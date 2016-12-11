|
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in php-php-gettext
|
Originalnachricht
|
Name : php-php-gettext
Product : Fedora 25
Version : 1.0.12
Release : 1.fc25
URL : https://launchpad.net/php-gettext
Summary : Gettext emulation in PHP
Description :
This library provides PHP functions to read MO files even when gettext is
not compiled in or when appropriate locale is not present on the system.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:
php-gettext 1.0.12 ================== * Security fix for potential code
injection bug (LP#1515334) * Do not assume mbstring functions are always
there, pass text through if they aren't (LP#734494)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1367462 - php-php-gettext: Arbitrary code execution in
select_string, ngettext and npgettext count parameter
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1367462
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade php-php-gettext' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
|
|