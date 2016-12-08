|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in Linux
|ID:
|openSUSE-SU-2016:3058-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.1
|Datum:
|Do, 8. Dezember 2016, 16:39
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8646
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9178
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9555
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2015-8964
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8633
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9083
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7913
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9084
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2015-8962
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2015-8963
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8655
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9794
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8630
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7097
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7042
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2015-8956
|
Originalnachricht
|
openSUSE Security Update: Security update for the Linux Kernel
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2016:3058-1
Rating: important
References: #1001171 #1001486 #1003925 #1004517 #1006580
#1007197 #1007615 #1007653 #1008650 #1008833
#1009222 #1010040 #1010150 #1010478 #1010501
#1010502 #1010507 #1010909 #1011685 #1012754
#1012876 #1013533 #934067 #990384 #993739
#995968 #999577 #999907
Cross-References: CVE-2015-8956 CVE-2015-8962 CVE-2015-8963
CVE-2015-8964 CVE-2016-7042 CVE-2016-7097
CVE-2016-7913 CVE-2016-8630 CVE-2016-8633
CVE-2016-8646 CVE-2016-8655 CVE-2016-9083
CVE-2016-9084 CVE-2016-9178 CVE-2016-9555
CVE-2016-9794
Affected Products:
openSUSE Leap 42.1
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that solves 16 vulnerabilities and has 12 fixes
is now available.
Description:
The openSUSE Leap 42.1 kernel was updated to 4.1.36 to receive various
security and bugfixes.
The following security bugs were fixed:
- CVE-2016-8655: A race condition in the af_packet packet_set_ring
function could be used by local attackers to crash the kernel or gain
privileges (bsc#1012754).
- CVE-2016-9794: A use-after-free in ALSA pcm could lead to crashes or
allowed local users to potentially gain privileges (bsc#1013533).
- CVE-2015-8962: Double free vulnerability in the sg_common_write function
in drivers/scsi/sg.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users to gain
privileges or cause a denial of service (memory corruption and system
crash) by detaching a device during an SG_IO ioctl call (bnc#1010501).
- CVE-2016-9178: The __get_user_asm_ex macro in
arch/x86/include/asm/uaccess.h in the Linux kernel did not initialize a
certain integer variable, which allowed local users to obtain sensitive
information from kernel stack memory by triggering failure of a
get_user_ex call (bnc#1008650).
- CVE-2016-7913: The xc2028_set_config function in
drivers/media/tuners/tuner-xc2028.c in the Linux kernel allowed local
users to gain privileges or cause a denial of service (use-after-free)
via vectors involving omission of the firmware name from a certain data
structure (bnc#1010478).
- CVE-2016-9555: The sctp_sf_ootb function in net/sctp/sm_statefuns.c in
the Linux kernel lacks chunk-length checking for the first chunk, which
allowed remote attackers to cause a denial of service (out-of-bounds
slab access) or possibly have unspecified other impact via crafted SCTP
data (bnc#1011685).
- CVE-2015-8963: Race condition in kernel/events/core.c in the Linux
kernel allowed local users to gain privileges or cause a denial of
service (use-after-free) by leveraging incorrect handling of an swevent
data structure during a CPU unplug operation (bnc#1010502).
- CVE-2015-8964: The tty_set_termios_ldisc function in
drivers/tty/tty_ldisc.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users to
obtain sensitive information from kernel memory by reading a tty data
structure (bnc#1010507).
- CVE-2016-8646: The hash_accept function in crypto/algif_hash.c in the
Linux kernel allowed local users to cause a denial of service (OOPS) by
attempting to trigger use of in-kernel hash algorithms for a socket that
has received zero bytes of data (bnc#1010150).
- CVE-2016-8633: drivers/firewire/net.c in the Linux kernel in certain
unusual hardware configurations, allowed remote attackers to execute
arbitrary code via crafted fragmented packets (bnc#1008833).
- CVE-2016-8630: The x86_decode_insn function in arch/x86/kvm/emulate.c in
the Linux kernel, when KVM is enabled, allowed local users to cause a
denial of service (host OS crash) via a certain use of a ModR/M byte in
an undefined instruction (bnc#1009222).
- CVE-2016-9083: drivers/vfio/pci/vfio_pci.c in the Linux kernel allowed
local users to bypass integer overflow checks, and cause a denial of
service (memory corruption) or have unspecified other impact, by
leveraging access to a vfio PCI device file for a VFIO_DEVICE_SET_IRQS
ioctl call, aka a "state machine confusion bug (bnc#1007197).
- CVE-2016-9084: drivers/vfio/pci/vfio_pci_intrs.c in the Linux kernel
misuses the kzalloc function, which allowed local users to cause a
denial of service (integer overflow) or have unspecified other impact by
leveraging access to a vfio PCI device file (bnc#1007197).
- CVE-2016-7042: The proc_keys_show function in security/keys/proc.c in
the Linux kernel through 4.8.2, when the GNU Compiler Collection (gcc)
stack protector is enabled, uses an incorrect buffer size for certain
timeout data, which allowed local users to cause a denial of service
(stack memory corruption and panic) by reading the /proc/keys file
(bnc#1004517).
- CVE-2016-7097: The filesystem implementation in the Linux kernel
preserves the setgid bit during a setxattr call, which allowed local
users to gain group privileges by leveraging the existence of a setgid
program with restrictions on execute permissions (bnc#995968).
- CVE-2015-8956: The rfcomm_sock_bind function in
net/bluetooth/rfcomm/sock.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users to
obtain sensitive information or cause a denial of service (NULL pointer
dereference) via vectors involving a bind system call on a Bluetooth
RFCOMM socket (bnc#1003925).
The following non-security bugs were fixed:
- ata: ahci_xgene: dereferencing uninitialized pointer in probe
(bsc#1006580).
- blacklist.conf: add some commits (bsc#1006580)
- bna: Add synchronization for tx ring (bsc#993739).
- bonding: set carrier off for devices created through netlink
(bsc#999577).
- btrfs: deal with duplicates during extent_map insertion in
btrfs_get_extent (bsc#1001171).
- btrfs: deal with existing encompassing extent map in btrfs_get_extent()
(bsc#1001171).
- btrfs: fix extent tree corruption due to relocation (bsc#990384).
- btrfs: fix races on root_log_ctx lists (bsc#1007653).
- ext4: fix data exposure after a crash (bsc#1012876).
- ext4: fix reference counting bug on block allocation error (bsc#1012876).
- gre: Disable segmentation offloads w/ CSUM and we are encapsulated via
FOU (bsc#1001486).
- gro: Allow tunnel stacking in the case of FOU/GUE (bsc#1001486).
- ipv6: send NEWLINK on RA managed/otherconf changes (bsc#934067).
- ipv6: send only one NEWLINK when RA causes changes (bsc#934067).
- isofs: Do not return EACCES for unknown filesystems (bsc#1012876).
- jbd2: fix checkpoint list cleanup (bsc#1012876).
- jbd2: Fix unreclaimed pages after truncate in data=journal mode
(bsc#1010909).
- locking/static_key: Fix concurrent static_key_slow_inc() (bsc#1006580).
- mmc: Fix kabi breakage of mmc-block in 4.1.36 (stable-4.1.36).
- posix_acl: Added fix for f2fs.
- Revert "kbuild: add -fno-PIE" (stable-4.1.36).
- Revert "x86/mm: Expand the exception table logic to allow new handling
options" (stable-4.1.36).
- tunnels: Remove encapsulation offloads on decap (bsc#1001486).
- usbhid: add ATEN CS962 to list of quirky devices (bsc#1007615).
- vmxnet3: Wake queue from reset work (bsc#999907).
Patch Instructions:
To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- openSUSE Leap 42.1:
zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1428=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- openSUSE Leap 42.1 (i686 x86_64):
kernel-debug-4.1.36-38.1
kernel-debug-base-4.1.36-38.1
kernel-debug-base-debuginfo-4.1.36-38.1
kernel-debug-debuginfo-4.1.36-38.1
kernel-debug-debugsource-4.1.36-38.1
kernel-debug-devel-4.1.36-38.1
kernel-debug-devel-debuginfo-4.1.36-38.1
kernel-ec2-4.1.36-38.1
kernel-ec2-base-4.1.36-38.1
kernel-ec2-base-debuginfo-4.1.36-38.1
kernel-ec2-debuginfo-4.1.36-38.1
kernel-ec2-debugsource-4.1.36-38.1
kernel-ec2-devel-4.1.36-38.1
kernel-pv-4.1.36-38.1
kernel-pv-base-4.1.36-38.1
kernel-pv-base-debuginfo-4.1.36-38.1
kernel-pv-debuginfo-4.1.36-38.1
kernel-pv-debugsource-4.1.36-38.1
kernel-pv-devel-4.1.36-38.1
kernel-vanilla-4.1.36-38.1
kernel-vanilla-debuginfo-4.1.36-38.1
kernel-vanilla-debugsource-4.1.36-38.1
kernel-vanilla-devel-4.1.36-38.1
kernel-xen-4.1.36-38.1
kernel-xen-base-4.1.36-38.1
kernel-xen-base-debuginfo-4.1.36-38.1
kernel-xen-debuginfo-4.1.36-38.1
kernel-xen-debugsource-4.1.36-38.1
kernel-xen-devel-4.1.36-38.1
- openSUSE Leap 42.1 (i586 x86_64):
hdjmod-debugsource-1.28-28.2
hdjmod-kmp-default-1.28_k4.1.36_38-28.2
hdjmod-kmp-default-debuginfo-1.28_k4.1.36_38-28.2
hdjmod-kmp-pv-1.28_k4.1.36_38-28.2
hdjmod-kmp-pv-debuginfo-1.28_k4.1.36_38-28.2
hdjmod-kmp-xen-1.28_k4.1.36_38-28.2
hdjmod-kmp-xen-debuginfo-1.28_k4.1.36_38-28.2
ipset-6.25.1-9.2
ipset-debuginfo-6.25.1-9.2
ipset-debugsource-6.25.1-9.2
ipset-devel-6.25.1-9.2
ipset-kmp-default-6.25.1_k4.1.36_38-9.2
ipset-kmp-default-debuginfo-6.25.1_k4.1.36_38-9.2
ipset-kmp-pv-6.25.1_k4.1.36_38-9.2
ipset-kmp-pv-debuginfo-6.25.1_k4.1.36_38-9.2
ipset-kmp-xen-6.25.1_k4.1.36_38-9.2
ipset-kmp-xen-debuginfo-6.25.1_k4.1.36_38-9.2
kernel-default-4.1.36-38.1
kernel-default-base-4.1.36-38.1
kernel-default-base-debuginfo-4.1.36-38.1
kernel-default-debuginfo-4.1.36-38.1
kernel-default-debugsource-4.1.36-38.1
kernel-default-devel-4.1.36-38.1
kernel-obs-build-4.1.36-38.2
kernel-obs-build-debugsource-4.1.36-38.2
kernel-obs-qa-4.1.36-38.1
kernel-syms-4.1.36-38.1
libipset3-6.25.1-9.2
libipset3-debuginfo-6.25.1-9.2
pcfclock-0.44-270.2
pcfclock-debuginfo-0.44-270.2
pcfclock-debugsource-0.44-270.2
pcfclock-kmp-default-0.44_k4.1.36_38-270.2
pcfclock-kmp-default-debuginfo-0.44_k4.1.36_38-270.2
pcfclock-kmp-pv-0.44_k4.1.36_38-270.2
pcfclock-kmp-pv-debuginfo-0.44_k4.1.36_38-270.2
vhba-kmp-debugsource-20140928-9.2
vhba-kmp-default-20140928_k4.1.36_38-9.2
vhba-kmp-default-debuginfo-20140928_k4.1.36_38-9.2
vhba-kmp-pv-20140928_k4.1.36_38-9.2
vhba-kmp-pv-debuginfo-20140928_k4.1.36_38-9.2
vhba-kmp-xen-20140928_k4.1.36_38-9.2
vhba-kmp-xen-debuginfo-20140928_k4.1.36_38-9.2
- openSUSE Leap 42.1 (noarch):
kernel-devel-4.1.36-38.1
kernel-docs-4.1.36-38.2
kernel-docs-html-4.1.36-38.2
kernel-docs-pdf-4.1.36-38.2
kernel-macros-4.1.36-38.1
kernel-source-4.1.36-38.1
kernel-source-vanilla-4.1.36-38.1
- openSUSE Leap 42.1 (x86_64):
drbd-8.4.6-12.2
drbd-debugsource-8.4.6-12.2
drbd-kmp-default-8.4.6_k4.1.36_38-12.2
drbd-kmp-default-debuginfo-8.4.6_k4.1.36_38-12.2
drbd-kmp-pv-8.4.6_k4.1.36_38-12.2
drbd-kmp-pv-debuginfo-8.4.6_k4.1.36_38-12.2
drbd-kmp-xen-8.4.6_k4.1.36_38-12.2
drbd-kmp-xen-debuginfo-8.4.6_k4.1.36_38-12.2
lttng-modules-2.7.0-6.2
lttng-modules-debugsource-2.7.0-6.2
lttng-modules-kmp-default-2.7.0_k4.1.36_38-6.2
lttng-modules-kmp-default-debuginfo-2.7.0_k4.1.36_38-6.2
lttng-modules-kmp-pv-2.7.0_k4.1.36_38-6.2
lttng-modules-kmp-pv-debuginfo-2.7.0_k4.1.36_38-6.2
- openSUSE Leap 42.1 (i686):
kernel-pae-4.1.36-38.1
kernel-pae-base-4.1.36-38.1
kernel-pae-base-debuginfo-4.1.36-38.1
kernel-pae-debuginfo-4.1.36-38.1
kernel-pae-debugsource-4.1.36-38.1
kernel-pae-devel-4.1.36-38.1
- openSUSE Leap 42.1 (i586):
hdjmod-kmp-pae-1.28_k4.1.36_38-28.2
hdjmod-kmp-pae-debuginfo-1.28_k4.1.36_38-28.2
ipset-kmp-pae-6.25.1_k4.1.36_38-9.2
ipset-kmp-pae-debuginfo-6.25.1_k4.1.36_38-9.2
pcfclock-kmp-pae-0.44_k4.1.36_38-270.2
pcfclock-kmp-pae-debuginfo-0.44_k4.1.36_38-270.2
vhba-kmp-pae-20140928_k4.1.36_38-9.2
vhba-kmp-pae-debuginfo-20140928_k4.1.36_38-9.2
References:
|
|