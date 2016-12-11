Sicherheit: Denial of Service in Apache

Name : httpd

Product : Fedora 24

Version : 2.4.23

Release : 5.fc24

URL : http://httpd.apache.org/

Summary : Apache HTTP Server

Description :

The Apache HTTP Server is a powerful, efficient, and extensible

web server.



Update Information:



Security fix for CVE-2016-8740

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1401528 - CVE-2016-8740 httpd: Incomplete handling of

LimitRequestFields directive in mod_http2

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1401528

-



This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade httpd' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

