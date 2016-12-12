|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in libmms
|Name:
|Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in libmms
|ID:
|201612-29
|Distribution:
|Gentoo
|Plattformen:
|Keine Angabe
|Datum:
|Mo, 12. Dezember 2016, 07:29
|Referenzen:
|http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-2892
|
Originalnachricht
|
This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)
--ff5Qmp4uWkxI2bJij49JF8gNJSijwmtpP
Content-Type: multipart/mixed;
boundary="oMeQtBhHBcnbwALa1xxF5I2wK2VJ2A7ft"
From: Kristian Fiskerstrand <k_f@gentoo.org>
Reply-To: k_f@gentoo.org
To: gentoo-announce@lists.gentoo.org
Message-ID: <a6d01cd8-a656-59d4-38ae-810abcf6b90c@gentoo.org>
Subject: [ GLSA 201612-29 ] libmms: Remote execution of arbitrary code
--oMeQtBhHBcnbwALa1xxF5I2wK2VJ2A7ft
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201612-29
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Severity: Normal
Title: libmms: Remote execution of arbitrary code
Date: December 11, 2016
Bugs: #507822
ID: 201612-29
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Synopsis
========
A heap-based buffer overflow vulnerability in libmms might allow remote
attackers to execute arbitrary code.
Background
==========
libmms is a library for downloading (streaming) media files using the
mmst and mmsh protocols.
Affected packages
=================
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
-------------------------------------------------------------------
1 media-libs/libmms < 0.6.4 >= 0.6.4
Description
===========
A heap-based buffer overflow was discovered in the get_answer function
within mmsh.c of libmms.
Impact
======
A remote attacker might send a specially crafted MMS over HTTP (MMSH)
response, possibly resulting in the remote execution of arbitrary code
with the privileges of the process.
Workaround
==========
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
==========
All libmms users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=media-libs/libmms-0.6.4"
References
==========
[ 1 ] CVE-2014-2892
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-2892
Availability
============
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-29
Concerns?
=========
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
=======
Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
--oMeQtBhHBcnbwALa1xxF5I2wK2VJ2A7ft--
--ff5Qmp4uWkxI2bJij49JF8gNJSijwmtpP
Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"
Content-Description: OpenPGP digital signature
Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="signature.asc"
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
iQEzBAEBCgAdFiEEtOrRIMf4mkrqRycHJQt6/tY3nYUFAlhN5bIACgkQJQt6/tY3
nYXy5ggAm2x+iGg+3wEOgXL+bQCZlSJ8FKbVu6rhdgNBVp0jC9OGwoch9W83WBvG
q3JxwJLny0Nf0JSG3+B1U1p5Tsfhrmk1VGKfUmm5kmr2NcMBSWKWmb7XXene/xgD
17Rp8n/pl2tAGhNBVqVgDFVDn28u3lDTFLoe3ND2Yvt7IaEY/RDbbJp3xmWRLx2X
JTuz3v/vxYw+0lgxNkFr99bChBDBGLuFesq3/rythggREN9SbqxovaF+jCigdyYv
kM5Nt3ze8pqpdJkJgWxe2SLSY+oqvwDz9PyYJ4Tnf2p6RDJ9n3ZyWb2/cQQ3yAai
MICCcFcOkHpqEaboQld4lcpiKZs+lA==
=I3/6
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
--ff5Qmp4uWkxI2bJij49JF8gNJSijwmtpP--
|
|