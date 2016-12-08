Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in GraphicsMagick

|
openSUSE Security Update: Security update for GraphicsMagick
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2016:3060-1
Rating: important
References: #1000399 #1000434 #1000689 #1000698 #1000704
#1000707 #1000711 #1001066 #1001221 #1002206
#1002209 #1002422 #1003629 #1005123 #1005125
#1005127 #1007245 #1011130 #982178 #983521
#983752 #983794 #983799 #984145 #984150 #984166
#984372 #984375 #984394 #984400 #984436
Cross-References: CVE-2014-9805 CVE-2014-9807 CVE-2014-9809
CVE-2014-9815 CVE-2014-9817 CVE-2014-9820
CVE-2014-9831 CVE-2014-9834 CVE-2014-9835
CVE-2014-9837 CVE-2014-9845 CVE-2014-9846
CVE-2014-9853 CVE-2016-5118 CVE-2016-6823
CVE-2016-7101 CVE-2016-7515 CVE-2016-7522
CVE-2016-7528 CVE-2016-7529 CVE-2016-7531
CVE-2016-7533 CVE-2016-7537 CVE-2016-7800
CVE-2016-7996 CVE-2016-7997 CVE-2016-8682
CVE-2016-8683 CVE-2016-8684 CVE-2016-8862
CVE-2016-9556
Affected Products:
openSUSE Leap 42.2
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that fixes 31 vulnerabilities is now available.
Description:
This update for GraphicsMagick fixes the following issues:
- a possible shell execution attack was fixed. if the first character of
an input filename for 'convert' was a '|' then the
remainder of the
filename was passed to the shell (CVE-2016-5118, boo#982178)
- Maliciously crafted pnm files could crash GraphicsMagick (CVE-2014-9805,
[boo#983752])
- Prevent overflow in rle files (CVE-2014-9846, boo#983521)
- Fix a double free in pdb coder (CVE-2014-9807, boo#983794)
- Fix a possible crash due to corrupted xwd images (CVE-2014-9809,
boo#983799)
- Fix a possible crash due to corrupted wpg images (CVE-2014-9815,
boo#984372)
- Fix a heap buffer overflow in pdb file handling (CVE-2014-9817,
boo#984400)
- Fix a heap overflow in xpm files (CVE-2014-9820, boo#984150)
- Fix a heap overflow in pict files (CVE-2014-9834, boo#984436)
- Fix a heap overflow in wpf files (CVE-2014-9835, CVE-2014-9831,
boo#984145, boo#984375)
- Additional PNM sanity checks (CVE-2014-9837, boo#984166)
- Fix a possible crash due to corrupted dib file (CVE-2014-9845,
boo#984394)
- Fix out of bound in quantum handling (CVE-2016-7529, boo#1000399)
- Fix out of bound access in xcf file coder (CVE-2016-7528, boo#1000434)
- Fix handling of corrupted lle files (CVE-2016-7515, boo#1000689)
- Fix out of bound access for malformed psd file (CVE-2016-7522,
boo#1000698)
- Fix out of bound access for pbd files (CVE-2016-7531, boo#1000704)
- Fix out of bound access in corrupted wpg files (CVE-2016-7533,
boo#1000707)
- Fix out of bound access in corrupted pdb files (CVE-2016-7537,
boo#1000711)
- BMP Coder Out-Of-Bounds Write Vulnerability (CVE-2016-6823, boo#1001066)
- SGI Coder Out-Of-Bounds Read Vulnerability (CVE-2016-7101, boo#1001221)
- Divide by zero in WriteTIFFImage (do not divide by zero in
WriteTIFFImage, boo#1002206)
- Buffer overflows in SIXEL, PDB, MAP, and TIFF coders (fix buffer
overflow, boo#1002209)
- 8BIM/8BIMW unsigned underflow leads to heap overflow (CVE-2016-7800,
boo#1002422)
- wpg reader issues (CVE-2016-7996, CVE-2016-7997, boo#1003629)
- Mismatch between real filesize and header values (CVE-2016-8684,
boo#1005123)
- Stack-buffer read overflow while reading SCT header (CVE-2016-8682,
boo#1005125)
- Check that filesize is reasonable compared to the header value
(CVE-2016-8683, boo#1005127)
- Memory allocation failure in AcquireMagickMemory (CVE-2016-8862,
boo#1007245)
- heap-based buffer overflow in IsPixelGray (CVE-2016-9556, boo#1011130)
Patch Instructions:
To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- openSUSE Leap 42.2:
zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1430=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- openSUSE Leap 42.2 (i586 x86_64):
GraphicsMagick-1.3.25-3.1
GraphicsMagick-debuginfo-1.3.25-3.1
GraphicsMagick-debugsource-1.3.25-3.1
GraphicsMagick-devel-1.3.25-3.1
libGraphicsMagick++-Q16-12-1.3.25-3.1
libGraphicsMagick++-Q16-12-debuginfo-1.3.25-3.1
libGraphicsMagick++-devel-1.3.25-3.1
libGraphicsMagick-Q16-3-1.3.25-3.1
libGraphicsMagick-Q16-3-debuginfo-1.3.25-3.1
libGraphicsMagick3-config-1.3.25-3.1
libGraphicsMagickWand-Q16-2-1.3.25-3.1
libGraphicsMagickWand-Q16-2-debuginfo-1.3.25-3.1
perl-GraphicsMagick-1.3.25-3.1
perl-GraphicsMagick-debuginfo-1.3.25-3.1
