Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux

openSUSE Security Update: Security update for the Linux Kernel

Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2016:3061-1

Rating: important

References: #1001486 #1004517 #1007615 #1008833 #1010040

#1010150 #1010467 #1010475 #1010478 #1010501

#1010502 #1010711 #1010716 #1011685 #1012754

#934067 #990384 #993739 #999577 #999907

Cross-References: CVE-2015-8962 CVE-2015-8963 CVE-2016-7042

CVE-2016-7910 CVE-2016-7911 CVE-2016-7913

CVE-2016-7914 CVE-2016-7916 CVE-2016-8633

CVE-2016-8646 CVE-2016-8655 CVE-2016-9555



Affected Products:

openSUSE 13.2

An update that solves 12 vulnerabilities and has 8 fixes is

now available.



Description:







The openSUSE 13.2 kernel was updated to receive various security and

bugfixes.



The following security bugs were fixed:



- CVE-2015-8962: Double free vulnerability in the sg_common_write function

in drivers/scsi/sg.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users to gain

privileges or cause a denial of service (memory corruption and system

crash) by detaching a device during an SG_IO ioctl call (bnc#1010501).

- CVE-2015-8963: Race condition in kernel/events/core.c in the Linux

kernel allowed local users to gain privileges or cause a denial of

service (use-after-free) by leveraging incorrect handling of an swevent

data structure during a CPU unplug operation (bnc#1010502).

- CVE-2016-7042: The proc_keys_show function in security/keys/proc.c in

the Linux kernel through 4.8.2, when the GNU Compiler Collection (gcc)

stack protector is enabled, uses an incorrect buffer size for certain

timeout data, which allowed local users to cause a denial of service

(stack memory corruption and panic) by reading the /proc/keys file

(bnc#1004517).

- CVE-2016-7910: Use-after-free vulnerability in the disk_seqf_stop

function in block/genhd.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users to

gain privileges by leveraging the execution of a certain stop operation

even if the corresponding start operation had failed (bnc#1010716).

- CVE-2016-7911: Race condition in the get_task_ioprio function in

block/ioprio.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users to gain

privileges or cause a denial of service (use-after-free) via a crafted

ioprio_get system call (bnc#1010711).

- CVE-2016-7913: The xc2028_set_config function in

drivers/media/tuners/tuner-xc2028.c in the Linux kernel allowed local

users to gain privileges or cause a denial of service (use-after-free)

via vectors involving omission of the firmware name from a certain data

structure (bnc#1010478).

- CVE-2016-7914: The assoc_array_insert_into_terminal_node function in

lib/assoc_array.c in the Linux kernel did not check whether a slot is a

leaf, which allowed local users to obtain sensitive information from

kernel memory or cause a denial of service (invalid pointer dereference

and out-of-bounds read) via an application that uses associative-array

data structures, as demonstrated by the keyutils test suite

(bnc#1010475).

- CVE-2016-7916: Race condition in the environ_read function in

fs/proc/base.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users to obtain

sensitive information from kernel memory by reading a /proc/*/environ

file during a process-setup time interval in which environment-variable

copying is incomplete (bnc#1010467).

- CVE-2016-8633: drivers/firewire/net.c in the Linux kernel before 4.8.7,

in certain unusual hardware configurations, allowed remote attackers to

execute arbitrary code via crafted fragmented packets (bnc#1008833).

- CVE-2016-8646: The hash_accept function in crypto/algif_hash.c in the

Linux kernel allowed local users to cause a denial of service (OOPS) by

attempting to trigger use of in-kernel hash algorithms for a socket that

has received zero bytes of data (bnc#1010150).

- CVE-2016-8655: A race condition in the af_packet packet_set_ring

function could be used by local attackers to crash the kernel or gain

privileges (bsc#1012754).

- CVE-2016-9555: The sctp_sf_ootb function in net/sctp/sm_statefuns.c in

the Linux kernel lacks chunk-length checking for the first chunk, which

allowed remote attackers to cause a denial of service (out-of-bounds

slab access) or possibly have unspecified other impact via crafted SCTP

data (bnc#1011685).



The following non-security bugs were fixed:



- bna: Add synchronization for tx ring (bsc#993739).

- bonding: set carrier off for devices created through netlink

(bsc#999577).

- btrfs: fix extent tree corruption due to relocation (bsc#990384).

- introduce NETIF_F_GSO_ENCAP_ALL helper mask (bsc#1001486).

- ipv6: send NEWLINK on RA managed/otherconf changes (bsc#934067).

- ipv6: send only one NEWLINK when RA causes changes (bsc#934067).

- tunnels: Remove encapsulation offloads on decap (bsc#1001486).

- usbhid: add ATEN CS962 to list of quirky devices (bsc#1007615).

- vmxnet3: Wake queue from reset work (bsc#999907).





Patch Instructions:



To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- openSUSE 13.2:



zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1431=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- openSUSE 13.2 (i686 x86_64):



kernel-debug-3.16.7-53.1

kernel-debug-base-3.16.7-53.1

kernel-debug-base-debuginfo-3.16.7-53.1

kernel-debug-debuginfo-3.16.7-53.1

kernel-debug-debugsource-3.16.7-53.1

kernel-debug-devel-3.16.7-53.1

kernel-debug-devel-debuginfo-3.16.7-53.1

kernel-desktop-3.16.7-53.1

kernel-desktop-base-3.16.7-53.1

kernel-desktop-base-debuginfo-3.16.7-53.1

kernel-desktop-debuginfo-3.16.7-53.1

kernel-desktop-debugsource-3.16.7-53.1

kernel-desktop-devel-3.16.7-53.1

kernel-ec2-base-debuginfo-3.16.7-53.1

kernel-ec2-debuginfo-3.16.7-53.1

kernel-ec2-debugsource-3.16.7-53.1

kernel-vanilla-3.16.7-53.1

kernel-vanilla-debuginfo-3.16.7-53.1

kernel-vanilla-debugsource-3.16.7-53.1

kernel-vanilla-devel-3.16.7-53.1

kernel-xen-3.16.7-53.1

kernel-xen-base-3.16.7-53.1

kernel-xen-base-debuginfo-3.16.7-53.1

kernel-xen-debuginfo-3.16.7-53.1

kernel-xen-debugsource-3.16.7-53.1

kernel-xen-devel-3.16.7-53.1



- openSUSE 13.2 (i586 x86_64):



bbswitch-0.8-3.26.1

bbswitch-debugsource-0.8-3.26.1

bbswitch-kmp-default-0.8_k3.16.7_53-3.26.1

bbswitch-kmp-default-debuginfo-0.8_k3.16.7_53-3.26.1

bbswitch-kmp-desktop-0.8_k3.16.7_53-3.26.1

bbswitch-kmp-desktop-debuginfo-0.8_k3.16.7_53-3.26.1

bbswitch-kmp-xen-0.8_k3.16.7_53-3.26.1

bbswitch-kmp-xen-debuginfo-0.8_k3.16.7_53-3.26.1

cloop-2.639-14.26.1

cloop-debuginfo-2.639-14.26.1

cloop-debugsource-2.639-14.26.1

cloop-kmp-default-2.639_k3.16.7_53-14.26.1

cloop-kmp-default-debuginfo-2.639_k3.16.7_53-14.26.1

cloop-kmp-desktop-2.639_k3.16.7_53-14.26.1

cloop-kmp-desktop-debuginfo-2.639_k3.16.7_53-14.26.1

cloop-kmp-xen-2.639_k3.16.7_53-14.26.1

cloop-kmp-xen-debuginfo-2.639_k3.16.7_53-14.26.1

crash-7.0.8-26.1

crash-debuginfo-7.0.8-26.1

crash-debugsource-7.0.8-26.1

crash-devel-7.0.8-26.1

crash-doc-7.0.8-26.1

crash-eppic-7.0.8-26.1

crash-eppic-debuginfo-7.0.8-26.1

crash-gcore-7.0.8-26.1

crash-gcore-debuginfo-7.0.8-26.1

crash-kmp-default-7.0.8_k3.16.7_53-26.1

crash-kmp-default-debuginfo-7.0.8_k3.16.7_53-26.1

crash-kmp-desktop-7.0.8_k3.16.7_53-26.1

crash-kmp-desktop-debuginfo-7.0.8_k3.16.7_53-26.1

crash-kmp-xen-7.0.8_k3.16.7_53-26.1

crash-kmp-xen-debuginfo-7.0.8_k3.16.7_53-26.1

hdjmod-debugsource-1.28-18.27.1

hdjmod-kmp-default-1.28_k3.16.7_53-18.27.1

hdjmod-kmp-default-debuginfo-1.28_k3.16.7_53-18.27.1

hdjmod-kmp-desktop-1.28_k3.16.7_53-18.27.1

hdjmod-kmp-desktop-debuginfo-1.28_k3.16.7_53-18.27.1

hdjmod-kmp-xen-1.28_k3.16.7_53-18.27.1

hdjmod-kmp-xen-debuginfo-1.28_k3.16.7_53-18.27.1

ipset-6.23-26.1

ipset-debuginfo-6.23-26.1

ipset-debugsource-6.23-26.1

ipset-devel-6.23-26.1

ipset-kmp-default-6.23_k3.16.7_53-26.1

ipset-kmp-default-debuginfo-6.23_k3.16.7_53-26.1

ipset-kmp-desktop-6.23_k3.16.7_53-26.1

ipset-kmp-desktop-debuginfo-6.23_k3.16.7_53-26.1

ipset-kmp-xen-6.23_k3.16.7_53-26.1

ipset-kmp-xen-debuginfo-6.23_k3.16.7_53-26.1

kernel-default-3.16.7-53.1

kernel-default-base-3.16.7-53.1

kernel-default-base-debuginfo-3.16.7-53.1

kernel-default-debuginfo-3.16.7-53.1

kernel-default-debugsource-3.16.7-53.1

kernel-default-devel-3.16.7-53.1

kernel-ec2-3.16.7-53.1

kernel-ec2-base-3.16.7-53.1

kernel-ec2-devel-3.16.7-53.1

kernel-obs-build-3.16.7-53.2

kernel-obs-build-debugsource-3.16.7-53.2

kernel-obs-qa-3.16.7-53.1

kernel-syms-3.16.7-53.1

libipset3-6.23-26.1

libipset3-debuginfo-6.23-26.1

pcfclock-0.44-260.26.1

pcfclock-debuginfo-0.44-260.26.1

pcfclock-debugsource-0.44-260.26.1

pcfclock-kmp-default-0.44_k3.16.7_53-260.26.1

pcfclock-kmp-default-debuginfo-0.44_k3.16.7_53-260.26.1

pcfclock-kmp-desktop-0.44_k3.16.7_53-260.26.1

pcfclock-kmp-desktop-debuginfo-0.44_k3.16.7_53-260.26.1

python-virtualbox-5.0.30-62.1

python-virtualbox-debuginfo-5.0.30-62.1

vhba-kmp-debugsource-20140629-2.26.1

vhba-kmp-default-20140629_k3.16.7_53-2.26.1

vhba-kmp-default-debuginfo-20140629_k3.16.7_53-2.26.1

vhba-kmp-desktop-20140629_k3.16.7_53-2.26.1

vhba-kmp-desktop-debuginfo-20140629_k3.16.7_53-2.26.1

vhba-kmp-xen-20140629_k3.16.7_53-2.26.1

vhba-kmp-xen-debuginfo-20140629_k3.16.7_53-2.26.1

virtualbox-5.0.30-62.1

virtualbox-debuginfo-5.0.30-62.1

virtualbox-debugsource-5.0.30-62.1

virtualbox-devel-5.0.30-62.1

virtualbox-guest-kmp-default-5.0.30_k3.16.7_53-62.1

virtualbox-guest-kmp-default-debuginfo-5.0.30_k3.16.7_53-62.1

virtualbox-guest-kmp-desktop-5.0.30_k3.16.7_53-62.1

virtualbox-guest-kmp-desktop-debuginfo-5.0.30_k3.16.7_53-62.1

virtualbox-guest-tools-5.0.30-62.1

virtualbox-guest-tools-debuginfo-5.0.30-62.1

virtualbox-guest-x11-5.0.30-62.1

virtualbox-guest-x11-debuginfo-5.0.30-62.1

virtualbox-host-kmp-default-5.0.30_k3.16.7_53-62.1

virtualbox-host-kmp-default-debuginfo-5.0.30_k3.16.7_53-62.1

virtualbox-host-kmp-desktop-5.0.30_k3.16.7_53-62.1

virtualbox-host-kmp-desktop-debuginfo-5.0.30_k3.16.7_53-62.1

virtualbox-qt-5.0.30-62.1

virtualbox-qt-debuginfo-5.0.30-62.1

virtualbox-websrv-5.0.30-62.1

virtualbox-websrv-debuginfo-5.0.30-62.1

xen-debugsource-4.4.4_05-55.1

xen-devel-4.4.4_05-55.1

xen-libs-4.4.4_05-55.1

xen-libs-debuginfo-4.4.4_05-55.1

xen-tools-domU-4.4.4_05-55.1

xen-tools-domU-debuginfo-4.4.4_05-55.1

xtables-addons-2.6-28.1

xtables-addons-debuginfo-2.6-28.1

xtables-addons-debugsource-2.6-28.1

xtables-addons-kmp-default-2.6_k3.16.7_53-28.1

xtables-addons-kmp-default-debuginfo-2.6_k3.16.7_53-28.1

xtables-addons-kmp-desktop-2.6_k3.16.7_53-28.1

xtables-addons-kmp-desktop-debuginfo-2.6_k3.16.7_53-28.1

xtables-addons-kmp-xen-2.6_k3.16.7_53-28.1

xtables-addons-kmp-xen-debuginfo-2.6_k3.16.7_53-28.1



- openSUSE 13.2 (x86_64):



xen-4.4.4_05-55.1

xen-doc-html-4.4.4_05-55.1

xen-kmp-default-4.4.4_05_k3.16.7_53-55.1

xen-kmp-default-debuginfo-4.4.4_05_k3.16.7_53-55.1

xen-kmp-desktop-4.4.4_05_k3.16.7_53-55.1

xen-kmp-desktop-debuginfo-4.4.4_05_k3.16.7_53-55.1

xen-libs-32bit-4.4.4_05-55.1

xen-libs-debuginfo-32bit-4.4.4_05-55.1

xen-tools-4.4.4_05-55.1

xen-tools-debuginfo-4.4.4_05-55.1



- openSUSE 13.2 (noarch):



kernel-devel-3.16.7-53.1

kernel-docs-3.16.7-53.2

kernel-macros-3.16.7-53.1

kernel-source-3.16.7-53.1

kernel-source-vanilla-3.16.7-53.1

virtualbox-guest-desktop-icons-5.0.30-62.1

virtualbox-host-source-5.0.30-62.1



- openSUSE 13.2 (i586):



bbswitch-kmp-pae-0.8_k3.16.7_53-3.26.1

bbswitch-kmp-pae-debuginfo-0.8_k3.16.7_53-3.26.1

cloop-kmp-pae-2.639_k3.16.7_53-14.26.1

cloop-kmp-pae-debuginfo-2.639_k3.16.7_53-14.26.1

crash-kmp-pae-7.0.8_k3.16.7_53-26.1

crash-kmp-pae-debuginfo-7.0.8_k3.16.7_53-26.1

hdjmod-kmp-pae-1.28_k3.16.7_53-18.27.1

hdjmod-kmp-pae-debuginfo-1.28_k3.16.7_53-18.27.1

ipset-kmp-pae-6.23_k3.16.7_53-26.1

ipset-kmp-pae-debuginfo-6.23_k3.16.7_53-26.1

pcfclock-kmp-pae-0.44_k3.16.7_53-260.26.1

pcfclock-kmp-pae-debuginfo-0.44_k3.16.7_53-260.26.1

vhba-kmp-pae-20140629_k3.16.7_53-2.26.1

vhba-kmp-pae-debuginfo-20140629_k3.16.7_53-2.26.1

virtualbox-guest-kmp-pae-5.0.30_k3.16.7_53-62.1

virtualbox-guest-kmp-pae-debuginfo-5.0.30_k3.16.7_53-62.1

virtualbox-host-kmp-pae-5.0.30_k3.16.7_53-62.1

virtualbox-host-kmp-pae-debuginfo-5.0.30_k3.16.7_53-62.1

xtables-addons-kmp-pae-2.6_k3.16.7_53-28.1

xtables-addons-kmp-pae-debuginfo-2.6_k3.16.7_53-28.1



- openSUSE 13.2 (i686):



kernel-pae-3.16.7-53.1

kernel-pae-base-3.16.7-53.1

kernel-pae-base-debuginfo-3.16.7-53.1

kernel-pae-debuginfo-3.16.7-53.1

kernel-pae-debugsource-3.16.7-53.1

kernel-pae-devel-3.16.7-53.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-8962.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-8963.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7042.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7910.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7911.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7913.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7914.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7916.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8633.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8646.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8655.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9555.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1001486

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1004517

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1007615

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1008833

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010040

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010150

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010467

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010475

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010478

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010501

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010502

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010711

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010716

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1011685

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1012754

https://bugzilla.suse.com/934067

https://bugzilla.suse.com/990384

https://bugzilla.suse.com/993739

https://bugzilla.suse.com/999577

https://bugzilla.suse.com/999907



