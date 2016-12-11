Sicherheit: Denial of Service in Apache

Lesezeichen hinzufügen
Originalnachricht
Name : httpdProduct : Fedora 24Version : 2.4.23Release : 5.fc24URL : http://httpd.apache.org/Summary : Apache HTTP ServerDescription :The Apache HTTP Server is a powerful, efficient, and extensibleweb server.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Update Information:Security fix for CVE-2016-8740--------------------------------------------------------------------------------References: [ 1 ] Bug #1401528 - CVE-2016-8740 httpd: Incomplete handling of LimitRequestFields directive in mod_http2 https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1401528--------------------------------------------------------------------------------This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Usesu -c 'dnf upgrade httpd' at the command line.For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available athttp://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-labelAll packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on theGPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found athttps://fedoraproject.org/keys--------------------------------------------------------------------------------_______________________________________________package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.orgTo unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org