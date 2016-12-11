Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in mozilla-nss und Mozilla Firefox
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in mozilla-nss und Mozilla Firefox
ID: SUSE-SU-2016:3080-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4, SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3, SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4, SUSE Manager 2.1, SUSE OpenStack Cloud 5, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS, SUSE Manager Proxy 2.1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3
Datum: So, 11. Dezember 2016, 10:50
Originalnachricht

 
   SUSE Security Update: Security update for MozillaFirefox, mozilla-nss
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    SUSE-SU-2016:3080-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1000751 #1009026 #1010395 #1010401 #1010402 
                    #1010404 #1010410 #1010422 #1010427 #1010517 
                    #1012964 #992549 
Cross-References:   CVE-2016-5285 CVE-2016-5290 CVE-2016-5291
                    CVE-2016-5296 CVE-2016-5297 CVE-2016-9064
                    CVE-2016-9066 CVE-2016-9074 CVE-2016-9079
                   
Affected Products:
                    SUSE OpenStack Cloud 5
                    SUSE Manager Proxy 2.1
                    SUSE Manager 2.1
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that solves 9 vulnerabilities and has three fixes
   is now available.

Description:

   This update for MozillaFirefox, mozilla-nss fixes security issues and bugs.

   The following vulnerabilities were fixed in Firefox ESR 45.5.1
   (bsc#1009026 bsc#1012964):

   - CVE-2016-9079: Use-after-free in SVG Animation (MFSA 2016-92
     bsc#1012964)
   - CVE-2016-5297: Incorrect argument length checking in Javascript
     (bsc#1010401)
   - CVE-2016-9066: Integer overflow leading to a buffer overflow in
     nsScriptLoadHandler (bsc#1010404)
   - CVE-2016-5296: Heap-buffer-overflow WRITE in rasterize_edges_1
     (bsc#1010395)
   - CVE-2016-9064: Addons update must verify IDs match between current and
     new versions (bsc#1010402)
   - CVE-2016-5290: Memory safety bugs fixed in Firefox 50 and Firefox ESR
     45.5 (bsc#1010427)
   - CVE-2016-5291: Same-origin policy violation using local HTML file and
     saved shortcut file (bsc#1010410)

   The following vulnerabilities were fixed in mozilla-nss 3.21.3:

   - CVE-2016-9074: Insufficient timing side-channel resistance in divSpoiler
     (bsc#1010422)
   - CVE-2016-5285: Missing NULL check in PK11_SignWithSymKey /
     ssl3_ComputeRecordMACConstantTime causes server crash (bsc#1010517)

   The following bugs were fixed:

   - Firefox would fail to go into fullscreen mode with some window managers
     (bsc#992549)
   - font warning messages would flood console, now using fontconfig
     configuration from firefox-fontconfig instead of the system one
     (bsc#1000751)


Patch Instructions:

   To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE OpenStack Cloud 5:

      zypper in -t patch sleclo50sp3-mfsa2016-90-12882=1

   - SUSE Manager Proxy 2.1:

      zypper in -t patch slemap21-mfsa2016-90-12882=1

   - SUSE Manager 2.1:

      zypper in -t patch sleman21-mfsa2016-90-12882=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4:

      zypper in -t patch sdksp4-mfsa2016-90-12882=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4:

      zypper in -t patch slessp4-mfsa2016-90-12882=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS:

      zypper in -t patch slessp3-mfsa2016-90-12882=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3:

      zypper in -t patch sleposp3-mfsa2016-90-12882=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4:

      zypper in -t patch dbgsp4-mfsa2016-90-12882=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3:

      zypper in -t patch dbgsp3-mfsa2016-90-12882=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - SUSE OpenStack Cloud 5 (x86_64):

      MozillaFirefox-45.5.1esr-59.1
      MozillaFirefox-translations-45.5.1esr-59.1
      libfreebl3-3.21.3-39.1
      libfreebl3-32bit-3.21.3-39.1
      libsoftokn3-3.21.3-39.1
      libsoftokn3-32bit-3.21.3-39.1
      mozilla-nss-3.21.3-39.1
      mozilla-nss-32bit-3.21.3-39.1
      mozilla-nss-tools-3.21.3-39.1

   - SUSE Manager Proxy 2.1 (x86_64):

      MozillaFirefox-45.5.1esr-59.1
      MozillaFirefox-translations-45.5.1esr-59.1
      libfreebl3-3.21.3-39.1
      libfreebl3-32bit-3.21.3-39.1
      libsoftokn3-3.21.3-39.1
      libsoftokn3-32bit-3.21.3-39.1
      mozilla-nss-3.21.3-39.1
      mozilla-nss-32bit-3.21.3-39.1
      mozilla-nss-tools-3.21.3-39.1

   - SUSE Manager 2.1 (s390x x86_64):

      MozillaFirefox-45.5.1esr-59.1
      MozillaFirefox-translations-45.5.1esr-59.1
      libfreebl3-3.21.3-39.1
      libfreebl3-32bit-3.21.3-39.1
      libsoftokn3-3.21.3-39.1
      libsoftokn3-32bit-3.21.3-39.1
      mozilla-nss-3.21.3-39.1
      mozilla-nss-32bit-3.21.3-39.1
      mozilla-nss-tools-3.21.3-39.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64
 s390x x86_64):

      MozillaFirefox-devel-45.5.1esr-59.1
      mozilla-nss-devel-3.21.3-39.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64 s390x x86_64):

      MozillaFirefox-45.5.1esr-59.1
      MozillaFirefox-translations-45.5.1esr-59.1
      libfreebl3-3.21.3-39.1
      libsoftokn3-3.21.3-39.1
      mozilla-nss-3.21.3-39.1
      mozilla-nss-tools-3.21.3-39.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (ppc64 s390x x86_64):

      libfreebl3-32bit-3.21.3-39.1
      libsoftokn3-32bit-3.21.3-39.1
      mozilla-nss-32bit-3.21.3-39.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (ia64):

      libfreebl3-x86-3.21.3-39.1
      libsoftokn3-x86-3.21.3-39.1
      mozilla-nss-x86-3.21.3-39.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS (i586 s390x x86_64):

      MozillaFirefox-45.5.1esr-59.1
      MozillaFirefox-translations-45.5.1esr-59.1
      libfreebl3-3.21.3-39.1
      libsoftokn3-3.21.3-39.1
      mozilla-nss-3.21.3-39.1
      mozilla-nss-tools-3.21.3-39.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS (s390x x86_64):

      libfreebl3-32bit-3.21.3-39.1
      libsoftokn3-32bit-3.21.3-39.1
      mozilla-nss-32bit-3.21.3-39.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3 (i586):

      MozillaFirefox-45.5.1esr-59.1
      MozillaFirefox-translations-45.5.1esr-59.1
      libfreebl3-3.21.3-39.1
      libsoftokn3-3.21.3-39.1
      mozilla-nss-3.21.3-39.1
      mozilla-nss-tools-3.21.3-39.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64 s390x x86_64):

      MozillaFirefox-debuginfo-45.5.1esr-59.1
      MozillaFirefox-debugsource-45.5.1esr-59.1
      mozilla-nss-debuginfo-3.21.3-39.1
      mozilla-nss-debugsource-3.21.3-39.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3 (i586 s390x x86_64):

      MozillaFirefox-debuginfo-45.5.1esr-59.1
      MozillaFirefox-debugsource-45.5.1esr-59.1
      mozilla-nss-debuginfo-3.21.3-39.1
      mozilla-nss-debugsource-3.21.3-39.1


References:

