Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in flex

Name : flex

Product : Fedora 23

Version : 2.6.0

Release : 2.fc23

URL : http://flex.sourceforge.net/

Summary : A tool for creating scanners (text pattern recognizers)

Description :

The flex program generates scanners. Scanners are programs which can

recognize lexical patterns in text. Flex takes pairs of regular

expressions and C code as input and generates a C source file as

output. The output file is compiled and linked with a library to

produce an executable. The executable searches through its input for

occurrences of the regular expressions. When a match is found, it

executes the corresponding C code. Flex was designed to work with

both Yacc and Bison, and is used by many programs as part of their

build process.



You should install flex if you are going to use your system for

application development.



Update Information:



Change type for num_to_read from yy_size_t to int.

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1360743 - CVE-2016-6354 flex: buffer overflow in generated code

(yy_get_next_buffer)

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1360743

