Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in Docker

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201612-28

https://security.gentoo.org/

Severity: Normal

Title: Docker: Privilege escalation

Date: December 11, 2016

Bugs: #581236

ID: 201612-28



Synopsis

A vulnerability in Docker could lead to the escalation of privileges.



Background

Docker is the worldâs leading software containerization platform.



Affected packages

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

1 app-emulation/docker < 1.11.0 >= 1.11.0



Description

Docker does not properly distinguish between numeric UIDs and string

usernames.



Impact

Local attackers could possibly escalate their privileges.



Workaround

There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

All Docker users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=app-emulation/docker-1.11.0"



References

[ 1 ] CVE-2016-3697

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-3697



Availability

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-28



Concerns?

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





