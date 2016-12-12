Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Sox

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201612-30

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

https://security.gentoo.org/

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: SoX: User-assisted execution of arbitrary code

Date: December 11, 2016

Bugs: #533296

ID: 201612-30



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

========



Multiple heap overflows in SoX may allow remote attackers to execute

arbitrary code.



Background

==========



SoX is a command line utility that can convert various formats of

computer audio files in to other formats.



Affected packages

=================



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 media-sound/sox < 14.4.2 >= 14.4.2



Description

===========



A heap-based buffer overflow can be triggered when processing a

malicious NIST Sphere or WAV audio file.



Impact

======



A remote attacker could coerce the victim to run SoX against their

malicious file. This may be leveraged by an attacker to gain control of

program execution with the privileges of the user.



Workaround

==========



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

==========



All SoX users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=media-sound/sox-14.4.2"



References

==========



[ 1 ] CVE-2014-8145

http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2014-8145



Availability

============



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-30



Concerns?

=========



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

=======



Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





