Login
Login-Name Passwort

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in exFAT
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in exFAT
ID: 201612-31
Distribution: Gentoo
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: Mo, 12. Dezember 2016, 07:33
Referenzen: http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8026
http://blog.fuzzing-project.org/25-Heap-overflow-and-endless-loop-in-exfatfsck-exfat-utils.html

Originalnachricht

 
This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)
--t2tCSLFBkf8tvIXvrVMEcGBLqfIHMnwEm
Content-Type: multipart/mixed;
 boundary="TlA4IidF58kGQKmjKMeMCbXuPgSSomUDX"
From: Kristian Fiskerstrand <k_f@gentoo.org>
Reply-To: k_f@gentoo.org
To: gentoo-announce@lists.gentoo.org
Message-ID: <508ad5ce-6556-c4e9-14bf-bffd6f5e837c@gentoo.org>
Subject: [ GLSA 201612-31 ] exFAT: Multiple vulnerabilities

--TlA4IidF58kGQKmjKMeMCbXuPgSSomUDX
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201612-31
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: exFAT: Multiple vulnerabilities
     Date: December 12, 2016
     Bugs: #563936
       ID: 201612-31

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========

Two vulnerabilities have been found in exFAT allowing remote attackers
to execute arbitrary code or cause Denial of Service.

Background
==========

A full-featured exFAT file system implementation for Unix-like systems.

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  sys-fs/exfat-utils           < 1.2.1                    >= 1.2.1

Description
===========

Two vulnerabilities were found in exFAT. A malformed input can cause a
write heap overflow or cause an endless loop.

Impact
======

Remote attackers could execute arbitrary code or cause Denial of
Service.

Workaround
==========

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
==========

All exFAT users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=sys-fs/exfat-utils-1.2.1"

References
==========

[ 1 ] CVE-2015-8026
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8026
[ 2 ] Heap overflow and endless loop in exfatfsck / exfat-utils

http://blog.fuzzing-project.org/25-Heap-overflow-and-endless-loop-in-exfatfsck-exfat-utils.html

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-31

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5


--TlA4IidF58kGQKmjKMeMCbXuPgSSomUDX--

--t2tCSLFBkf8tvIXvrVMEcGBLqfIHMnwEm
Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"
Content-Description: OpenPGP digital signature
Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="signature.asc"

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

iQEzBAEBCgAdFiEEtOrRIMf4mkrqRycHJQt6/tY3nYUFAlhN7B4ACgkQJQt6/tY3
nYXF2wgApm4BaZUrF3I0qNZdcgQOs6/R6b416YTNDKNJkudXeOTU2RItwX2cPu9h
F7kV4Z8cC2IKimMevvLS+xY+X6FBK1pk8tkxTponPe3646lly/bCmirYZz1pbu/W
pxSSCToe4xCsJatT02+ROhn2N0lQNUOTx6klk+n52R2mNZCng/Aws5kWrMdx7SBh
5jAGM74KordP2Xu2TlXzG4Kv8VmF9SYHUXlnfhFT/EArbXJ4svrU+zNtk/Q8HsCq
8tWNp6nG6Xr7Uqlk2BjxAlCEmZSMU8bDGaj6GW9GfzbW3lPIXUlnss4R5ELW8zig
wTEuEULOKH8F2JnNrVmZehbk5iqqYg==
=hTJI
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

--t2tCSLFBkf8tvIXvrVMEcGBLqfIHMnwEm--
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

0
OpenSu­se ent­fernt fglrx-T­rei­ber

2
Dee­pGit: Neues Git-Archäo­lo­gie­werk­zeug von Syn­te­vo

9
Dis­kus­sio­nen um die Li­nu­x-Desk­top-Si­cher­heit

14
Chro­me 56 Beta warnt vor Web­sei­ten ohne HTTPS

0
Un­ter­stüt­zung für Fe­do­ra 23 endet am 20. De­zem­ber

0
Xen 4.8 lässt vir­tu­el­le Ma­schi­nen schnel­ler star­ten

6
Col­la­bo­ra On­li­ne 2.0 vor­ge­stellt

1
Rom will ver­mehrt auf Open Sour­ce set­zen

1
Word­press 4.7 Vaug­han mit neuem Stan­dard­the­me

0
Frei­es Hand­buch für die Lei­tung of­fe­ner Or­ga­ni­sa­tio­nen er­hält­lich
 
Werbung