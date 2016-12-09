Sicherheit: Cross-Site Scripting in python-XStatic-jquery-ui

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA1



=====================================================================

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Low: python-XStatic-jquery-ui security update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:2933-01

Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux OpenStack Platform

Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2933.html

Issue date: 2016-12-08

CVE Names: CVE-2016-7103

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update for python-XStatic-jquery-ui is now available for Red Hat

OpenStack Platform 9.0 (Mitaka).



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Low. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which

gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from

the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat OpenStack Platform 9.0 - noarch



3. Description:



jQuery UI is a set of user interface interactions, effects, widgets, and

themes built on top of the jQuery JavaScript library.



The following packages have been upgraded to a newer upstream version:

python-XStatic-jquery-ui (1.12.0.1). (BZ#1371012)



Security Fix(es):



* It was found that a parameter of the dialog box feature of jQuery UI was

vulnerable to cross site scripting. An attacker could use this flaw to

execute a malicious script via the dialog box when it was displayed to a

user. (CVE-2016-7103)



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1360286 - CVE-2016-7103 jquery-ui: cross-site scripting in dialog closeText



6. Package List:



Red Hat OpenStack Platform 9.0:



Source:

python-XStatic-jquery-ui-1.12.0.1-1.el7ost.src.rpm



noarch:

python-XStatic-jquery-ui-1.12.0.1-1.el7ost.noarch.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7103

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#low

https://nodesecurity.io/advisories/127



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v1



iD8DBQFYSm7iXlSAg2UNWIIRAgYuAJ9nx/mDxvAMV9GqBVXSoNoAY75kVgCfaiQ4

H411GyUQcGWB9/jQFPqLcPA=

=QbgE

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----





