Sicherheit: Denial of Service in GStreamer

Name : gstreamer-plugins-base

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 0.10.36

Release : 15.fc25

URL : http://gstreamer.freedesktop.org/

Summary : GStreamer streaming media framework base plug-ins

Description :

GStreamer is a streaming media framework, based on graphs of filters which

operate on media data. Applications using this library can do anything

from real-time sound processing to playing videos, and just about anything

else media-related. Its plugin-based architecture means that new data

types or processing capabilities can be added simply by installing new

plug-ins.



This package contains a set of well-maintained base plug-ins.



typefind: bounds check windows ico detection

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1401949 - CVE-2016-9811 gstreamer-plugins-base: gstreamer: Out of

bounds heap read in windows_icon_typefind [fedora-all]

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1401949

