Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in GStreamer

Name : gstreamer-plugins-good

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 0.10.31

Release : 17.fc25

URL : http://gstreamer.freedesktop.org/

Summary : GStreamer plug-ins with good code and licensing

Description :

GStreamer is a streaming media framework, based on graphs of filters which

operate on media data. Applications using this library can do anything

from real-time sound processing to playing videos, and just about anything

else media-related. Its plugin-based architecture means that new data

types or processing capabilities can be added simply by installing new

plug-ins.



GStreamer Good Plug-ins is a collection of well-supported plug-ins of

good quality and under the LGPL license.



Update Information:



Disable insecure FLX plugin (rhbz#1397441)

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1397441 - CVE-2016-9634 CVE-2016-9635 CVE-2016-9636 CVE-2016-9808

gstreamer-plugins-good: Heap buffer overflow in FLIC decoder

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1397441

