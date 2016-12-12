Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in VirtualBox

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

--m3UJGEicREtGDugRd28rSfN98pKXeMisu

Content-Type: multipart/mixed;

boundary="Jxicko6HkEXa0o8LHHv6bcCxcvmPtB6KB"

From: Kristian Fiskerstrand <k_f@gentoo.org>

Reply-To: k_f@gentoo.org

To: gentoo-announce@lists.gentoo.org

Message-ID: <84d7f28a-6b06-af16-83ad-f33a7ecd46fc@gentoo.org>

Subject: [ GLSA 201612-27 ] VirtualBox: Multiple vulnerabilities



--Jxicko6HkEXa0o8LHHv6bcCxcvmPtB6KB

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201612-27

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

https://security.gentoo.org/

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: VirtualBox: Multiple vulnerabilities

Date: December 11, 2016

Bugs: #505274, #537218, #550964

ID: 201612-27



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in VirtualBox, the worst of

which allows local users to escalate privileges.



Background

==========



VirtualBox is a powerful virtualization product from Oracle.



Affected packages

=================



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 app-emulation/virtualbox

< 4.3.28 >= 4.3.28

2 app-emulation/virtualbox-bin

< 4.3.28 >= 4.3.28

-------------------------------------------------------------------

2 affected packages



Description

===========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in VirtualBox. Please

review the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.



Impact

======



Local attackers could cause a Denial of Service condition, execute

arbitrary code, or escalate their privileges.



Workaround

==========



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

==========



All VirtualBox users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot -v ">=app-emulation/virtualbox-4.3.28"



All VirtualBox-bin users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot -v

">=app-emulation/virtualbox-bin-4.3.28"



References

==========



[ 1 ] CVE-2014-0981

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-0981

[ 2 ] CVE-2014-0983

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-0983

[ 3 ] CVE-2014-6588

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-6588

[ 4 ] CVE-2014-6589

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-6589

[ 5 ] CVE-2014-6590

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-6590

[ 6 ] CVE-2014-6595

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-6595

[ 7 ] CVE-2015-0377

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-0377

[ 8 ] CVE-2015-0418

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-0418

[ 9 ] CVE-2015-0427

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-0427

[ 10 ] CVE-2015-3456

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-3456

[ 11 ] CVE-2016-5608

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5608

[ 12 ] CVE-2016-5610

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5610

[ 13 ] CVE-2016-5611

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5611

[ 14 ] CVE-2016-5613

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5613



Availability

============



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-27



Concerns?

=========



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

=======



Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





--Jxicko6HkEXa0o8LHHv6bcCxcvmPtB6KB--



--m3UJGEicREtGDugRd28rSfN98pKXeMisu

Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"

Content-Description: OpenPGP digital signature

Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="signature.asc"



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----



iQEzBAEBCgAdFiEEtOrRIMf4mkrqRycHJQt6/tY3nYUFAlhN7b4ACgkQJQt6/tY3

nYX4Nwf/YzkkCH8J/nj4/99HHnHhT2mqoGQwGXex/b22KyjQ7tGBJ+0+lR6S3OM+

TPBN/pPTQeCnWwlvCjU5Yabz4ryZR9iSGvpLutLXnnR0CcGNdJVrXUGiVaevf1sK

ZCNTMnmyj5Q/8DXy7UrPpj/1W4nHXISFCRdU5gUZMr9qIgfbK/q/jtIi7jezKhBI

2oG+ZUFBSjMRGI5fzyg7dOChU6eesw8ALv8862xhEIra9XRP+lv38Huft47ca2gX

EUDbjiVeF8dBTfKyIqVbgQ81HO1IPUrB9pEI3AN7ffmpDO8aVQ+eb6tIMRMctoqY

l0X4Ge9C/0r+pS/MQN6yqf4lCowE6Q==

=chVE

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



--m3UJGEicREtGDugRd28rSfN98pKXeMisu--

