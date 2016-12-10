Login
Login-Name Passwort

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in perl-DBD-MySQL
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in perl-DBD-MySQL
ID: FEDORA-2016-302f840ecf
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 24
Datum: Sa, 10. Dezember 2016, 13:01
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-1251

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : perl-DBD-MySQL
Product     : Fedora 24
Version     : 4.039
Release     : 2.fc24
URL         : http://search.cpan.org/dist/DBD-mysql/
Summary     : A MySQL interface for Perl
Description :
DBD::mysql is the Perl5 Database Interface driver for the MySQL database. In
other words: DBD::mysql is an interface between the Perl programming language
and the MySQL programming API that comes with the MySQL relational database
management system.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

This release fixes CVE-2016-1251 vulnerability, a use after free when using
prepared statements.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1399580 - CVE-2016-1251 perl-DBD-MySQL: Use after free when using
 prepared statements
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1399580
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade perl-DBD-MySQL' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

6
Dis­kus­sio­nen um die Li­nu­x-Desk­top-Si­cher­heit

10
Chro­me 56 Beta warnt vor Web­sei­ten ohne HTTPS

0
Un­ter­stüt­zung für Fe­do­ra 23 endet am 20. De­zem­ber

0
Xen 4.8 lässt vir­tu­el­le Ma­schi­nen schnel­ler star­ten

6
Col­la­bo­ra On­li­ne 2.0 vor­ge­stellt

0
Rom will ver­mehrt auf Open Sour­ce set­zen

1
Word­press 4.7 Vaug­han mit neuem Stan­dard­the­me

0
Frei­es Hand­buch für die Lei­tung of­fe­ner Or­ga­ni­sa­tio­nen er­hält­lich

10
OpenSUSE Leap 42.2 gibt of­fi­zi­ell 64-­bit Raspber­ry-Pi-I­mage be­kannt

3
Qemu prä­s­en­tiert Ad­vents­ka­len­der mit vir­tu­el­len Ma­schi­nen
 
Werbung