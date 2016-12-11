Login
Login-Name Passwort

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in cracklib
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Pufferüberlauf in cracklib
ID: FEDORA-2016-bfa785e39e
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 25
Datum: So, 11. Dezember 2016, 21:54
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6318

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : cracklib
Product     : Fedora 25
Version     : 2.9.6
Release     : 4.fc25
URL         : http://sourceforge.net/projects/cracklib/
Summary     : A password-checking library
Description :
CrackLib tests passwords to determine whether they match certain
security-oriented characteristics, with the purpose of stopping users
from choosing passwords that are easy to guess. CrackLib performs
several tests on passwords: it tries to generate words from a username
and gecos entry and checks those words against the password; it checks
for simplistic patterns in passwords; and it checks for the password
in a dictionary.

CrackLib is actually a library containing a particular C function
which is used to check the password, as well as other C
functions. CrackLib is not a replacement for a passwd program; it must
be used in conjunction with an existing passwd program.

Install the cracklib package if you need a program to check users'
passwords to see if they are at least minimally secure. If you install
CrackLib, you will also want to install the cracklib-dicts package.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

Security fix for CVE-2016-6318
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1364944 - CVE-2016-6318 cracklib: Stack-based buffer overflow when
 parsing large GECOS field
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1364944
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade cracklib' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

9
Dis­kus­sio­nen um die Li­nu­x-Desk­top-Si­cher­heit

14
Chro­me 56 Beta warnt vor Web­sei­ten ohne HTTPS

0
Un­ter­stüt­zung für Fe­do­ra 23 endet am 20. De­zem­ber

0
Xen 4.8 lässt vir­tu­el­le Ma­schi­nen schnel­ler star­ten

6
Col­la­bo­ra On­li­ne 2.0 vor­ge­stellt

1
Rom will ver­mehrt auf Open Sour­ce set­zen

1
Word­press 4.7 Vaug­han mit neuem Stan­dard­the­me

0
Frei­es Hand­buch für die Lei­tung of­fe­ner Or­ga­ni­sa­tio­nen er­hält­lich

10
OpenSUSE Leap 42.2 gibt of­fi­zi­ell 64-­bit Raspber­ry-Pi-I­mage be­kannt

3
Qemu prä­s­en­tiert Ad­vents­ka­len­der mit vir­tu­el­len Ma­schi­nen
 
Werbung