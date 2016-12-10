Login
Login-Name Passwort

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Linux
ID: FEDORA-2016-9c17cb9648
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 23
Datum: Sa, 10. Dezember 2016, 13:00
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9755
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9756
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9777

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : kernel
Product     : Fedora 23
Version     : 4.8.12
Release     : 100.fc23
URL         : http://www.kernel.org/
Summary     : The Linux kernel
Description :
The kernel meta package

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

The 4.8.12 stable update contains a number of important fixes across the tree.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1400804 - CVE-2016-9777 Kernel: kvm: out of bounds memory access
 via vcpu_id
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1400804
  [ 2 ] Bug #1400468 - CVE-2016-9756 Kernel: kvm: stack memory information
 leakage
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1400468
  [ 3 ] Bug #1400904 - CVE-2016-9755 kernel: netfilter: Out-of-bounds write due
 to a signedness issue when defragmenting ipv6 packets
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1400904
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade kernel' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

6
Dis­kus­sio­nen um die Li­nu­x-Desk­top-Si­cher­heit

10
Chro­me 56 Beta warnt vor Web­sei­ten ohne HTTPS

0
Un­ter­stüt­zung für Fe­do­ra 23 endet am 20. De­zem­ber

0
Xen 4.8 lässt vir­tu­el­le Ma­schi­nen schnel­ler star­ten

6
Col­la­bo­ra On­li­ne 2.0 vor­ge­stellt

0
Rom will ver­mehrt auf Open Sour­ce set­zen

1
Word­press 4.7 Vaug­han mit neuem Stan­dard­the­me

0
Frei­es Hand­buch für die Lei­tung of­fe­ner Or­ga­ni­sa­tio­nen er­hält­lich

10
OpenSUSE Leap 42.2 gibt of­fi­zi­ell 64-­bit Raspber­ry-Pi-I­mage be­kannt

3
Qemu prä­s­en­tiert Ad­vents­ka­len­der mit vir­tu­el­len Ma­schi­nen
 
Werbung