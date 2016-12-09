Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Oxide

|
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3153-1
December 09, 2016
oxide-qt vulnerabilities
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 16.10
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
Summary:
Several security issues were fixed in Oxide.
Software Description:
- oxide-qt: Web browser engine for Qt (QML plugin)
Details:
Multiple vulnerabilities were discovered in Chromium. If a user were
tricked in to opening a specially crafted website, an attacker could
potentially exploit these to conduct cross-site scripting (XSS) attacks,
read uninitialized memory, obtain sensitive information, spoof the
webview URL, bypass same origin restrictions, cause a denial of service
via application crash, or execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-5204,
CVE-2016-5205, CVE-2016-5207, CVE-2016-5208, CVE-2016-5209, CVE-2016-5212,
CVE-2016-5215, CVE-2016-5222, CVE-2016-5224, CVE-2016-5225, CVE-2016-5226,
CVE-2016-9650, CVE-2016-9652)
Multiple vulnerabilities were discovered in V8. If a user were tricked in
to opening a specially crafted website, an attacker could potentially
exploit these to obtain sensitive information, cause a denial of service
via application crash, or execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-5213,
CVE-2016-5219, CVE-2016-9651)
An integer overflow was discovered in ANGLE. If a user were tricked in to
opening a specially crafted website, an attacker could potentially exploit
this to cause a denial of service via application crash, or execute
arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-5221)
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 16.10:
liboxideqtcore0 1.19.4-0ubuntu0.16.10.1
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
liboxideqtcore0 1.19.4-0ubuntu0.16.04.1
Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
liboxideqtcore0 1.19.4-0ubuntu0.14.04.1
In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.
References:
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3153-1
CVE-2016-5204, CVE-2016-5205, CVE-2016-5207, CVE-2016-5208,
CVE-2016-5209, CVE-2016-5212, CVE-2016-5213, CVE-2016-5215,
CVE-2016-5219, CVE-2016-5221, CVE-2016-5222, CVE-2016-5224,
CVE-2016-5225, CVE-2016-5226, CVE-2016-9650, CVE-2016-9651,
CVE-2016-9652
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/oxide-qt/1.19.4-0ubuntu0.16.10.1
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/oxide-qt/1.19.4-0ubuntu0.16.04.1
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/oxide-qt/1.19.4-0ubuntu0.14.04.1
