Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in libmms

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201612-29

https://security.gentoo.org/

Severity: Normal

Title: libmms: Remote execution of arbitrary code

Date: December 11, 2016

Bugs: #507822

ID: 201612-29



Synopsis

A heap-based buffer overflow vulnerability in libmms might allow remote

attackers to execute arbitrary code.



Background

libmms is a library for downloading (streaming) media files using the

mmst and mmsh protocols.



Affected packages

1 media-libs/libmms < 0.6.4 >= 0.6.4



Description

A heap-based buffer overflow was discovered in the get_answer function

within mmsh.c of libmms.



Impact

A remote attacker might send a specially crafted MMS over HTTP (MMSH)

response, possibly resulting in the remote execution of arbitrary code

with the privileges of the process.



Workaround

There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

All libmms users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=media-libs/libmms-0.6.4"



References

[ 1 ] CVE-2014-2892

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-2892



Availability

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-29



Concerns?

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





