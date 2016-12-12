Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in exFAT

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201612-31

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201612-31

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

https://security.gentoo.org/

Severity: Normal



Severity: Normal

Title: exFAT: Multiple vulnerabilities

Date: December 12, 2016

Bugs: #563936

ID: 201612-31



Synopsis



Synopsis

========



Two vulnerabilities have been found in exFAT allowing remote attackers

to execute arbitrary code or cause Denial of Service.



Background

==========



A full-featured exFAT file system implementation for Unix-like systems.



Affected packages

=================



Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 sys-fs/exfat-utils < 1.2.1 >= 1.2.1



Description

===========



Two vulnerabilities were found in exFAT. A malformed input can cause a

write heap overflow or cause an endless loop.



Impact

======



Remote attackers could execute arbitrary code or cause Denial of

Service.



Workaround

==========



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

==========



All exFAT users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=sys-fs/exfat-utils-1.2.1"



References

==========



[ 1 ] CVE-2015-8026

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8026

[ 2 ] Heap overflow and endless loop in exfatfsck / exfat-utils



http://blog.fuzzing-project.org/25-Heap-overflow-and-endless-loop-in-exfatfsck-exfat-utils.html



Availability

============



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-31



Concerns?

=========



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

=======



Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





