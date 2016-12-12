Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in cracklib

Name : cracklib

Product : Fedora 24

Version : 2.9.6

Release : 4.fc24

URL : http://sourceforge.net/projects/cracklib/

Summary : A password-checking library

Description :

CrackLib tests passwords to determine whether they match certain

security-oriented characteristics, with the purpose of stopping users

from choosing passwords that are easy to guess. CrackLib performs

several tests on passwords: it tries to generate words from a username

and gecos entry and checks those words against the password; it checks

for simplistic patterns in passwords; and it checks for the password

in a dictionary.



CrackLib is actually a library containing a particular C function

which is used to check the password, as well as other C

functions. CrackLib is not a replacement for a passwd program; it must

be used in conjunction with an existing passwd program.



Install the cracklib package if you need a program to check users'

passwords to see if they are at least minimally secure. If you install

CrackLib, you will also want to install the cracklib-dicts package.



Update Information:



Security fix for CVE-2016-6318

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1364944 - CVE-2016-6318 cracklib: Stack-based buffer overflow when

parsing large GECOS field

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1364944

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade cracklib' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

