Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in exFAT
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in exFAT
|ID:
|201612-31
|Distribution:
|Gentoo
|Plattformen:
|Keine Angabe
|Datum:
|Mo, 12. Dezember 2016, 07:33
|Referenzen:
|http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8026
http://blog.fuzzing-project.org/25-Heap-overflow-and-endless-loop-in-exfatfsck-exfat-utils.html
Originalnachricht
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201612-31
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Severity: Normal
Title: exFAT: Multiple vulnerabilities
Date: December 12, 2016
Bugs: #563936
ID: 201612-31
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Synopsis
========
Two vulnerabilities have been found in exFAT allowing remote attackers
to execute arbitrary code or cause Denial of Service.
Background
==========
A full-featured exFAT file system implementation for Unix-like systems.
Affected packages
=================
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
-------------------------------------------------------------------
1 sys-fs/exfat-utils < 1.2.1 >= 1.2.1
Description
===========
Two vulnerabilities were found in exFAT. A malformed input can cause a
write heap overflow or cause an endless loop.
Impact
======
Remote attackers could execute arbitrary code or cause Denial of
Service.
Workaround
==========
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
==========
All exFAT users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=sys-fs/exfat-utils-1.2.1"
References
==========
[ 1 ] CVE-2015-8026
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8026
[ 2 ] Heap overflow and endless loop in exfatfsck / exfat-utils
http://blog.fuzzing-project.org/25-Heap-overflow-and-endless-loop-in-exfatfsck-exfat-utils.html
Availability
============
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-31
Concerns?
=========
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
=======
Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
--TlA4IidF58kGQKmjKMeMCbXuPgSSomUDX--
