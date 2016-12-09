Login
Sicherheit: Cross-Site Scripting in python-XStatic-jquery-ui
Name: Cross-Site Scripting in python-XStatic-jquery-ui
ID: RHSA-2016:2933-01
Distribution: Red Hat
Plattformen: Red Hat Enterprise Linux OpenStack Platform
Datum: Fr, 9. Dezember 2016, 12:42
Referenzen: https://nodesecurity.io/advisories/127
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7103

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1

=====================================================================
                   Red Hat Security Advisory

Synopsis:          Low: python-XStatic-jquery-ui security update
Advisory ID:       RHSA-2016:2933-01
Product:           Red Hat Enterprise Linux OpenStack Platform
Advisory URL:      https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2933.html
Issue date:        2016-12-08
CVE Names:         CVE-2016-7103 
=====================================================================

1. Summary:

An update for python-XStatic-jquery-ui is now available for Red Hat
OpenStack Platform 9.0 (Mitaka).

Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Low. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which
gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from
the CVE link(s) in the References section.

2. Relevant releases/architectures:

Red Hat OpenStack Platform 9.0 - noarch

3. Description:

jQuery UI is a set of user interface interactions, effects, widgets, and
themes built on top of the jQuery JavaScript library.

The following packages have been upgraded to a newer upstream version:
python-XStatic-jquery-ui (1.12.0.1). (BZ#1371012)

Security Fix(es):

* It was found that a parameter of the dialog box feature of jQuery UI was
vulnerable to cross site scripting. An attacker could use this flaw to
execute a malicious script via the dialog box when it was displayed to a
user. (CVE-2016-7103)

4. Solution:

For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:

https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258

5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):

1360286 - CVE-2016-7103 jquery-ui: cross-site scripting in dialog closeText

6. Package List:

Red Hat OpenStack Platform 9.0:

Source:
python-XStatic-jquery-ui-1.12.0.1-1.el7ost.src.rpm

noarch:
python-XStatic-jquery-ui-1.12.0.1-1.el7ost.noarch.rpm

These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security.  Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/

7. References:

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7103
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#low
https://nodesecurity.io/advisories/127

8. Contact:

The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/

Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v1

iD8DBQFYSm7iXlSAg2UNWIIRAgYuAJ9nx/mDxvAMV9GqBVXSoNoAY75kVgCfaiQ4
H411GyUQcGWB9/jQFPqLcPA=
=QbgE
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----


-- 
Enterprise-watch-list mailing list
Enterprise-watch-list@redhat.com
https://www.redhat.com/mailman/listinfo/enterprise-watch-list
