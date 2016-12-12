Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Chromium

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Debian Security Advisory DSA-3731-1

https://www.debian.org/security/ Michael Gilbert

December 11, 2016

Package : chromium-browser

CVE ID : CVE-2016-5181 CVE-2016-5182 CVE-2016-5183 CVE-2016-5184

CVE-2016-5185 CVE-2016-5186 CVE-2016-5187 CVE-2016-5188

CVE-2016-5189 CVE-2016-5190 CVE-2016-5191 CVE-2016-5192

CVE-2016-5193 CVE-2016-5194 CVE-2016-5198 CVE-2016-5199

CVE-2016-5200 CVE-2016-5201 CVE-2016-5202 CVE-2016-5203

CVE-2016-5204 CVE-2016-5205 CVE-2016-5206 CVE-2016-5207

CVE-2016-5208 CVE-2016-5209 CVE-2016-5210 CVE-2016-5211

CVE-2016-5212 CVE-2016-5213 CVE-2016-5214 CVE-2016-5215

CVE-2016-5216 CVE-2016-5217 CVE-2016-5218 CVE-2016-5219

CVE-2016-5220 CVE-2016-5221 CVE-2016-5222 CVE-2016-5223

CVE-2016-5224 CVE-2016-5225 CVE-2016-5226 CVE-2016-9650

CVE-2016-9651 CVE-2016-9652



Several vulnerabilities have been discovered in the chromium web browser.



CVE-2016-5181



A cross-site scripting issue was discovered.



CVE-2016-5182



Giwan Go discovered a heap overflow issue.



CVE-2016-5183



A use-after-free issue was discovered in the pdfium library.



CVE-2016-5184



Another use-after-free issue was discovered in the pdfium library.



CVE-2016-5185



cloudfuzzer discovered a use-after-free issue in Blink/Webkit.



CVE-2016-5186



Abdulrahman Alqabandi discovered an out-of-bounds read issue in the

developer tools.



CVE-2016-5187



Luan Herrera discovered a URL spoofing issue.



CVE-2016-5188



Luan Herrera discovered that some drop down menus can be used to

hide parts of the user interface.



CVE-2016-5189



xisigr discovered a URL spoofing issue.



CVE-2016-5190



Atte Kettunen discovered a use-after-free issue.



CVE-2016-5191



Gareth Hughes discovered a cross-site scripting issue.



CVE-2016-5192



haojunhou@gmail.com discovered a same-origin bypass.



CVE-2016-5193



Yuyang Zhou discovered a way to pop open a new window.



CVE-2016-5194



The chrome development team found and fixed various issues during

internal auditing.



CVE-2016-5198



Tencent Keen Security Lab discovered an out-of-bounds memory access

issue in the v8 javascript library.



CVE-2016-5199



A heap corruption issue was discovered in the ffmpeg library.



CVE-2016-5200



Choongwoo Han discovered an out-of-bounds memory access issue in

the v8 javascript library.



CVE-2016-5201



Rob Wu discovered an information leak.



CVE-2016-5202



The chrome development team found and fixed various issues during

internal auditing.



CVE-2016-5203



A use-after-free issue was discovered in the pdfium library.



CVE-2016-5204



Mariusz Mlynski discovered a cross-site scripting issue in SVG

image handling.



CVE-2016-5205



A cross-site scripting issue was discovered.



CVE-2016-5206



Rob Wu discovered a same-origin bypass in the pdfium library.



CVE-2016-5207



Mariusz Mlynski discovered a cross-site scripting issue.



CVE-2016-5208



Mariusz Mlynski discovered another cross-site scripting issue.



CVE-2016-5209



Giwan Go discovered an out-of-bounds write issue in Blink/Webkit.



CVE-2016-5210



Ke Liu discovered an out-of-bounds write in the pdfium library.



CVE-2016-5211



A use-after-free issue was discovered in the pdfium library.



CVE-2016-5212



Khalil Zhani discovered an information disclosure issue in the

developer tools.



CVE-2016-5213



Khalil Zhani discovered a use-after-free issue in the v8 javascript

library.



CVE-2016-5214



Jonathan Birch discovered a file download protection bypass.



CVE-2016-5215



Looben Yang discovered a use-after-free issue.



CVE-2016-5216



A use-after-free issue was discovered in the pdfium library.



CVE-2016-5217



Rob Wu discovered a condition where data was not validated by

the pdfium library.



CVE-2016-5218



Abdulrahman Alqabandi discovered a URL spoofing issue.



CVE-2016-5219



Rob Wu discovered a use-after-free issue in the v8 javascript

library.



CVE-2016-5220



Rob Wu discovered a way to access files on the local system.



CVE-2016-5221



Tim Becker discovered an integer overflow issue in the angle

library.



CVE-2016-5222



xisigr discovered a URL spoofing issue.



CVE-2016-5223



Hwiwon Lee discovered an integer overflow issue in the pdfium

library.



CVE-2016-5224



Roeland Krak discovered a same-origin bypass in SVG image handling.



CVE-2016-5225



Scott Helme discovered a Content Security Protection bypass.



CVE-2016-5226



Jun Kokatsu discovered a cross-scripting issue.



CVE-2016-9650



Jakub Żoczek discovered a Content Security Protection information

disclosure.



CVE-2016-9651



Guang Gong discovered a way to access private data in the v8

javascript library.



CVE-2016-9652



The chrome development team found and fixed various issues during

internal auditing.



For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed in

version 55.0.2883.75-1~deb8u1.



For the testing distribution (stretch), these problems will be fixed soon.



For the unstable distribution (sid), these problems have been fixed in

version 55.0.2883.75-1.



We recommend that you upgrade your chromium-browser packages.



Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply

these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be

found at: https://www.debian.org/security/



Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org

