Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in IBM JDK for Linux

SUSE Security Update: Security update for java-1_8_0-ibm

______________________________________________________________________________



Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2016:3078-1

Rating: important

References: #1009280

Cross-References: CVE-2016-5542 CVE-2016-5554 CVE-2016-5556

CVE-2016-5568 CVE-2016-5573 CVE-2016-5597



Affected Products:

SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2

SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1

______________________________________________________________________________



An update that fixes 6 vulnerabilities is now available.



Description:



This update for java-1_8_0-ibm fixes the following issues:



- CVE-2016-5568: Unspecified vulnerability allowed remote attackers to

affect confidentiality, integrity, and availability via vectors related

to AWT

- CVE-2016-5556: Unspecified vulnerability allowed remote attackers to

affect confidentiality, integrity, and availability via vectors related

to 2D

- CVE-2016-5573: Unspecified vulnerability allowed remote attackers to

affect confidentiality, integrity, and availability via vectors related

to Hotspot

- CVE-2016-5597: Unspecified vulnerability allowed remote attackers to

affect confidentiality via vectors related to Networking

- CVE-2016-5554: Unspecified vulnerability allowed remote attackers to

affect integrity via vectors related to JMX

- CVE-2016-5542: Unspecified vulnerability allowed remote attackers to

affect integrity via vectors related to Libraries





Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP2-2016-1792=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP1-2016-1792=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP2-2016-1792=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP1-2016-1792=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2 (ppc64le s390x

x86_64):



java-1_8_0-ibm-devel-1.8.0_sr3.21-20.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1 (ppc64le s390x

x86_64):



java-1_8_0-ibm-devel-1.8.0_sr3.21-20.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2 (ppc64le x86_64):



java-1_8_0-ibm-1.8.0_sr3.21-20.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2 (x86_64):



java-1_8_0-ibm-alsa-1.8.0_sr3.21-20.1

java-1_8_0-ibm-plugin-1.8.0_sr3.21-20.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (ppc64le s390x x86_64):



java-1_8_0-ibm-1.8.0_sr3.21-20.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (x86_64):



java-1_8_0-ibm-alsa-1.8.0_sr3.21-20.1

java-1_8_0-ibm-plugin-1.8.0_sr3.21-20.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5542.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5554.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5556.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5568.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5573.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5597.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1009280



--

To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org

For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org

