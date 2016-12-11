Login
Login-Name Passwort

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Apache Tomcat
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Apache Tomcat
ID: SUSE-SU-2016:3079-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1
Datum: So, 11. Dezember 2016, 10:48
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6816
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6797
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5018
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8735
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-0762
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6796
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6794

Originalnachricht

 
   SUSE Security Update: Security update for tomcat
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    SUSE-SU-2016:3079-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1002639 #1004728 #1007853 #1007854 #1007855 
                    #1007857 #1007858 #1010893 #1011805 #1011812 
                    #974407 
Cross-References:   CVE-2016-0762 CVE-2016-5018 CVE-2016-6794
                    CVE-2016-6796 CVE-2016-6797 CVE-2016-6816
                    CVE-2016-8735
Affected Products:
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that solves 7 vulnerabilities and has four fixes
   is now available.

Description:


   This update for Tomcat provides the following fixes:

   Feature changes:

   The embedded Apache Commons DBCP component was updated to version 2.0.
   (bsc#1010893 fate#321029)

   Security fixes:
   - CVE-2016-0762: Realm Timing Attack (bsc#1007854)
   - CVE-2016-5018: Security Manager Bypass (bsc#1007855)
   - CVE-2016-6794: System Property Disclosure (bsc#1007857)
   - CVE-2016-6796: Manager Bypass (bsc#1007858)
   - CVE-2016-6797: Unrestricted Access to Global Resources (bsc#1007853)
   - CVE-2016-8735: Remote code execution vulnerability in
     JmxRemoteLifecycleListener (bsc#1011805)
   - CVE-2016-6816: HTTP Request smuggling vulnerability due to permitting
     invalid character in HTTP requests (bsc#1011812)

   Bugs fixed:
   - Fixed StringIndexOutOfBoundsException in WebAppClassLoaderBase.filter().
     (bsc#974407)
   - Fixed a deployment error in the examples webapp by changing the
     context.xml format to the new one introduced by Tomcat 8. (bsc#1004728)
   - Enabled optional setenv.sh script. See section '(3.4) Using the
 "setenv"
     script' in http://tomcat.apache.org/tomcat-8.0-doc/RUNNING.txt.
     (bsc#1002639)
   - Fixed regression caused by CVE-2016-6816.


Patch Instructions:

   To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP1-2016-1791=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (noarch):

      tomcat-8.0.32-10.13.2
      tomcat-admin-webapps-8.0.32-10.13.2
      tomcat-docs-webapp-8.0.32-10.13.2
      tomcat-el-3_0-api-8.0.32-10.13.2
      tomcat-javadoc-8.0.32-10.13.2
      tomcat-jsp-2_3-api-8.0.32-10.13.2
      tomcat-lib-8.0.32-10.13.2
      tomcat-servlet-3_1-api-8.0.32-10.13.2
      tomcat-webapps-8.0.32-10.13.2


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-0762.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5018.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6794.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6796.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6797.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6816.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8735.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1002639
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1004728
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1007853
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1007854
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1007855
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1007857
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1007858
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010893
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1011805
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1011812
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/974407

-- 
To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org
For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

9
Dis­kus­sio­nen um die Li­nu­x-Desk­top-Si­cher­heit

14
Chro­me 56 Beta warnt vor Web­sei­ten ohne HTTPS

0
Un­ter­stüt­zung für Fe­do­ra 23 endet am 20. De­zem­ber

0
Xen 4.8 lässt vir­tu­el­le Ma­schi­nen schnel­ler star­ten

6
Col­la­bo­ra On­li­ne 2.0 vor­ge­stellt

0
Rom will ver­mehrt auf Open Sour­ce set­zen

1
Word­press 4.7 Vaug­han mit neuem Stan­dard­the­me

0
Frei­es Hand­buch für die Lei­tung of­fe­ner Or­ga­ni­sa­tio­nen er­hält­lich

10
OpenSUSE Leap 42.2 gibt of­fi­zi­ell 64-­bit Raspber­ry-Pi-I­mage be­kannt

3
Qemu prä­s­en­tiert Ad­vents­ka­len­der mit vir­tu­el­len Ma­schi­nen
 
Werbung