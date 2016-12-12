Login
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in libmms
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in libmms
ID: 201612-29
Distribution: Gentoo
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: Mo, 12. Dezember 2016, 07:29
Referenzen: http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-2892

Originalnachricht

 
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201612-29
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: libmms: Remote execution of arbitrary code
     Date: December 11, 2016
     Bugs: #507822
       ID: 201612-29

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========

A heap-based buffer overflow vulnerability in libmms might allow remote
attackers to execute arbitrary code.

Background
==========

libmms is a library for downloading (streaming) media files using the
mmst and mmsh protocols.

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  media-libs/libmms            < 0.6.4                    >= 0.6.4

Description
===========

A heap-based buffer overflow was discovered in the get_answer function
within mmsh.c of libmms.

Impact
======

A remote attacker might send a specially crafted MMS over HTTP (MMSH)
response, possibly resulting in the remote execution of arbitrary code
with the privileges of the process.

Workaround
==========

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
==========

All libmms users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
   # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=media-libs/libmms-0.6.4"

References
==========

[ 1 ] CVE-2014-2892
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-2892

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-29

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5


