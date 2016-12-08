Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Linux
ID: openSUSE-SU-2016:3061-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE openSUSE 13.2
Datum: Do, 8. Dezember 2016, 20:42
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8655
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7042
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2015-8962
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7911
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7916
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7913
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7910
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8646
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2015-8963
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7914
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9555
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8633

Originalnachricht

 
   openSUSE Security Update: Security update for the Linux Kernel
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    openSUSE-SU-2016:3061-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1001486 #1004517 #1007615 #1008833 #1010040 
                    #1010150 #1010467 #1010475 #1010478 #1010501 
                    #1010502 #1010711 #1010716 #1011685 #1012754 
                    #934067 #990384 #993739 #999577 #999907 
Cross-References:   CVE-2015-8962 CVE-2015-8963 CVE-2016-7042
                    CVE-2016-7910 CVE-2016-7911 CVE-2016-7913
                    CVE-2016-7914 CVE-2016-7916 CVE-2016-8633
                    CVE-2016-8646 CVE-2016-8655 CVE-2016-9555
                   
Affected Products:
                    openSUSE 13.2
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that solves 12 vulnerabilities and has 8 fixes is
   now available.

Description:



   The openSUSE 13.2 kernel was updated to receive various security and
   bugfixes.

   The following security bugs were fixed:

   - CVE-2015-8962: Double free vulnerability in the sg_common_write function
     in drivers/scsi/sg.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users to gain
     privileges or cause a denial of service (memory corruption and system
     crash) by detaching a device during an SG_IO ioctl call (bnc#1010501).
   - CVE-2015-8963: Race condition in kernel/events/core.c in the Linux
     kernel allowed local users to gain privileges or cause a denial of
     service (use-after-free) by leveraging incorrect handling of an swevent
     data structure during a CPU unplug operation (bnc#1010502).
   - CVE-2016-7042: The proc_keys_show function in security/keys/proc.c in
     the Linux kernel through 4.8.2, when the GNU Compiler Collection (gcc)
     stack protector is enabled, uses an incorrect buffer size for certain
     timeout data, which allowed local users to cause a denial of service
     (stack memory corruption and panic) by reading the /proc/keys file
     (bnc#1004517).
   - CVE-2016-7910: Use-after-free vulnerability in the disk_seqf_stop
     function in block/genhd.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users to
     gain privileges by leveraging the execution of a certain stop operation
     even if the corresponding start operation had failed (bnc#1010716).
   - CVE-2016-7911: Race condition in the get_task_ioprio function in
     block/ioprio.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users to gain
     privileges or cause a denial of service (use-after-free) via a crafted
     ioprio_get system call (bnc#1010711).
   - CVE-2016-7913: The xc2028_set_config function in
     drivers/media/tuners/tuner-xc2028.c in the Linux kernel allowed local
     users to gain privileges or cause a denial of service (use-after-free)
     via vectors involving omission of the firmware name from a certain data
     structure (bnc#1010478).
   - CVE-2016-7914: The assoc_array_insert_into_terminal_node function in
     lib/assoc_array.c in the Linux kernel did not check whether a slot is a
     leaf, which allowed local users to obtain sensitive information from
     kernel memory or cause a denial of service (invalid pointer dereference
     and out-of-bounds read) via an application that uses associative-array
     data structures, as demonstrated by the keyutils test suite
     (bnc#1010475).
   - CVE-2016-7916: Race condition in the environ_read function in
     fs/proc/base.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users to obtain
     sensitive information from kernel memory by reading a /proc/*/environ
     file during a process-setup time interval in which environment-variable
     copying is incomplete (bnc#1010467).
   - CVE-2016-8633: drivers/firewire/net.c in the Linux kernel before 4.8.7,
     in certain unusual hardware configurations, allowed remote attackers to
     execute arbitrary code via crafted fragmented packets (bnc#1008833).
   - CVE-2016-8646: The hash_accept function in crypto/algif_hash.c in the
     Linux kernel allowed local users to cause a denial of service (OOPS) by
     attempting to trigger use of in-kernel hash algorithms for a socket that
     has received zero bytes of data (bnc#1010150).
   - CVE-2016-8655: A race condition in the af_packet packet_set_ring
     function could be used by local attackers to crash the kernel or gain
     privileges (bsc#1012754).
   - CVE-2016-9555: The sctp_sf_ootb function in net/sctp/sm_statefuns.c in
     the Linux kernel lacks chunk-length checking for the first chunk, which
     allowed remote attackers to cause a denial of service (out-of-bounds
     slab access) or possibly have unspecified other impact via crafted SCTP
     data (bnc#1011685).

   The following non-security bugs were fixed:

   - bna: Add synchronization for tx ring (bsc#993739).
   - bonding: set carrier off for devices created through netlink
     (bsc#999577).
   - btrfs: fix extent tree corruption due to relocation (bsc#990384).
   - introduce NETIF_F_GSO_ENCAP_ALL helper mask (bsc#1001486).
   - ipv6: send NEWLINK on RA managed/otherconf changes (bsc#934067).
   - ipv6: send only one NEWLINK when RA causes changes (bsc#934067).
   - tunnels: Remove encapsulation offloads on decap (bsc#1001486).
   - usbhid: add ATEN CS962 to list of quirky devices (bsc#1007615).
   - vmxnet3: Wake queue from reset work (bsc#999907).


Patch Instructions:

   To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - openSUSE 13.2:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1431=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - openSUSE 13.2 (i686 x86_64):

      kernel-debug-3.16.7-53.1
      kernel-debug-base-3.16.7-53.1
      kernel-debug-base-debuginfo-3.16.7-53.1
      kernel-debug-debuginfo-3.16.7-53.1
      kernel-debug-debugsource-3.16.7-53.1
      kernel-debug-devel-3.16.7-53.1
      kernel-debug-devel-debuginfo-3.16.7-53.1
      kernel-desktop-3.16.7-53.1
      kernel-desktop-base-3.16.7-53.1
      kernel-desktop-base-debuginfo-3.16.7-53.1
      kernel-desktop-debuginfo-3.16.7-53.1
      kernel-desktop-debugsource-3.16.7-53.1
      kernel-desktop-devel-3.16.7-53.1
      kernel-ec2-base-debuginfo-3.16.7-53.1
      kernel-ec2-debuginfo-3.16.7-53.1
      kernel-ec2-debugsource-3.16.7-53.1
      kernel-vanilla-3.16.7-53.1
      kernel-vanilla-debuginfo-3.16.7-53.1
      kernel-vanilla-debugsource-3.16.7-53.1
      kernel-vanilla-devel-3.16.7-53.1
      kernel-xen-3.16.7-53.1
      kernel-xen-base-3.16.7-53.1
      kernel-xen-base-debuginfo-3.16.7-53.1
      kernel-xen-debuginfo-3.16.7-53.1
      kernel-xen-debugsource-3.16.7-53.1
      kernel-xen-devel-3.16.7-53.1

   - openSUSE 13.2 (i586 x86_64):

      bbswitch-0.8-3.26.1
      bbswitch-debugsource-0.8-3.26.1
      bbswitch-kmp-default-0.8_k3.16.7_53-3.26.1
      bbswitch-kmp-default-debuginfo-0.8_k3.16.7_53-3.26.1
      bbswitch-kmp-desktop-0.8_k3.16.7_53-3.26.1
      bbswitch-kmp-desktop-debuginfo-0.8_k3.16.7_53-3.26.1
      bbswitch-kmp-xen-0.8_k3.16.7_53-3.26.1
      bbswitch-kmp-xen-debuginfo-0.8_k3.16.7_53-3.26.1
      cloop-2.639-14.26.1
      cloop-debuginfo-2.639-14.26.1
      cloop-debugsource-2.639-14.26.1
      cloop-kmp-default-2.639_k3.16.7_53-14.26.1
      cloop-kmp-default-debuginfo-2.639_k3.16.7_53-14.26.1
      cloop-kmp-desktop-2.639_k3.16.7_53-14.26.1
      cloop-kmp-desktop-debuginfo-2.639_k3.16.7_53-14.26.1
      cloop-kmp-xen-2.639_k3.16.7_53-14.26.1
      cloop-kmp-xen-debuginfo-2.639_k3.16.7_53-14.26.1
      crash-7.0.8-26.1
      crash-debuginfo-7.0.8-26.1
      crash-debugsource-7.0.8-26.1
      crash-devel-7.0.8-26.1
      crash-doc-7.0.8-26.1
      crash-eppic-7.0.8-26.1
      crash-eppic-debuginfo-7.0.8-26.1
      crash-gcore-7.0.8-26.1
      crash-gcore-debuginfo-7.0.8-26.1
      crash-kmp-default-7.0.8_k3.16.7_53-26.1
      crash-kmp-default-debuginfo-7.0.8_k3.16.7_53-26.1
      crash-kmp-desktop-7.0.8_k3.16.7_53-26.1
      crash-kmp-desktop-debuginfo-7.0.8_k3.16.7_53-26.1
      crash-kmp-xen-7.0.8_k3.16.7_53-26.1
      crash-kmp-xen-debuginfo-7.0.8_k3.16.7_53-26.1
      hdjmod-debugsource-1.28-18.27.1
      hdjmod-kmp-default-1.28_k3.16.7_53-18.27.1
      hdjmod-kmp-default-debuginfo-1.28_k3.16.7_53-18.27.1
      hdjmod-kmp-desktop-1.28_k3.16.7_53-18.27.1
      hdjmod-kmp-desktop-debuginfo-1.28_k3.16.7_53-18.27.1
      hdjmod-kmp-xen-1.28_k3.16.7_53-18.27.1
      hdjmod-kmp-xen-debuginfo-1.28_k3.16.7_53-18.27.1
      ipset-6.23-26.1
      ipset-debuginfo-6.23-26.1
      ipset-debugsource-6.23-26.1
      ipset-devel-6.23-26.1
      ipset-kmp-default-6.23_k3.16.7_53-26.1
      ipset-kmp-default-debuginfo-6.23_k3.16.7_53-26.1
      ipset-kmp-desktop-6.23_k3.16.7_53-26.1
      ipset-kmp-desktop-debuginfo-6.23_k3.16.7_53-26.1
      ipset-kmp-xen-6.23_k3.16.7_53-26.1
      ipset-kmp-xen-debuginfo-6.23_k3.16.7_53-26.1
      kernel-default-3.16.7-53.1
      kernel-default-base-3.16.7-53.1
      kernel-default-base-debuginfo-3.16.7-53.1
      kernel-default-debuginfo-3.16.7-53.1
      kernel-default-debugsource-3.16.7-53.1
      kernel-default-devel-3.16.7-53.1
      kernel-ec2-3.16.7-53.1
      kernel-ec2-base-3.16.7-53.1
      kernel-ec2-devel-3.16.7-53.1
      kernel-obs-build-3.16.7-53.2
      kernel-obs-build-debugsource-3.16.7-53.2
      kernel-obs-qa-3.16.7-53.1
      kernel-syms-3.16.7-53.1
      libipset3-6.23-26.1
      libipset3-debuginfo-6.23-26.1
      pcfclock-0.44-260.26.1
      pcfclock-debuginfo-0.44-260.26.1
      pcfclock-debugsource-0.44-260.26.1
      pcfclock-kmp-default-0.44_k3.16.7_53-260.26.1
      pcfclock-kmp-default-debuginfo-0.44_k3.16.7_53-260.26.1
      pcfclock-kmp-desktop-0.44_k3.16.7_53-260.26.1
      pcfclock-kmp-desktop-debuginfo-0.44_k3.16.7_53-260.26.1
      python-virtualbox-5.0.30-62.1
      python-virtualbox-debuginfo-5.0.30-62.1
      vhba-kmp-debugsource-20140629-2.26.1
      vhba-kmp-default-20140629_k3.16.7_53-2.26.1
      vhba-kmp-default-debuginfo-20140629_k3.16.7_53-2.26.1
      vhba-kmp-desktop-20140629_k3.16.7_53-2.26.1
      vhba-kmp-desktop-debuginfo-20140629_k3.16.7_53-2.26.1
      vhba-kmp-xen-20140629_k3.16.7_53-2.26.1
      vhba-kmp-xen-debuginfo-20140629_k3.16.7_53-2.26.1
      virtualbox-5.0.30-62.1
      virtualbox-debuginfo-5.0.30-62.1
      virtualbox-debugsource-5.0.30-62.1
      virtualbox-devel-5.0.30-62.1
      virtualbox-guest-kmp-default-5.0.30_k3.16.7_53-62.1
      virtualbox-guest-kmp-default-debuginfo-5.0.30_k3.16.7_53-62.1
      virtualbox-guest-kmp-desktop-5.0.30_k3.16.7_53-62.1
      virtualbox-guest-kmp-desktop-debuginfo-5.0.30_k3.16.7_53-62.1
      virtualbox-guest-tools-5.0.30-62.1
      virtualbox-guest-tools-debuginfo-5.0.30-62.1
      virtualbox-guest-x11-5.0.30-62.1
      virtualbox-guest-x11-debuginfo-5.0.30-62.1
      virtualbox-host-kmp-default-5.0.30_k3.16.7_53-62.1
      virtualbox-host-kmp-default-debuginfo-5.0.30_k3.16.7_53-62.1
      virtualbox-host-kmp-desktop-5.0.30_k3.16.7_53-62.1
      virtualbox-host-kmp-desktop-debuginfo-5.0.30_k3.16.7_53-62.1
      virtualbox-qt-5.0.30-62.1
      virtualbox-qt-debuginfo-5.0.30-62.1
      virtualbox-websrv-5.0.30-62.1
      virtualbox-websrv-debuginfo-5.0.30-62.1
      xen-debugsource-4.4.4_05-55.1
      xen-devel-4.4.4_05-55.1
      xen-libs-4.4.4_05-55.1
      xen-libs-debuginfo-4.4.4_05-55.1
      xen-tools-domU-4.4.4_05-55.1
      xen-tools-domU-debuginfo-4.4.4_05-55.1
      xtables-addons-2.6-28.1
      xtables-addons-debuginfo-2.6-28.1
      xtables-addons-debugsource-2.6-28.1
      xtables-addons-kmp-default-2.6_k3.16.7_53-28.1
      xtables-addons-kmp-default-debuginfo-2.6_k3.16.7_53-28.1
      xtables-addons-kmp-desktop-2.6_k3.16.7_53-28.1
      xtables-addons-kmp-desktop-debuginfo-2.6_k3.16.7_53-28.1
      xtables-addons-kmp-xen-2.6_k3.16.7_53-28.1
      xtables-addons-kmp-xen-debuginfo-2.6_k3.16.7_53-28.1

   - openSUSE 13.2 (x86_64):

      xen-4.4.4_05-55.1
      xen-doc-html-4.4.4_05-55.1
      xen-kmp-default-4.4.4_05_k3.16.7_53-55.1
      xen-kmp-default-debuginfo-4.4.4_05_k3.16.7_53-55.1
      xen-kmp-desktop-4.4.4_05_k3.16.7_53-55.1
      xen-kmp-desktop-debuginfo-4.4.4_05_k3.16.7_53-55.1
      xen-libs-32bit-4.4.4_05-55.1
      xen-libs-debuginfo-32bit-4.4.4_05-55.1
      xen-tools-4.4.4_05-55.1
      xen-tools-debuginfo-4.4.4_05-55.1

   - openSUSE 13.2 (noarch):

      kernel-devel-3.16.7-53.1
      kernel-docs-3.16.7-53.2
      kernel-macros-3.16.7-53.1
      kernel-source-3.16.7-53.1
      kernel-source-vanilla-3.16.7-53.1
      virtualbox-guest-desktop-icons-5.0.30-62.1
      virtualbox-host-source-5.0.30-62.1

   - openSUSE 13.2 (i586):

      bbswitch-kmp-pae-0.8_k3.16.7_53-3.26.1
      bbswitch-kmp-pae-debuginfo-0.8_k3.16.7_53-3.26.1
      cloop-kmp-pae-2.639_k3.16.7_53-14.26.1
      cloop-kmp-pae-debuginfo-2.639_k3.16.7_53-14.26.1
      crash-kmp-pae-7.0.8_k3.16.7_53-26.1
      crash-kmp-pae-debuginfo-7.0.8_k3.16.7_53-26.1
      hdjmod-kmp-pae-1.28_k3.16.7_53-18.27.1
      hdjmod-kmp-pae-debuginfo-1.28_k3.16.7_53-18.27.1
      ipset-kmp-pae-6.23_k3.16.7_53-26.1
      ipset-kmp-pae-debuginfo-6.23_k3.16.7_53-26.1
      pcfclock-kmp-pae-0.44_k3.16.7_53-260.26.1
      pcfclock-kmp-pae-debuginfo-0.44_k3.16.7_53-260.26.1
      vhba-kmp-pae-20140629_k3.16.7_53-2.26.1
      vhba-kmp-pae-debuginfo-20140629_k3.16.7_53-2.26.1
      virtualbox-guest-kmp-pae-5.0.30_k3.16.7_53-62.1
      virtualbox-guest-kmp-pae-debuginfo-5.0.30_k3.16.7_53-62.1
      virtualbox-host-kmp-pae-5.0.30_k3.16.7_53-62.1
      virtualbox-host-kmp-pae-debuginfo-5.0.30_k3.16.7_53-62.1
      xtables-addons-kmp-pae-2.6_k3.16.7_53-28.1
      xtables-addons-kmp-pae-debuginfo-2.6_k3.16.7_53-28.1

   - openSUSE 13.2 (i686):

      kernel-pae-3.16.7-53.1
      kernel-pae-base-3.16.7-53.1
      kernel-pae-base-debuginfo-3.16.7-53.1
      kernel-pae-debuginfo-3.16.7-53.1
      kernel-pae-debugsource-3.16.7-53.1
      kernel-pae-devel-3.16.7-53.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-8962.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-8963.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7042.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7910.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7911.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7913.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7914.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7916.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8633.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8646.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8655.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9555.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1001486
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1004517
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1007615
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1008833
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010040
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010150
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010467
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010475
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010478
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010501
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010502
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010711
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010716
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1011685
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1012754
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/934067
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/990384
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/993739
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/999577
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/999907

