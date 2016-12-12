Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in VirtualBox
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in VirtualBox
ID: 201612-27
Distribution: Gentoo
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: Mo, 12. Dezember 2016, 07:34
Originalnachricht

 
Subject: [ GLSA 201612-27 ] VirtualBox: Multiple vulnerabilities

 Severity: Normal
    Title: VirtualBox: Multiple vulnerabilities
     Date: December 11, 2016
     Bugs: #505274, #537218, #550964
       ID: 201612-27

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in VirtualBox, the worst of
which allows local users to escalate privileges.

Background
==========

VirtualBox is a powerful virtualization product from Oracle.

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  app-emulation/virtualbox
                                  < 4.3.28                  >= 4.3.28
  2  app-emulation/virtualbox-bin
                                  < 4.3.28                  >= 4.3.28
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     2 affected packages

Description
===========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in VirtualBox. Please
review the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.

Impact
======

Local attackers could cause a Denial of Service condition, execute
arbitrary code, or escalate their privileges.

Workaround
==========

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
==========

All VirtualBox users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot -v ">=app-emulation/virtualbox-4.3.28"

All VirtualBox-bin users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot -v
 ">=app-emulation/virtualbox-bin-4.3.28"

References
==========

[  1 ] CVE-2014-0981
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-0981
[  2 ] CVE-2014-0983
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-0983
[  3 ] CVE-2014-6588
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-6588
[  4 ] CVE-2014-6589
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-6589
[  5 ] CVE-2014-6590
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-6590
[  6 ] CVE-2014-6595
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-6595
[  7 ] CVE-2015-0377
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-0377
[  8 ] CVE-2015-0418
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-0418
[  9 ] CVE-2015-0427
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-0427
[ 10 ] CVE-2015-3456
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-3456
[ 11 ] CVE-2016-5608
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5608
[ 12 ] CVE-2016-5610
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5610
[ 13 ] CVE-2016-5611
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5611
[ 14 ] CVE-2016-5613
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5613

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-27

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5


