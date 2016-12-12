|
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Sox
|Name:
|Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Sox
|ID:
|201612-30
|Distribution:
|Gentoo
|Plattformen:
|Keine Angabe
|Datum:
|Mo, 12. Dezember 2016, 07:32
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2014-8145
Originalnachricht
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201612-30
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Severity: Normal
Title: SoX: User-assisted execution of arbitrary code
Date: December 11, 2016
Bugs: #533296
ID: 201612-30
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Synopsis
========
Multiple heap overflows in SoX may allow remote attackers to execute
arbitrary code.
Background
==========
SoX is a command line utility that can convert various formats of
computer audio files in to other formats.
Affected packages
=================
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
-------------------------------------------------------------------
1 media-sound/sox < 14.4.2 >= 14.4.2
Description
===========
A heap-based buffer overflow can be triggered when processing a
malicious NIST Sphere or WAV audio file.
Impact
======
A remote attacker could coerce the victim to run SoX against their
malicious file. This may be leveraged by an attacker to gain control of
program execution with the privileges of the user.
Workaround
==========
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
==========
All SoX users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=media-sound/sox-14.4.2"
References
==========
[ 1 ] CVE-2014-8145
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2014-8145
Availability
============
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-30
Concerns?
=========
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
=======
Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
