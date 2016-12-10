|
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in perl-DBD-MySQL
|Name:
|Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in perl-DBD-MySQL
|ID:
|FEDORA-2016-302f840ecf
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 24
|Datum:
|Sa, 10. Dezember 2016, 13:01
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-1251
|
Originalnachricht
|
Name : perl-DBD-MySQL
Product : Fedora 24
Version : 4.039
Release : 2.fc24
URL : http://search.cpan.org/dist/DBD-mysql/
Summary : A MySQL interface for Perl
Description :
DBD::mysql is the Perl5 Database Interface driver for the MySQL database. In
other words: DBD::mysql is an interface between the Perl programming language
and the MySQL programming API that comes with the MySQL relational database
management system.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:
This release fixes CVE-2016-1251 vulnerability, a use after free when using
prepared statements.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1399580 - CVE-2016-1251 perl-DBD-MySQL: Use after free when using
prepared statements
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1399580
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade perl-DBD-MySQL' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
|
|