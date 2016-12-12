|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Xen
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in Xen
|ID:
|SUSE-SU-2016:3083-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1
|Datum:
|Mo, 12. Dezember 2016, 23:03
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8909
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9380
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7777
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8910
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8576
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8669
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8667
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9381
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9377
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9385
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9383
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7995
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9386
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9382
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9379
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7909
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9378
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7908
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9637
|
Originalnachricht
|
SUSE Security Update: Security update for xen
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2016:3083-1
Rating: important
References: #1000106 #1003030 #1003032 #1003870 #1004016
#1005004 #1005005 #1007157 #1007160 #1009100
#1009103 #1009104 #1009107 #1009108 #1009109
#1009111 #1011652
Cross-References: CVE-2016-7777 CVE-2016-7908 CVE-2016-7909
CVE-2016-7995 CVE-2016-8576 CVE-2016-8667
CVE-2016-8669 CVE-2016-8909 CVE-2016-8910
CVE-2016-9377 CVE-2016-9378 CVE-2016-9379
CVE-2016-9380 CVE-2016-9381 CVE-2016-9382
CVE-2016-9383 CVE-2016-9385 CVE-2016-9386
CVE-2016-9637
Affected Products:
SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1
SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that fixes 19 vulnerabilities is now available.
Description:
This update for xen to version 4.5.5 fixes several issues.
These security issues were fixed:
- CVE-2016-9637: ioport array overflow allowing a malicious guest
administrator can escalate their privilege to that of the host
(bsc#1011652)
- CVE-2016-9386: x86 null segments were not always treated as unusable
allowing an unprivileged guest user program to elevate its privilege to
that of the guest operating system. Exploit of this vulnerability is
easy on Intel and more complicated on AMD (bsc#1009100)
- CVE-2016-9382: x86 task switch to VM86 mode was mis-handled, allowing a
unprivileged guest process to escalate its privilege to that of the
guest operating system on AMD hardware. On Intel hardware a malicious
unprivileged guest process can crash the guest (bsc#1009103)
- CVE-2016-9385: x86 segment base write emulation lacked canonical address
checks, allowing a malicious guest administrator to crash the host
(bsc#1009104)
- CVE-2016-9383: The x86 64-bit bit test instruction emulation was broken,
allowing a guest to modify arbitrary memory leading to arbitray code
execution (bsc#1009107)
- CVE-2016-9378: x86 software interrupt injection was mis-handled,
allowing an unprivileged guest user to crash the guest (bsc#1009108)
- CVE-2016-9377: x86 software interrupt injection was mis-handled,
allowing an unprivileged guest user to crash the guest (bsc#1009108)
- CVE-2016-9381: Improper processing of shared rings allowing guest
administrators take over the qemu process, elevating their privilege to
that of the qemu process (bsc#1009109)
- CVE-2016-9380: Delimiter injection vulnerabilities in pygrub allowed
guest administrators to obtain the contents of sensitive host files or
delete the files (bsc#1009111)
- CVE-2016-9379: Delimiter injection vulnerabilities in pygrub allowed
guest administrators to obtain the contents of sensitive host files or
delete the files (bsc#1009111)
- CVE-2016-7777: Xen did not properly honor CR0.TS and CR0.EM, which
allowed local x86 HVM guest OS users to read or modify FPU, MMX, or XMM
register state information belonging to arbitrary tasks on the guest by
modifying an instruction while the hypervisor is preparing to emulate it
(bsc#1000106)
- CVE-2016-8910: The rtl8139_cplus_transmit function in hw/net/rtl8139.c
allowed local guest OS administrators to cause a denial of service
(infinite loop and CPU consumption) by leveraging failure to limit the
ring descriptor count (bsc#1007157)
- CVE-2016-8909: The intel_hda_xfer function in hw/audio/intel-hda.c
allowed local guest OS administrators to cause a denial of service
(infinite loop and CPU consumption) via an entry with the same value for
buffer length and pointer position (bsc#1007160).
- CVE-2016-8667: The rc4030_write function in hw/dma/rc4030.c in allowed
local guest OS administrators to cause a denial of service
(divide-by-zero error and QEMU process crash) via a large interval timer
reload value (bsc#1005004)
- CVE-2016-8669: The serial_update_parameters function in hw/char/serial.c
allowed local guest OS administrators to cause a denial of service
(divide-by-zero error and QEMU process crash) via vectors involving a
value of divider greater than baud base (bsc#1005005)
- CVE-2016-7995: A memory leak in ehci_process_itd allowed a privileged
user inside guest to DoS the host (bsc#1003870).
- CVE-2016-8576: The xhci_ring_fetch function in hw/usb/hcd-xhci.c allowed
local guest OS administrators to cause a denial of service (infinite
loop and QEMU process crash) by leveraging failure to limit the number
of link Transfer Request Blocks (TRB) to process (bsc#1004016).
- CVE-2016-7908: The mcf_fec_do_tx function in hw/net/mcf_fec.c did not
properly limit the buffer descriptor count when transmitting packets,
which allowed local guest OS administrators to cause a denial of service
(infinite loop and QEMU process crash) via vectors involving a buffer
descriptor with a length of 0 and crafted values in bd.flags
(bsc#1003030)
- CVE-2016-7909: The pcnet_rdra_addr function in hw/net/pcnet.c allowed
local guest OS administrators to cause a denial of service (infinite
loop and QEMU process crash) by setting the (1) receive or (2) transmit
descriptor ring length to 0 (bsc#1003032)
Patch Instructions:
To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP1-2016-1795=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP1-2016-1795=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP1-2016-1795=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1 (x86_64):
xen-debugsource-4.5.5_02-22.3.1
xen-devel-4.5.5_02-22.3.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (x86_64):
xen-4.5.5_02-22.3.1
xen-debugsource-4.5.5_02-22.3.1
xen-doc-html-4.5.5_02-22.3.1
xen-kmp-default-4.5.5_02_k3.12.67_60.64.18-22.3.1
xen-kmp-default-debuginfo-4.5.5_02_k3.12.67_60.64.18-22.3.1
xen-libs-32bit-4.5.5_02-22.3.1
xen-libs-4.5.5_02-22.3.1
xen-libs-debuginfo-32bit-4.5.5_02-22.3.1
xen-libs-debuginfo-4.5.5_02-22.3.1
xen-tools-4.5.5_02-22.3.1
xen-tools-debuginfo-4.5.5_02-22.3.1
xen-tools-domU-4.5.5_02-22.3.1
xen-tools-domU-debuginfo-4.5.5_02-22.3.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1 (x86_64):
xen-4.5.5_02-22.3.1
xen-debugsource-4.5.5_02-22.3.1
xen-kmp-default-4.5.5_02_k3.12.67_60.64.18-22.3.1
xen-kmp-default-debuginfo-4.5.5_02_k3.12.67_60.64.18-22.3.1
xen-libs-32bit-4.5.5_02-22.3.1
xen-libs-4.5.5_02-22.3.1
xen-libs-debuginfo-32bit-4.5.5_02-22.3.1
xen-libs-debuginfo-4.5.5_02-22.3.1
References:
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7777.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7908.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7909.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7995.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8576.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8667.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8669.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8909.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8910.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9377.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9378.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9379.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9380.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9381.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9382.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9383.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9385.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9386.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9637.html
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1000106
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1003030
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1003032
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1003870
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1004016
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005004
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005005
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1007157
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1007160
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1009100
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1009103
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1009104
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1009107
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1009108
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1009109
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1009111
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1011652
--
To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org
For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org
|
|