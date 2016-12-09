|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Cross-Site Scripting in python-XStatic-jquery-ui
|Name:
|Cross-Site Scripting in python-XStatic-jquery-ui
|ID:
|RHSA-2016:2933-01
|Distribution:
|Red Hat
|Plattformen:
|Red Hat Enterprise Linux OpenStack Platform
|Datum:
|Fr, 9. Dezember 2016, 12:42
|Referenzen:
|https://nodesecurity.io/advisories/127
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7103
|
Originalnachricht
|
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1
=====================================================================
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Low: python-XStatic-jquery-ui security update
Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:2933-01
Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux OpenStack Platform
Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2933.html
Issue date: 2016-12-08
CVE Names: CVE-2016-7103
=====================================================================
1. Summary:
An update for python-XStatic-jquery-ui is now available for Red Hat
OpenStack Platform 9.0 (Mitaka).
Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Low. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which
gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from
the CVE link(s) in the References section.
2. Relevant releases/architectures:
Red Hat OpenStack Platform 9.0 - noarch
3. Description:
jQuery UI is a set of user interface interactions, effects, widgets, and
themes built on top of the jQuery JavaScript library.
The following packages have been upgraded to a newer upstream version:
python-XStatic-jquery-ui (1.12.0.1). (BZ#1371012)
Security Fix(es):
* It was found that a parameter of the dialog box feature of jQuery UI was
vulnerable to cross site scripting. An attacker could use this flaw to
execute a malicious script via the dialog box when it was displayed to a
user. (CVE-2016-7103)
4. Solution:
For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:
https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258
5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):
1360286 - CVE-2016-7103 jquery-ui: cross-site scripting in dialog closeText
6. Package List:
Red Hat OpenStack Platform 9.0:
Source:
python-XStatic-jquery-ui-1.12.0.1-1.el7ost.src.rpm
noarch:
python-XStatic-jquery-ui-1.12.0.1-1.el7ost.noarch.rpm
These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/
7. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7103
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#low
https://nodesecurity.io/advisories/127
8. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v1
iD8DBQFYSm7iXlSAg2UNWIIRAgYuAJ9nx/mDxvAMV9GqBVXSoNoAY75kVgCfaiQ4
H411GyUQcGWB9/jQFPqLcPA=
=QbgE
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
--
Enterprise-watch-list mailing list
Enterprise-watch-list@redhat.com
https://www.redhat.com/mailman/listinfo/enterprise-watch-list
|
|