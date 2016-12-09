Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux

SUSE Security Update: Security update for the Linux Kernel

Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2016:3069-1

Rating: important

Affected Products:

SUSE Linux Enterprise Real Time Extension 11-SP4

SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4

An update that solves 11 vulnerabilities and has 49 fixes

is now available.



Description:



The SUSE Linux Enterprise 11 SP4 RT kernel was updated to receive various

security and bugfixes.



This feature was added:



- Support for the 2017 Intel Purley platform.



The following security bugs were fixed:



- CVE-2016-5195: A local privilege escalation using MAP_PRIVATE was fixed,

which is reportedly exploited in the wild (bsc#1004418).

- CVE-2016-0823: The pagemap_open function in fs/proc/task_mmu.c in the

Linux kernel allowed local users to obtain sensitive physical-address

information by reading a pagemap file, aka Android internal bug 25739721

(bnc#994759).

- CVE-2016-3841: The IPv6 stack in the Linux kernel mishandled options

data, which allowed local users to gain privileges or cause a denial of

service (use-after-free and system crash) via a crafted sendmsg system

call (bnc#992566).

- CVE-2016-6828: Use after free in tcp_xmit_retransmit_queue or other tcp_

functions (bsc#994296)

- CVE-2016-5696: net/ipv4/tcp_input.c in the Linux kernel did not properly

determine the rate of challenge ACK segments, which made it easier for

man-in-the-middle attackers to hijack TCP sessions via a blind in-window

attack (bnc#989152)

- CVE-2016-6480: Race condition in the ioctl_send_fib function in

drivers/scsi/aacraid/commctrl.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users

to cause a denial of service (out-of-bounds access or system crash) by

changing a certain size value, aka a "double fetch" vulnerability

(bnc#991608)

- CVE-2016-4997: The compat IPT_SO_SET_REPLACE and IP6T_SO_SET_REPLACE

setsockopt implementations in the netfilter subsystem in the Linux

kernel allowed local users to gain privileges or cause a denial of

service (memory corruption) by leveraging in-container root access to

provide a crafted offset value that triggers an unintended decrement

(bnc#986362).

- CVE-2015-7513: arch/x86/kvm/x86.c in the Linux kernel did not reset the

PIT counter values during state restoration, which allowed guest OS

users to cause a denial of service (divide-by-zero error and host OS

crash) via a zero value, related to the kvm_vm_ioctl_set_pit and

kvm_vm_ioctl_set_pit2 functions (bnc#960689).

- CVE-2013-4312: The Linux kernel allowed local users to bypass

file-descriptor limits and cause a denial of service (memory

consumption) by sending each descriptor over a UNIX socket closing it,

related to net/unix/af_unix.c and net/unix/garbage.c (bnc#839104).

- CVE-2016-7425: A buffer overflow in the Linux Kernel in

arcmsr_iop_message_xfer() could have caused kernel heap corruption and

arbitraty kernel code execution (bsc#999932)



The following non-security bugs were fixed:



- ahci: Order SATA device IDs for codename Lewisburg.

- AHCI: Remove obsolete Intel Lewisburg SATA RAID device IDs.

- ALSA: hda - Add Intel Lewisburg device IDs Audio.

- avoid dentry crash triggered by NFS (bsc#984194).

- blktap2: eliminate deadlock potential from shutdown path (bsc#909994).

- blktap2: eliminate race from deferred work queue handling (bsc#911687).

- bonding: always set recv_probe to bond_arp_rcv in arp monitor

(bsc#977687).

- bonding: fix bond_arp_rcv setting and arp validate desync state

(bsc#977687).

- btrfs: account for non-CoW'd blocks in btrfs_abort_transaction

(bsc#983619).

- btrfs: ensure that file descriptor used with subvol ioctls is a dir

(bsc#999600).

- cdc-acm: added sanity checking for probe() (bsc#993891).

- cxgb4: Set VPD size so we can read both VPD structures (bsc#976867).

- Delete patches.fixes/net-fix-crash-due-to-wrong-dev-in-calling.patch.

(bsc#979514)

- fs/cifs: fix wrongly prefixed path to root (bsc#963655, bsc#979681)

- fs/select: add vmalloc fallback for select(2) (bsc#1000189).

- fs/select: introduce SIZE_MAX (bsc#1000189).

- i2c: i801: add Intel Lewisburg device IDs.

- include/linux/mmdebug.h: should include linux/bug.h (bnc#971975 VM

performance -- git fixes).

- increase CONFIG_NR_IRQS 512 -> 2048 reportedly irq error with multiple

nvme and tg3 in the same machine is resolved by increasing

CONFIG_NR_IRQS (bsc#998399)

- kabi, unix: properly account for FDs passed over unix sockets

(bnc#839104).

- kaweth: fix firmware download (bsc#993890).

- kaweth: fix oops upon failed memory allocation (bsc#993890).

- KVM: x86: SYSENTER emulation is broken (bsc#994618).

- libfc: sanity check cpu number extracted from xid (bsc#988440).

- lpfc: call lpfc_sli_validate_fcp_iocb() with the hbalock held

(bsc#951392).

- md: lockless I/O submission for RAID1 (bsc#982783).

- mm: thp: fix SMP race condition between THP page fault and MADV_DONTNEED

(VM Functionality, bnc#986445).

- mpt2sas, mpt3sas: Fix panic when aer correct error occurred (bsc#997708).

- net: add pfmemalloc check in sk_add_backlog() (bnc#920016).

- netback: fix flipping mode (bsc#996664).

- nfs: Do not drop directory dentry which is in use (bsc#993127).

- nfs: Don't disconnect open-owner on NFS4ERR_BAD_SEQID (bsc#989261).

- nfs: Don't write enable new pages while an invalidation is proceeding

(bsc#999584).

- nfs: Fix a regression in the read() syscall (bsc#999584).

- nfs: Fix races in nfs_revalidate_mapping (bsc#999584).

- nfs: fix the handling of NFS_INO_INVALID_DATA flag in

nfs_revalidate_mapping (bsc#999584).

- nfs: Fix writeback performance issue on cache invalidation (bsc#999584).

- nfs: Refresh open-owner id when server says SEQID is bad (bsc#989261).

- nfsv4: do not check MAY_WRITE access bit in OPEN (bsc#985206).

- nfsv4: fix broken patch relating to v4 read delegations (bsc#956514,

bsc#989261, bsc#979595).

- nfsv4: Fix range checking in __nfs4_get_acl_uncached and

__nfs4_proc_set_acl (bsc#982218).

- pci: Add pci_set_vpd_size() to set VPD size (bsc#976867).

- pciback: fix conf_space read/write overlap check.

- powerpc: add kernel parameter iommu_alloc_quiet (bsc#994926).

- ppp: defer netns reference release for ppp channel (bsc#980371).

- random32: add prandom_u32_max (bsc#989152).

- rpm/constraints.in: Bump x86 disk space requirement to 20GB Clamav tends

to run out of space nowadays.

- s390/dasd: fix hanging device after clear subchannel (bnc#994436).

- sata: Adding Intel Lewisburg device IDs for SATA.

- sched/core: Fix an SMP ordering race in try_to_wake_up() vs. schedule()

(bnc#1001419).

- sched/core: Fix a race between try_to_wake_up() and a woken up task

(bnc#1002165).

- sched: Fix possible divide by zero in avg_atom() calculation

(bsc#996329).

- scsi_dh_rdac: retry inquiry for UNIT ATTENTION (bsc#934760).

- scsi: do not print "reservation conflict" for TEST UNIT READY

(bsc#984102).

- scsi: ibmvfc: add FC Class 3 Error Recovery support (bsc#984992).

- scsi: ibmvfc: Fix I/O hang when port is not mapped (bsc#971989)

- scsi: ibmvfc: Set READ FCP_XFER_READY DISABLED bit in PRLI (bsc#984992).

- scsi_scan: Send TEST UNIT READY to LUN0 before LUN scanning

(bnc#843236,bsc#989779).

- tmpfs: change final i_blocks BUG to WARNING (bsc#991923).

- Update

patches.drivers/fcoe-0102-fcoe-ensure-that-skb-placed-on-the-fip_recv_list-

are.patch (add bsc#732582 reference).

- USB: fix typo in wMaxPacketSize validation (bsc#991665).

- USB: validate wMaxPacketValue entries in endpoint descriptors

(bnc#991665).

- vlan: don't deliver frames for unknown vlans to protocols

(bsc#979514).

- vlan: mask vlan prio bits (bsc#979514).

- xenbus: inspect the correct type in xenbus_dev_request_and_reply().

- xen: x86/mm/pat, /dev/mem: Remove superfluous error message (bsc#974620).

- xfs: Avoid grabbing ilock when file size is not changed (bsc#983535).

- xfs: Silence warnings in xfs_vm_releasepage() (bnc#915183 bsc#987565).





Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Real Time Extension 11-SP4:



zypper in -t patch slertesp4-kernel-source-12880=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4:



zypper in -t patch dbgsp4-kernel-source-12880=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Real Time Extension 11-SP4 (x86_64):



kernel-rt-3.0.101.rt130-65.1

kernel-rt-base-3.0.101.rt130-65.1

kernel-rt-devel-3.0.101.rt130-65.1

kernel-rt_trace-3.0.101.rt130-65.1

kernel-rt_trace-base-3.0.101.rt130-65.1

kernel-rt_trace-devel-3.0.101.rt130-65.1

kernel-source-rt-3.0.101.rt130-65.1

kernel-syms-rt-3.0.101.rt130-65.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4 (x86_64):



kernel-rt-debuginfo-3.0.101.rt130-65.1

kernel-rt-debugsource-3.0.101.rt130-65.1

kernel-rt_debug-debuginfo-3.0.101.rt130-65.1

kernel-rt_debug-debugsource-3.0.101.rt130-65.1

kernel-rt_trace-debuginfo-3.0.101.rt130-65.1

kernel-rt_trace-debugsource-3.0.101.rt130-65.1





