Sicherheit: Denial of Service in Apache
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Denial of Service in Apache
ID: FEDORA-2016-260d22944d
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 25
Datum: Do, 8. Dezember 2016, 20:41
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8740

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : httpd
Product     : Fedora 25
Version     : 2.4.23
Release     : 5.fc25
URL         : http://httpd.apache.org/
Summary     : Apache HTTP Server
Description :
The Apache HTTP Server is a powerful, efficient, and extensible
web server.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

Security fix for CVE-2016-8740
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1401528 - CVE-2016-8740 httpd: Incomplete handling of
 LimitRequestFields directive in mod_http2
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1401528
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade httpd' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
