Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in OpenJPEG
ID: FEDORA-2016-0b80dcfe5a
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 24
Datum: Mo, 12. Dezember 2016, 07:22
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9573
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9572

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : openjpeg2
Product     : Fedora 24
Version     : 2.1.2
Release     : 2.fc24
URL         : https://github.com/uclouvain/openjpeg
Summary     : C-Library for JPEG 2000
Description :
The OpenJPEG library is an open-source JPEG 2000 library developed in order to
promote the use of JPEG 2000.

This package contains
* JPEG 2000 codec compliant with the Part 1 of the standard (Class-1 Profile-1
  compliance).
* JP2 (JPEG 2000 standard Part 2 - Handling of JP2 boxes and extended multiple
  component transforms for multispectral and hyperspectral imagery)

Update Information:

This updates adds a patch to fix CVE-2016-9573 and CVE-2016-9572.
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1402718 - CVE-2016-9573 CVE-2016-9572 openjpeg2: various flaws
 [fedora-all]
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1402718
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade openjpeg2' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
