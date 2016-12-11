Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in IBM JDK for Linux
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in IBM JDK for Linux
ID: SUSE-SU-2016:3078-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2
Datum: So, 11. Dezember 2016, 10:45
Originalnachricht

 
   SUSE Security Update: Security update for java-1_8_0-ibm
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    SUSE-SU-2016:3078-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1009280 
Cross-References:   CVE-2016-5542 CVE-2016-5554 CVE-2016-5556
                    CVE-2016-5568 CVE-2016-5573 CVE-2016-5597
                   
Affected Products:
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that fixes 6 vulnerabilities is now available.

Description:

   This update for java-1_8_0-ibm fixes the following issues:

   - CVE-2016-5568: Unspecified vulnerability allowed remote attackers to
     affect confidentiality, integrity, and availability via vectors related
     to AWT
   - CVE-2016-5556: Unspecified vulnerability allowed remote attackers to
     affect confidentiality, integrity, and availability via vectors related
     to 2D
   - CVE-2016-5573: Unspecified vulnerability allowed remote attackers to
     affect confidentiality, integrity, and availability via vectors related
     to Hotspot
   - CVE-2016-5597: Unspecified vulnerability allowed remote attackers to
     affect confidentiality via vectors related to Networking
   - CVE-2016-5554: Unspecified vulnerability allowed remote attackers to
     affect integrity via vectors related to JMX
   - CVE-2016-5542: Unspecified vulnerability allowed remote attackers to
     affect integrity via vectors related to Libraries


Patch Instructions:

   To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP2-2016-1792=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP1-2016-1792=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP2-2016-1792=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP1-2016-1792=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2 (ppc64le s390x
 x86_64):

      java-1_8_0-ibm-devel-1.8.0_sr3.21-20.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1 (ppc64le s390x
 x86_64):

      java-1_8_0-ibm-devel-1.8.0_sr3.21-20.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2 (ppc64le x86_64):

      java-1_8_0-ibm-1.8.0_sr3.21-20.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2 (x86_64):

      java-1_8_0-ibm-alsa-1.8.0_sr3.21-20.1
      java-1_8_0-ibm-plugin-1.8.0_sr3.21-20.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (ppc64le s390x x86_64):

      java-1_8_0-ibm-1.8.0_sr3.21-20.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (x86_64):

      java-1_8_0-ibm-alsa-1.8.0_sr3.21-20.1
      java-1_8_0-ibm-plugin-1.8.0_sr3.21-20.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5542.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5554.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5556.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5568.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5573.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5597.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1009280

Werbung