Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in php-php-gettext
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in php-php-gettext
ID: FEDORA-2016-077d0ed22e
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 25
Datum: So, 11. Dezember 2016, 10:53
Referenzen: https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1367462

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : php-php-gettext
Product     : Fedora 25
Version     : 1.0.12
Release     : 1.fc25
URL         : https://launchpad.net/php-gettext
Summary     : Gettext emulation in PHP
Description :
This library provides PHP functions to read MO files even when gettext is
not compiled in or when appropriate locale is not present on the system.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

php-gettext 1.0.12 ==================    * Security fix for potential code
injection bug (LP#1515334)   * Do not assume mbstring functions are always
there, pass text through if they aren't (LP#734494)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1367462 - php-php-gettext: Arbitrary code execution in
 select_string, ngettext and npgettext count parameter
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1367462
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade php-php-gettext' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
