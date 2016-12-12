Sicherheit: Mangelnde Eingabeprüfung in mcabber

Name : mcabber

Product : Fedora 23

Version : 1.0.4

Release : 1.fc23

URL : https://mcabber.com

Summary : Console Jabber instant messaging client

Description :

mcabber is a console Jabber instant messaging/chat client with SSL support, MUC

(Multi-User Chat) support, history logging, commands completion, and external

action triggers.



References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1397220 - mcabber-1.0.4 is available

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1397220

