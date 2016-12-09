Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Oxide

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

From: Chris Coulson <chris.coulson@canonical.com>

Subject: [USN-3153-1] Oxide vulnerabilities



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3153-1

December 09, 2016



oxide-qt vulnerabilities

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 16.10

- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS



Summary:



Several security issues were fixed in Oxide.



Software Description:

- oxide-qt: Web browser engine for Qt (QML plugin)



Details:



Multiple vulnerabilities were discovered in Chromium. If a user were

tricked in to opening a specially crafted website, an attacker could

potentially exploit these to conduct cross-site scripting (XSS) attacks,

read uninitialized memory, obtain sensitive information, spoof the

webview URL, bypass same origin restrictions, cause a denial of service

via application crash, or execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-5204,

CVE-2016-5205, CVE-2016-5207, CVE-2016-5208, CVE-2016-5209, CVE-2016-5212,

CVE-2016-5215, CVE-2016-5222, CVE-2016-5224, CVE-2016-5225, CVE-2016-5226,

CVE-2016-9650, CVE-2016-9652)



Multiple vulnerabilities were discovered in V8. If a user were tricked in

to opening a specially crafted website, an attacker could potentially

exploit these to obtain sensitive information, cause a denial of service

via application crash, or execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-5213,

CVE-2016-5219, CVE-2016-9651)



An integer overflow was discovered in ANGLE. If a user were tricked in to

opening a specially crafted website, an attacker could potentially exploit

this to cause a denial of service via application crash, or execute

arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-5221)



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 16.10:

liboxideqtcore0 1.19.4-0ubuntu0.16.10.1



Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:

liboxideqtcore0 1.19.4-0ubuntu0.16.04.1



Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:

liboxideqtcore0 1.19.4-0ubuntu0.14.04.1



In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3153-1

CVE-2016-5204, CVE-2016-5205, CVE-2016-5207, CVE-2016-5208,

CVE-2016-5209, CVE-2016-5212, CVE-2016-5213, CVE-2016-5215,

CVE-2016-5219, CVE-2016-5221, CVE-2016-5222, CVE-2016-5224,

CVE-2016-5225, CVE-2016-5226, CVE-2016-9650, CVE-2016-9651,

CVE-2016-9652



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/oxide-qt/1.19.4-0ubuntu0.16.10.1

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/oxide-qt/1.19.4-0ubuntu0.16.04.1

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/oxide-qt/1.19.4-0ubuntu0.14.04.1







-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



--

