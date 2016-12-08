Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in GraphicsMagick

openSUSE Security Update: Security update for GraphicsMagick

______________________________________________________________________________



Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2016:3060-1

Rating: important

Affected Products:

openSUSE Leap 42.2

______________________________________________________________________________



An update that fixes 31 vulnerabilities is now available.



Description:





This update for GraphicsMagick fixes the following issues:



- a possible shell execution attack was fixed. if the first character of

an input filename for 'convert' was a '|' then the

remainder of the

filename was passed to the shell (CVE-2016-5118, boo#982178)

- Maliciously crafted pnm files could crash GraphicsMagick (CVE-2014-9805,

[boo#983752])

- Prevent overflow in rle files (CVE-2014-9846, boo#983521)

- Fix a double free in pdb coder (CVE-2014-9807, boo#983794)

- Fix a possible crash due to corrupted xwd images (CVE-2014-9809,

boo#983799)

- Fix a possible crash due to corrupted wpg images (CVE-2014-9815,

boo#984372)

- Fix a heap buffer overflow in pdb file handling (CVE-2014-9817,

boo#984400)

- Fix a heap overflow in xpm files (CVE-2014-9820, boo#984150)

- Fix a heap overflow in pict files (CVE-2014-9834, boo#984436)

- Fix a heap overflow in wpf files (CVE-2014-9835, CVE-2014-9831,

boo#984145, boo#984375)

- Additional PNM sanity checks (CVE-2014-9837, boo#984166)

- Fix a possible crash due to corrupted dib file (CVE-2014-9845,

boo#984394)

- Fix out of bound in quantum handling (CVE-2016-7529, boo#1000399)

- Fix out of bound access in xcf file coder (CVE-2016-7528, boo#1000434)

- Fix handling of corrupted lle files (CVE-2016-7515, boo#1000689)

- Fix out of bound access for malformed psd file (CVE-2016-7522,

boo#1000698)

- Fix out of bound access for pbd files (CVE-2016-7531, boo#1000704)

- Fix out of bound access in corrupted wpg files (CVE-2016-7533,

boo#1000707)

- Fix out of bound access in corrupted pdb files (CVE-2016-7537,

boo#1000711)

- BMP Coder Out-Of-Bounds Write Vulnerability (CVE-2016-6823, boo#1001066)

- SGI Coder Out-Of-Bounds Read Vulnerability (CVE-2016-7101, boo#1001221)

- Divide by zero in WriteTIFFImage (do not divide by zero in

WriteTIFFImage, boo#1002206)

- Buffer overflows in SIXEL, PDB, MAP, and TIFF coders (fix buffer

overflow, boo#1002209)

- 8BIM/8BIMW unsigned underflow leads to heap overflow (CVE-2016-7800,

boo#1002422)

- wpg reader issues (CVE-2016-7996, CVE-2016-7997, boo#1003629)

- Mismatch between real filesize and header values (CVE-2016-8684,

boo#1005123)

- Stack-buffer read overflow while reading SCT header (CVE-2016-8682,

boo#1005125)

- Check that filesize is reasonable compared to the header value

(CVE-2016-8683, boo#1005127)

- Memory allocation failure in AcquireMagickMemory (CVE-2016-8862,

boo#1007245)

- heap-based buffer overflow in IsPixelGray (CVE-2016-9556, boo#1011130)





Patch Instructions:



To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- openSUSE Leap 42.2:



zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1430=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- openSUSE Leap 42.2 (i586 x86_64):



GraphicsMagick-1.3.25-3.1

GraphicsMagick-debuginfo-1.3.25-3.1

GraphicsMagick-debugsource-1.3.25-3.1

GraphicsMagick-devel-1.3.25-3.1

libGraphicsMagick++-Q16-12-1.3.25-3.1

libGraphicsMagick++-Q16-12-debuginfo-1.3.25-3.1

libGraphicsMagick++-devel-1.3.25-3.1

libGraphicsMagick-Q16-3-1.3.25-3.1

libGraphicsMagick-Q16-3-debuginfo-1.3.25-3.1

libGraphicsMagick3-config-1.3.25-3.1

libGraphicsMagickWand-Q16-2-1.3.25-3.1

libGraphicsMagickWand-Q16-2-debuginfo-1.3.25-3.1

perl-GraphicsMagick-1.3.25-3.1

perl-GraphicsMagick-debuginfo-1.3.25-3.1





References:



--

