Package : chromium-browserCVE ID : CVE-2016-5181 CVE-2016-5182 CVE-2016-5183 CVE-2016-5184 CVE-2016-5185 CVE-2016-5186 CVE-2016-5187 CVE-2016-5188 CVE-2016-5189 CVE-2016-5190 CVE-2016-5191 CVE-2016-5192 CVE-2016-5193 CVE-2016-5194 CVE-2016-5198 CVE-2016-5199 CVE-2016-5200 CVE-2016-5201 CVE-2016-5202 CVE-2016-5203 CVE-2016-5204 CVE-2016-5205 CVE-2016-5206 CVE-2016-5207 CVE-2016-5208 CVE-2016-5209 CVE-2016-5210 CVE-2016-5211 CVE-2016-5212 CVE-2016-5213 CVE-2016-5214 CVE-2016-5215 CVE-2016-5216 CVE-2016-5217 CVE-2016-5218 CVE-2016-5219 CVE-2016-5220 CVE-2016-5221 CVE-2016-5222 CVE-2016-5223 CVE-2016-5224 CVE-2016-5225 CVE-2016-5226 CVE-2016-9650 CVE-2016-9651 CVE-2016-9652Several vulnerabilities have been discovered in the chromium web browser.CVE-2016-5181 A cross-site scripting issue was discovered.CVE-2016-5182 Giwan Go discovered a heap overflow issue.CVE-2016-5183 A use-after-free issue was discovered in the pdfium library.CVE-2016-5184 Another use-after-free issue was discovered in the pdfium library.CVE-2016-5185 cloudfuzzer discovered a use-after-free issue in Blink/Webkit.CVE-2016-5186 Abdulrahman Alqabandi discovered an out-of-bounds read issue in the developer tools.CVE-2016-5187 Luan Herrera discovered a URL spoofing issue.CVE-2016-5188 Luan Herrera discovered that some drop down menus can be used to hide parts of the user interface.CVE-2016-5189 xisigr discovered a URL spoofing issue.CVE-2016-5190 Atte Kettunen discovered a use-after-free issue.CVE-2016-5191 Gareth Hughes discovered a cross-site scripting issue.CVE-2016-5192 haojunhou@gmail.com discovered a same-origin bypass.CVE-2016-5193 Yuyang Zhou discovered a way to pop open a new window.CVE-2016-5194 The chrome development team found and fixed various issues during internal auditing.CVE-2016-5198 Tencent Keen Security Lab discovered an out-of-bounds memory access issue in the v8 javascript library.CVE-2016-5199 A heap corruption issue was discovered in the ffmpeg library.CVE-2016-5200 Choongwoo Han discovered an out-of-bounds memory access issue in the v8 javascript library.CVE-2016-5201 Rob Wu discovered an information leak.CVE-2016-5202 The chrome development team found and fixed various issues during internal auditing.CVE-2016-5203 A use-after-free issue was discovered in the pdfium library.CVE-2016-5204 Mariusz Mlynski discovered a cross-site scripting issue in SVG image handling.CVE-2016-5205 A cross-site scripting issue was discovered.CVE-2016-5206 Rob Wu discovered a same-origin bypass in the pdfium library.CVE-2016-5207 Mariusz Mlynski discovered a cross-site scripting issue.CVE-2016-5208 Mariusz Mlynski discovered another cross-site scripting issue.CVE-2016-5209 Giwan Go discovered an out-of-bounds write issue in Blink/Webkit.CVE-2016-5210 Ke Liu discovered an out-of-bounds write in the pdfium library.CVE-2016-5211 A use-after-free issue was discovered in the pdfium library.CVE-2016-5212 Khalil Zhani discovered an information disclosure issue in the developer tools.CVE-2016-5213 Khalil Zhani discovered a use-after-free issue in the v8 javascript library.CVE-2016-5214 Jonathan Birch discovered a file download protection bypass.CVE-2016-5215 Looben Yang discovered a use-after-free issue.CVE-2016-5216 A use-after-free issue was discovered in the pdfium library.CVE-2016-5217 Rob Wu discovered a condition where data was not validated by the pdfium library.CVE-2016-5218 Abdulrahman Alqabandi discovered a URL spoofing issue.CVE-2016-5219 Rob Wu discovered a use-after-free issue in the v8 javascript library.CVE-2016-5220 Rob Wu discovered a way to access files on the local system.CVE-2016-5221 Tim Becker discovered an integer overflow issue in the angle library.CVE-2016-5222 xisigr discovered a URL spoofing issue.CVE-2016-5223 Hwiwon Lee discovered an integer overflow issue in the pdfium library.CVE-2016-5224 Roeland Krak discovered a same-origin bypass in SVG image handling.CVE-2016-5225 Scott Helme discovered a Content Security Protection bypass.CVE-2016-5226 Jun Kokatsu discovered a cross-scripting issue.CVE-2016-9650 Jakub Żoczek discovered a Content Security Protection information disclosure.CVE-2016-9651 Guang Gong discovered a way to access private data in the v8 javascript library.CVE-2016-9652 The chrome development team found and fixed various issues during internal auditing.For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed inversion 55.0.2883.75-1~deb8u1.For the testing distribution (stretch), these problems will be fixed soon.For the unstable distribution (sid), these problems have been fixed inversion 55.0.2883.75-1.We recommend that you upgrade your chromium-browser packages.Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to applythese updates to your system and frequently asked questions can befound at: https://www.debian.org/security/ 