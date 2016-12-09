|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in Linux
|ID:
|SUSE-SU-2016:3063-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Public Cloud 12, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS
|Datum:
|Fr, 9. Dezember 2016, 14:05
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8655
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9555
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8632
|
Originalnachricht
|
SUSE Security Update: Security update for the Linux Kernel
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2016:3063-1
Rating: important
References: #1008831 #1011685 #1012754
Cross-References: CVE-2016-8632 CVE-2016-8655 CVE-2016-9555
Affected Products:
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS
SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Public Cloud 12
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that fixes three vulnerabilities is now available.
Description:
The SUSE Linux Enterprise 12 kernel was updated to receive critical
security fixes.
The following security bugs were fixed:
- CVE-2016-8655: A race condition in the af_packet packet_set_ring
function could be used by local attackers to crash the kernel or gain
privileges (bsc#1012754).
- CVE-2016-8632: The tipc_msg_build function in net/tipc/msg.c in the
Linux kernel did not validate the relationship between the minimum
fragment length and the maximum packet size, which allowed local users
to gain privileges or cause a denial of service (heap-based buffer
overflow) by leveraging the CAP_NET_ADMIN capability (bnc#1008831).
- CVE-2016-9555: The sctp_sf_ootb function in net/sctp/sm_statefuns.c in
the Linux kernel lacks chunk-length checking for the first chunk, which
allowed remote attackers to cause a denial of service (out-of-bounds
slab access) or possibly have unspecified other impact via crafted SCTP
data (bnc#1011685).
Patch Instructions:
To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SAP-12-2016-1781=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-2016-1781=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Public Cloud 12:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-Module-Public-Cloud-12-2016-1781=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12 (noarch):
kernel-devel-3.12.60-52.60.1
kernel-macros-3.12.60-52.60.1
kernel-source-3.12.60-52.60.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12 (x86_64):
kernel-default-3.12.60-52.60.1
kernel-default-base-3.12.60-52.60.1
kernel-default-base-debuginfo-3.12.60-52.60.1
kernel-default-debuginfo-3.12.60-52.60.1
kernel-default-debugsource-3.12.60-52.60.1
kernel-default-devel-3.12.60-52.60.1
kernel-syms-3.12.60-52.60.1
kernel-xen-3.12.60-52.60.1
kernel-xen-base-3.12.60-52.60.1
kernel-xen-base-debuginfo-3.12.60-52.60.1
kernel-xen-debuginfo-3.12.60-52.60.1
kernel-xen-debugsource-3.12.60-52.60.1
kernel-xen-devel-3.12.60-52.60.1
kgraft-patch-3_12_60-52_60-default-1-2.1
kgraft-patch-3_12_60-52_60-xen-1-2.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS (ppc64le s390x x86_64):
kernel-default-3.12.60-52.60.1
kernel-default-base-3.12.60-52.60.1
kernel-default-base-debuginfo-3.12.60-52.60.1
kernel-default-debuginfo-3.12.60-52.60.1
kernel-default-debugsource-3.12.60-52.60.1
kernel-default-devel-3.12.60-52.60.1
kernel-syms-3.12.60-52.60.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS (noarch):
kernel-devel-3.12.60-52.60.1
kernel-macros-3.12.60-52.60.1
kernel-source-3.12.60-52.60.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS (x86_64):
kernel-xen-3.12.60-52.60.1
kernel-xen-base-3.12.60-52.60.1
kernel-xen-base-debuginfo-3.12.60-52.60.1
kernel-xen-debuginfo-3.12.60-52.60.1
kernel-xen-debugsource-3.12.60-52.60.1
kernel-xen-devel-3.12.60-52.60.1
kgraft-patch-3_12_60-52_60-default-1-2.1
kgraft-patch-3_12_60-52_60-xen-1-2.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS (s390x):
kernel-default-man-3.12.60-52.60.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Public Cloud 12 (x86_64):
kernel-ec2-3.12.60-52.60.1
kernel-ec2-debuginfo-3.12.60-52.60.1
kernel-ec2-debugsource-3.12.60-52.60.1
kernel-ec2-devel-3.12.60-52.60.1
kernel-ec2-extra-3.12.60-52.60.1
kernel-ec2-extra-debuginfo-3.12.60-52.60.1
References:
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8632.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8655.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9555.html
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1008831
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1011685
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1012754
--
|
|