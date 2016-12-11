|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in IBM JDK for Linux
|Name:
|ID:
|SUSE-SU-2016:3078-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2
|Datum:
|So, 11. Dezember 2016, 10:45
|Referenzen:
|
Originalnachricht
|
SUSE Security Update: Security update for java-1_8_0-ibm
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2016:3078-1
Rating: important
References: #1009280
Affected Products:
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that fixes 6 vulnerabilities is now available.
Description:
This update for java-1_8_0-ibm fixes the following issues:
- CVE-2016-5568: Unspecified vulnerability allowed remote attackers to
affect confidentiality, integrity, and availability via vectors related
to AWT
- CVE-2016-5556: Unspecified vulnerability allowed remote attackers to
affect confidentiality, integrity, and availability via vectors related
to 2D
- CVE-2016-5573: Unspecified vulnerability allowed remote attackers to
affect confidentiality, integrity, and availability via vectors related
to Hotspot
- CVE-2016-5597: Unspecified vulnerability allowed remote attackers to
affect confidentiality via vectors related to Networking
- CVE-2016-5554: Unspecified vulnerability allowed remote attackers to
affect integrity via vectors related to JMX
- CVE-2016-5542: Unspecified vulnerability allowed remote attackers to
affect integrity via vectors related to Libraries
Patch Instructions:
To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP2-2016-1792=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP1-2016-1792=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP2-2016-1792=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP1-2016-1792=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2 (ppc64le s390x
x86_64):
java-1_8_0-ibm-devel-1.8.0_sr3.21-20.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1 (ppc64le s390x
x86_64):
java-1_8_0-ibm-devel-1.8.0_sr3.21-20.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2 (ppc64le x86_64):
java-1_8_0-ibm-1.8.0_sr3.21-20.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2 (x86_64):
java-1_8_0-ibm-alsa-1.8.0_sr3.21-20.1
java-1_8_0-ibm-plugin-1.8.0_sr3.21-20.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (ppc64le s390x x86_64):
java-1_8_0-ibm-1.8.0_sr3.21-20.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (x86_64):
java-1_8_0-ibm-alsa-1.8.0_sr3.21-20.1
java-1_8_0-ibm-plugin-1.8.0_sr3.21-20.1
References:
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5542.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5554.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5556.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5568.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5573.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5597.html
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1009280
--
|
|