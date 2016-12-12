Login
Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in Docker
Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in Docker
ID: 201612-28
Distribution: Gentoo
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: Mo, 12. Dezember 2016, 07:28
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-3697

Originalnachricht

 
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201612-28
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: Docker: Privilege escalation
     Date: December 11, 2016
     Bugs: #581236
       ID: 201612-28

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========

A vulnerability in Docker could lead to the escalation of privileges.

Background
==========

Docker is the worldâs leading software containerization platform.

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  app-emulation/docker         < 1.11.0                  >= 1.11.0

Description
===========

Docker does not properly distinguish between numeric UIDs and string
usernames.

Impact
======

Local attackers could possibly escalate their privileges.

Workaround
==========

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
==========

All Docker users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=app-emulation/docker-1.11.0"

References
==========

[ 1 ] CVE-2016-3697
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-3697

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-28

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5


Werbung