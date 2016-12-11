|
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in GStreamer
|Name:
|Denial of Service in GStreamer
|ID:
|FEDORA-2016-a17657197c
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 24
|Datum:
|So, 11. Dezember 2016, 10:58
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9811
Originalnachricht
Name : gstreamer-plugins-base
Product : Fedora 24
Version : 0.10.36
Release : 15.fc24
URL : http://gstreamer.freedesktop.org/
Summary : GStreamer streaming media framework base plug-ins
Description :
GStreamer is a streaming media framework, based on graphs of filters which
operate on media data. Applications using this library can do anything
from real-time sound processing to playing videos, and just about anything
else media-related. Its plugin-based architecture means that new data
types or processing capabilities can be added simply by installing new
plug-ins.
This package contains a set of well-maintained base plug-ins.
Update Information:
typefind: bounds check windows ico detection
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1401949 - CVE-2016-9811 gstreamer-plugins-base: gstreamer: Out of
bounds heap read in windows_icon_typefind [fedora-all]
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1401949
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade gstreamer-plugins-base' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
