wake queue from reset work (bsc#999907).


Patch Instructions:

   To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.1:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1428=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Werbung