Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in Docker
|Name:
|Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in Docker
|ID:
|201612-28
|Distribution:
|Gentoo
|Plattformen:
|Keine Angabe
|Datum:
|Mo, 12. Dezember 2016, 07:35
|Referenzen:
|http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-3697
Originalnachricht
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201612-28
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Severity: Normal
Title: Docker: Privilege escalation
Date: December 11, 2016
Bugs: #581236
ID: 201612-28
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Synopsis
========
A vulnerability in Docker could lead to the escalation of privileges.
Background
==========
Docker is the worldâs leading software containerization platform.
Affected packages
=================
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
-------------------------------------------------------------------
1 app-emulation/docker < 1.11.0 >= 1.11.0
Description
===========
Docker does not properly distinguish between numeric UIDs and string
usernames.
Impact
======
Local attackers could possibly escalate their privileges.
Workaround
==========
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
==========
All Docker users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=app-emulation/docker-1.11.0"
References
==========
[ 1 ] CVE-2016-3697
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-3697
Availability
============
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-28
Concerns?
=========
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
=======
Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
