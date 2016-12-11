Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in mozilla-nss und Mozilla Firefox

SUSE Security Update: Security update for MozillaFirefox, mozilla-nss

Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2016:3080-1

Rating: important

References: #1000751 #1009026 #1010395 #1010401 #1010402

#1010404 #1010410 #1010422 #1010427 #1010517

#1012964 #992549

Cross-References: CVE-2016-5285 CVE-2016-5290 CVE-2016-5291

CVE-2016-5296 CVE-2016-5297 CVE-2016-9064

CVE-2016-9066 CVE-2016-9074 CVE-2016-9079



Affected Products:

SUSE OpenStack Cloud 5

SUSE Manager Proxy 2.1

SUSE Manager 2.1

SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS

SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3

SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4

SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3

An update that solves 9 vulnerabilities and has three fixes

is now available.



Description:



This update for MozillaFirefox, mozilla-nss fixes security issues and bugs.



The following vulnerabilities were fixed in Firefox ESR 45.5.1

(bsc#1009026 bsc#1012964):



- CVE-2016-9079: Use-after-free in SVG Animation (MFSA 2016-92

bsc#1012964)

- CVE-2016-5297: Incorrect argument length checking in Javascript

(bsc#1010401)

- CVE-2016-9066: Integer overflow leading to a buffer overflow in

nsScriptLoadHandler (bsc#1010404)

- CVE-2016-5296: Heap-buffer-overflow WRITE in rasterize_edges_1

(bsc#1010395)

- CVE-2016-9064: Addons update must verify IDs match between current and

new versions (bsc#1010402)

- CVE-2016-5290: Memory safety bugs fixed in Firefox 50 and Firefox ESR

45.5 (bsc#1010427)

- CVE-2016-5291: Same-origin policy violation using local HTML file and

saved shortcut file (bsc#1010410)



The following vulnerabilities were fixed in mozilla-nss 3.21.3:



- CVE-2016-9074: Insufficient timing side-channel resistance in divSpoiler

(bsc#1010422)

- CVE-2016-5285: Missing NULL check in PK11_SignWithSymKey /

ssl3_ComputeRecordMACConstantTime causes server crash (bsc#1010517)



The following bugs were fixed:



- Firefox would fail to go into fullscreen mode with some window managers

(bsc#992549)

- font warning messages would flood console, now using fontconfig

configuration from firefox-fontconfig instead of the system one

(bsc#1000751)





Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE OpenStack Cloud 5:



zypper in -t patch sleclo50sp3-mfsa2016-90-12882=1



- SUSE Manager Proxy 2.1:



zypper in -t patch slemap21-mfsa2016-90-12882=1



- SUSE Manager 2.1:



zypper in -t patch sleman21-mfsa2016-90-12882=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4:



zypper in -t patch sdksp4-mfsa2016-90-12882=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4:



zypper in -t patch slessp4-mfsa2016-90-12882=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS:



zypper in -t patch slessp3-mfsa2016-90-12882=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3:



zypper in -t patch sleposp3-mfsa2016-90-12882=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4:



zypper in -t patch dbgsp4-mfsa2016-90-12882=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3:



zypper in -t patch dbgsp3-mfsa2016-90-12882=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- SUSE OpenStack Cloud 5 (x86_64):



MozillaFirefox-45.5.1esr-59.1

MozillaFirefox-translations-45.5.1esr-59.1

libfreebl3-3.21.3-39.1

libfreebl3-32bit-3.21.3-39.1

libsoftokn3-3.21.3-39.1

libsoftokn3-32bit-3.21.3-39.1

mozilla-nss-3.21.3-39.1

mozilla-nss-32bit-3.21.3-39.1

mozilla-nss-tools-3.21.3-39.1



- SUSE Manager Proxy 2.1 (x86_64):



MozillaFirefox-45.5.1esr-59.1

MozillaFirefox-translations-45.5.1esr-59.1

libfreebl3-3.21.3-39.1

libfreebl3-32bit-3.21.3-39.1

libsoftokn3-3.21.3-39.1

libsoftokn3-32bit-3.21.3-39.1

mozilla-nss-3.21.3-39.1

mozilla-nss-32bit-3.21.3-39.1

mozilla-nss-tools-3.21.3-39.1



- SUSE Manager 2.1 (s390x x86_64):



MozillaFirefox-45.5.1esr-59.1

MozillaFirefox-translations-45.5.1esr-59.1

libfreebl3-3.21.3-39.1

libfreebl3-32bit-3.21.3-39.1

libsoftokn3-3.21.3-39.1

libsoftokn3-32bit-3.21.3-39.1

mozilla-nss-3.21.3-39.1

mozilla-nss-32bit-3.21.3-39.1

mozilla-nss-tools-3.21.3-39.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64

s390x x86_64):



MozillaFirefox-devel-45.5.1esr-59.1

mozilla-nss-devel-3.21.3-39.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64 s390x x86_64):



MozillaFirefox-45.5.1esr-59.1

MozillaFirefox-translations-45.5.1esr-59.1

libfreebl3-3.21.3-39.1

libsoftokn3-3.21.3-39.1

mozilla-nss-3.21.3-39.1

mozilla-nss-tools-3.21.3-39.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (ppc64 s390x x86_64):



libfreebl3-32bit-3.21.3-39.1

libsoftokn3-32bit-3.21.3-39.1

mozilla-nss-32bit-3.21.3-39.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (ia64):



libfreebl3-x86-3.21.3-39.1

libsoftokn3-x86-3.21.3-39.1

mozilla-nss-x86-3.21.3-39.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS (i586 s390x x86_64):



MozillaFirefox-45.5.1esr-59.1

MozillaFirefox-translations-45.5.1esr-59.1

libfreebl3-3.21.3-39.1

libsoftokn3-3.21.3-39.1

mozilla-nss-3.21.3-39.1

mozilla-nss-tools-3.21.3-39.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS (s390x x86_64):



libfreebl3-32bit-3.21.3-39.1

libsoftokn3-32bit-3.21.3-39.1

mozilla-nss-32bit-3.21.3-39.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3 (i586):



MozillaFirefox-45.5.1esr-59.1

MozillaFirefox-translations-45.5.1esr-59.1

libfreebl3-3.21.3-39.1

libsoftokn3-3.21.3-39.1

mozilla-nss-3.21.3-39.1

mozilla-nss-tools-3.21.3-39.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64 s390x x86_64):



MozillaFirefox-debuginfo-45.5.1esr-59.1

MozillaFirefox-debugsource-45.5.1esr-59.1

mozilla-nss-debuginfo-3.21.3-39.1

mozilla-nss-debugsource-3.21.3-39.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3 (i586 s390x x86_64):



MozillaFirefox-debuginfo-45.5.1esr-59.1

MozillaFirefox-debugsource-45.5.1esr-59.1

mozilla-nss-debuginfo-3.21.3-39.1

mozilla-nss-debugsource-3.21.3-39.1





