Login
Login-Name Passwort

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in GraphicsMagick
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in GraphicsMagick
ID: openSUSE-SU-2016:3060-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.2
Datum: Do, 8. Dezember 2016, 20:40
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2014-9845
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7515
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7997
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2014-9809
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7531
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7996
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9556
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7800
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2014-9805
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7528
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2014-9820
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2014-9834
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2014-9815
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2014-9837
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2014-9831
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2014-9853
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2014-9807
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7529
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7522
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2014-9835
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8683
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2014-9817
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7101
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8684
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8862
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5118
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6823
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7533
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7537
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8682
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2014-9846

Originalnachricht

 
   openSUSE Security Update: Security update for GraphicsMagick
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    openSUSE-SU-2016:3060-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1000399 #1000434 #1000689 #1000698 #1000704 
                    #1000707 #1000711 #1001066 #1001221 #1002206 
                    #1002209 #1002422 #1003629 #1005123 #1005125 
                    #1005127 #1007245 #1011130 #982178 #983521 
                    #983752 #983794 #983799 #984145 #984150 #984166 
                    #984372 #984375 #984394 #984400 #984436 
Cross-References:   CVE-2014-9805 CVE-2014-9807 CVE-2014-9809
                    CVE-2014-9815 CVE-2014-9817 CVE-2014-9820
                    CVE-2014-9831 CVE-2014-9834 CVE-2014-9835
                    CVE-2014-9837 CVE-2014-9845 CVE-2014-9846
                    CVE-2014-9853 CVE-2016-5118 CVE-2016-6823
                    CVE-2016-7101 CVE-2016-7515 CVE-2016-7522
                    CVE-2016-7528 CVE-2016-7529 CVE-2016-7531
                    CVE-2016-7533 CVE-2016-7537 CVE-2016-7800
                    CVE-2016-7996 CVE-2016-7997 CVE-2016-8682
                    CVE-2016-8683 CVE-2016-8684 CVE-2016-8862
                    CVE-2016-9556
Affected Products:
                    openSUSE Leap 42.2
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that fixes 31 vulnerabilities is now available.

Description:


   This update for GraphicsMagick fixes the following issues:

   - a possible shell execution attack was fixed. if the first character of
     an input filename for 'convert' was a '|' then the
 remainder of the
     filename was passed to the shell (CVE-2016-5118, boo#982178)
   - Maliciously crafted pnm files could crash GraphicsMagick (CVE-2014-9805,
     [boo#983752])
   - Prevent overflow in rle files (CVE-2014-9846, boo#983521)
   - Fix a double free in pdb coder (CVE-2014-9807, boo#983794)
   - Fix a possible crash due to corrupted xwd images (CVE-2014-9809,
     boo#983799)
   - Fix a possible crash due to corrupted wpg images (CVE-2014-9815,
     boo#984372)
   - Fix a heap buffer overflow in pdb file handling (CVE-2014-9817,
     boo#984400)
   - Fix a heap overflow in xpm files (CVE-2014-9820, boo#984150)
   - Fix a heap overflow in pict files (CVE-2014-9834, boo#984436)
   - Fix a heap overflow in wpf files (CVE-2014-9835, CVE-2014-9831,
     boo#984145, boo#984375)
   - Additional PNM sanity checks (CVE-2014-9837, boo#984166)
   - Fix a possible crash due to corrupted dib file (CVE-2014-9845,
     boo#984394)
   - Fix out of bound in quantum handling (CVE-2016-7529, boo#1000399)
   - Fix out of bound access in xcf file coder (CVE-2016-7528, boo#1000434)
   - Fix handling of corrupted lle files (CVE-2016-7515, boo#1000689)
   - Fix out of bound access for malformed psd file (CVE-2016-7522,
     boo#1000698)
   - Fix out of bound access for pbd files (CVE-2016-7531, boo#1000704)
   - Fix out of bound access in corrupted wpg files (CVE-2016-7533,
     boo#1000707)
   - Fix out of bound access in corrupted pdb files (CVE-2016-7537,
     boo#1000711)
   - BMP Coder Out-Of-Bounds Write Vulnerability (CVE-2016-6823, boo#1001066)
   - SGI Coder Out-Of-Bounds Read Vulnerability (CVE-2016-7101, boo#1001221)
   - Divide by zero in WriteTIFFImage (do not divide by zero in
     WriteTIFFImage, boo#1002206)
   - Buffer overflows in SIXEL, PDB, MAP, and TIFF coders (fix buffer
     overflow, boo#1002209)
   - 8BIM/8BIMW unsigned underflow leads to heap overflow (CVE-2016-7800,
     boo#1002422)
   - wpg reader issues (CVE-2016-7996, CVE-2016-7997, boo#1003629)
   - Mismatch between real filesize and header values (CVE-2016-8684,
     boo#1005123)
   - Stack-buffer read overflow while reading SCT header (CVE-2016-8682,
     boo#1005125)
   - Check that filesize is reasonable compared to the header value
     (CVE-2016-8683, boo#1005127)
   - Memory allocation failure in AcquireMagickMemory (CVE-2016-8862,
     boo#1007245)
   - heap-based buffer overflow in IsPixelGray (CVE-2016-9556, boo#1011130)


Patch Instructions:

   To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1430=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2 (i586 x86_64):

      GraphicsMagick-1.3.25-3.1
      GraphicsMagick-debuginfo-1.3.25-3.1
      GraphicsMagick-debugsource-1.3.25-3.1
      GraphicsMagick-devel-1.3.25-3.1
      libGraphicsMagick++-Q16-12-1.3.25-3.1
      libGraphicsMagick++-Q16-12-debuginfo-1.3.25-3.1
      libGraphicsMagick++-devel-1.3.25-3.1
      libGraphicsMagick-Q16-3-1.3.25-3.1
      libGraphicsMagick-Q16-3-debuginfo-1.3.25-3.1
      libGraphicsMagick3-config-1.3.25-3.1
      libGraphicsMagickWand-Q16-2-1.3.25-3.1
      libGraphicsMagickWand-Q16-2-debuginfo-1.3.25-3.1
      perl-GraphicsMagick-1.3.25-3.1
      perl-GraphicsMagick-debuginfo-1.3.25-3.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2014-9805.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2014-9807.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2014-9809.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2014-9815.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2014-9817.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2014-9820.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2014-9831.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2014-9834.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2014-9835.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2014-9837.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2014-9845.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2014-9846.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2014-9853.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5118.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6823.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7101.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7515.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7522.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7528.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7529.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7531.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7533.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7537.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7800.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7996.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7997.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8682.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8683.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8684.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8862.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9556.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1000399
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1000434
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1000689
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1000698
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1000704
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1000707
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1000711
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1001066
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1001221
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1002206
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1002209
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1002422
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1003629
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005123
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005125
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005127
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1007245
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1011130
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/982178
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/983521
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/983752
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/983794
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/983799
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/984145
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/984150
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/984166
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/984372
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/984375
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/984394
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/984400
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/984436

-- 
To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org
For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

0
Xen 4.8 lässt vir­tu­el­le Ma­schi­nen schnel­ler star­ten

5
Col­la­bo­ra On­li­ne 2.0 vor­ge­stellt

0
Rom will ver­mehrt auf Open Sour­ce set­zen

0
Word­press 4.7 Vaug­han mit neuem Stan­dard­the­me

0
Frei­es Hand­buch für die Lei­tung of­fe­ner Or­ga­ni­sa­tio­nen er­hält­lich

8
OpenSUSE Leap 42.2 gibt of­fi­zi­ell 64-­bit Raspber­ry-Pi-I­mage be­kannt

3
Qemu prä­s­en­tiert Ad­vents­ka­len­der mit vir­tu­el­len Ma­schi­nen

28
De­bi­an ringt um die Rolle der Pa­ket­be­treu­er

8
Opera lädt Sei­ten im Vor­aus

7
Helen Tur­vey in den Vor­stand der Mo­zil­la Foun­da­ti­on be­ru­fen
 
Werbung