Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux

Lesezeichen hinzufügen
Originalnachricht
Name : kernelProduct : Fedora 23Version : 4.8.12Release : 100.fc23URL : http://www.kernel.org/Summary : The Linux kernelDescription :The kernel meta package--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Update Information:The 4.8.12 stable update contains a number of important fixes across the tree.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------References: [ 1 ] Bug #1400804 - CVE-2016-9777 Kernel: kvm: out of bounds memory access via vcpu_id https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1400804 [ 2 ] Bug #1400468 - CVE-2016-9756 Kernel: kvm: stack memory information leakage https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1400468 [ 3 ] Bug #1400904 - CVE-2016-9755 kernel: netfilter: Out-of-bounds write due to a signedness issue when defragmenting ipv6 packets https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1400904--------------------------------------------------------------------------------This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Usesu -c 'dnf upgrade kernel' at the command line.For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available athttp://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-labelAll packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on theGPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found athttps://fedoraproject.org/keys--------------------------------------------------------------------------------_______________________________________________package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.orgTo unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org