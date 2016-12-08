|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in Linux
|ID:
|openSUSE-SU-2016:3061-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE openSUSE 13.2
|Datum:
|Do, 8. Dezember 2016, 20:42
|Referenzen:
|
Originalnachricht
|
openSUSE Security Update: Security update for the Linux Kernel
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2016:3061-1
Rating: important
References: #1001486 #1004517 #1007615 #1008833 #1010040
#1010150 #1010467 #1010475 #1010478 #1010501
#1010502 #1010711 #1010716 #1011685 #1012754
#934067 #990384 #993739 #999577 #999907
Cross-References: CVE-2015-8962 CVE-2015-8963 CVE-2016-7042
CVE-2016-7910 CVE-2016-7911 CVE-2016-7913
CVE-2016-7914 CVE-2016-7916 CVE-2016-8633
CVE-2016-8646 CVE-2016-8655 CVE-2016-9555
Affected Products:
openSUSE 13.2
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that solves 12 vulnerabilities and has 8 fixes is
now available.
Description:
The openSUSE 13.2 kernel was updated to receive various security and
bugfixes.
The following security bugs were fixed:
- CVE-2015-8962: Double free vulnerability in the sg_common_write function
in drivers/scsi/sg.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users to gain
privileges or cause a denial of service (memory corruption and system
crash) by detaching a device during an SG_IO ioctl call (bnc#1010501).
- CVE-2015-8963: Race condition in kernel/events/core.c in the Linux
kernel allowed local users to gain privileges or cause a denial of
service (use-after-free) by leveraging incorrect handling of an swevent
data structure during a CPU unplug operation (bnc#1010502).
- CVE-2016-7042: The proc_keys_show function in security/keys/proc.c in
the Linux kernel through 4.8.2, when the GNU Compiler Collection (gcc)
stack protector is enabled, uses an incorrect buffer size for certain
timeout data, which allowed local users to cause a denial of service
(stack memory corruption and panic) by reading the /proc/keys file
(bnc#1004517).
- CVE-2016-7910: Use-after-free vulnerability in the disk_seqf_stop
function in block/genhd.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users to
gain privileges by leveraging the execution of a certain stop operation
even if the corresponding start operation had failed (bnc#1010716).
- CVE-2016-7911: Race condition in the get_task_ioprio function in
block/ioprio.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users to gain
privileges or cause a denial of service (use-after-free) via a crafted
ioprio_get system call (bnc#1010711).
- CVE-2016-7913: The xc2028_set_config function in
drivers/media/tuners/tuner-xc2028.c in the Linux kernel allowed local
users to gain privileges or cause a denial of service (use-after-free)
via vectors involving omission of the firmware name from a certain data
structure (bnc#1010478).
- CVE-2016-7914: The assoc_array_insert_into_terminal_node function in
lib/assoc_array.c in the Linux kernel did not check whether a slot is a
leaf, which allowed local users to obtain sensitive information from
kernel memory or cause a denial of service (invalid pointer dereference
and out-of-bounds read) via an application that uses associative-array
data structures, as demonstrated by the keyutils test suite
(bnc#1010475).
- CVE-2016-7916: Race condition in the environ_read function in
fs/proc/base.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users to obtain
sensitive information from kernel memory by reading a /proc/*/environ
file during a process-setup time interval in which environment-variable
copying is incomplete (bnc#1010467).
- CVE-2016-8633: drivers/firewire/net.c in the Linux kernel before 4.8.7,
in certain unusual hardware configurations, allowed remote attackers to
execute arbitrary code via crafted fragmented packets (bnc#1008833).
- CVE-2016-8646: The hash_accept function in crypto/algif_hash.c in the
Linux kernel allowed local users to cause a denial of service (OOPS) by
attempting to trigger use of in-kernel hash algorithms for a socket that
has received zero bytes of data (bnc#1010150).
- CVE-2016-8655: A race condition in the af_packet packet_set_ring
function could be used by local attackers to crash the kernel or gain
privileges (bsc#1012754).
- CVE-2016-9555: The sctp_sf_ootb function in net/sctp/sm_statefuns.c in
the Linux kernel lacks chunk-length checking for the first chunk, which
allowed remote attackers to cause a denial of service (out-of-bounds
slab access) or possibly have unspecified other impact via crafted SCTP
data (bnc#1011685).
The following non-security bugs were fixed:
- bna: Add synchronization for tx ring (bsc#993739).
- bonding: set carrier off for devices created through netlink
(bsc#999577).
- btrfs: fix extent tree corruption due to relocation (bsc#990384).
- introduce NETIF_F_GSO_ENCAP_ALL helper mask (bsc#1001486).
- ipv6: send NEWLINK on RA managed/otherconf changes (bsc#934067).
- ipv6: send only one NEWLINK when RA causes changes (bsc#934067).
- tunnels: Remove encapsulation offloads on decap (bsc#1001486).
- usbhid: add ATEN CS962 to list of quirky devices (bsc#1007615).
- vmxnet3: Wake queue from reset work (bsc#999907).
Patch Instructions:
To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- openSUSE 13.2:
zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1431=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
References:
|
|