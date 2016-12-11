|
Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in cracklib
|Name:
|Pufferüberlauf in cracklib
|ID:
|FEDORA-2016-bfa785e39e
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 25
|Datum:
|So, 11. Dezember 2016, 21:54
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6318
Originalnachricht
Name : cracklib
Product : Fedora 25
Version : 2.9.6
Release : 4.fc25
URL : http://sourceforge.net/projects/cracklib/
Summary : A password-checking library
Description :
CrackLib tests passwords to determine whether they match certain
security-oriented characteristics, with the purpose of stopping users
from choosing passwords that are easy to guess. CrackLib performs
several tests on passwords: it tries to generate words from a username
and gecos entry and checks those words against the password; it checks
for simplistic patterns in passwords; and it checks for the password
in a dictionary.
CrackLib is actually a library containing a particular C function
which is used to check the password, as well as other C
functions. CrackLib is not a replacement for a passwd program; it must
be used in conjunction with an existing passwd program.
Install the cracklib package if you need a program to check users'
passwords to see if they are at least minimally secure. If you install
CrackLib, you will also want to install the cracklib-dicts package.
Update Information:
Security fix for CVE-2016-6318
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1364944 - CVE-2016-6318 cracklib: Stack-based buffer overflow when
parsing large GECOS field
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1364944
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade cracklib' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
