Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Xen

Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2016:3083-1

Rating: important

References: #1000106 #1003030 #1003032 #1003870 #1004016

#1005004 #1005005 #1007157 #1007160 #1009100

#1009103 #1009104 #1009107 #1009108 #1009109

#1009111 #1011652

Cross-References: CVE-2016-7777 CVE-2016-7908 CVE-2016-7909

CVE-2016-7995 CVE-2016-8576 CVE-2016-8667

CVE-2016-8669 CVE-2016-8909 CVE-2016-8910

CVE-2016-9377 CVE-2016-9378 CVE-2016-9379

CVE-2016-9380 CVE-2016-9381 CVE-2016-9382

CVE-2016-9383 CVE-2016-9385 CVE-2016-9386

CVE-2016-9637

Affected Products:

SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1

SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1

An update that fixes 19 vulnerabilities is now available.



This update for xen to version 4.5.5 fixes several issues.



These security issues were fixed:



- CVE-2016-9637: ioport array overflow allowing a malicious guest

administrator can escalate their privilege to that of the host

(bsc#1011652)

- CVE-2016-9386: x86 null segments were not always treated as unusable

allowing an unprivileged guest user program to elevate its privilege to

that of the guest operating system. Exploit of this vulnerability is

easy on Intel and more complicated on AMD (bsc#1009100)

- CVE-2016-9382: x86 task switch to VM86 mode was mis-handled, allowing a

unprivileged guest process to escalate its privilege to that of the

guest operating system on AMD hardware. On Intel hardware a malicious

unprivileged guest process can crash the guest (bsc#1009103)

- CVE-2016-9385: x86 segment base write emulation lacked canonical address

checks, allowing a malicious guest administrator to crash the host

(bsc#1009104)

- CVE-2016-9383: The x86 64-bit bit test instruction emulation was broken,

allowing a guest to modify arbitrary memory leading to arbitray code

execution (bsc#1009107)

- CVE-2016-9378: x86 software interrupt injection was mis-handled,

allowing an unprivileged guest user to crash the guest (bsc#1009108)

- CVE-2016-9377: x86 software interrupt injection was mis-handled,

allowing an unprivileged guest user to crash the guest (bsc#1009108)

- CVE-2016-9381: Improper processing of shared rings allowing guest

administrators take over the qemu process, elevating their privilege to

that of the qemu process (bsc#1009109)

- CVE-2016-9380: Delimiter injection vulnerabilities in pygrub allowed

guest administrators to obtain the contents of sensitive host files or

delete the files (bsc#1009111)

- CVE-2016-9379: Delimiter injection vulnerabilities in pygrub allowed

guest administrators to obtain the contents of sensitive host files or

delete the files (bsc#1009111)

- CVE-2016-7777: Xen did not properly honor CR0.TS and CR0.EM, which

allowed local x86 HVM guest OS users to read or modify FPU, MMX, or XMM

register state information belonging to arbitrary tasks on the guest by

modifying an instruction while the hypervisor is preparing to emulate it

(bsc#1000106)

- CVE-2016-8910: The rtl8139_cplus_transmit function in hw/net/rtl8139.c

allowed local guest OS administrators to cause a denial of service

(infinite loop and CPU consumption) by leveraging failure to limit the

ring descriptor count (bsc#1007157)

- CVE-2016-8909: The intel_hda_xfer function in hw/audio/intel-hda.c

allowed local guest OS administrators to cause a denial of service

(infinite loop and CPU consumption) via an entry with the same value for

buffer length and pointer position (bsc#1007160).

- CVE-2016-8667: The rc4030_write function in hw/dma/rc4030.c in allowed

local guest OS administrators to cause a denial of service

(divide-by-zero error and QEMU process crash) via a large interval timer

reload value (bsc#1005004)

- CVE-2016-8669: The serial_update_parameters function in hw/char/serial.c

allowed local guest OS administrators to cause a denial of service

(divide-by-zero error and QEMU process crash) via vectors involving a

value of divider greater than baud base (bsc#1005005)

- CVE-2016-7995: A memory leak in ehci_process_itd allowed a privileged

user inside guest to DoS the host (bsc#1003870).

- CVE-2016-8576: The xhci_ring_fetch function in hw/usb/hcd-xhci.c allowed

local guest OS administrators to cause a denial of service (infinite

loop and QEMU process crash) by leveraging failure to limit the number

of link Transfer Request Blocks (TRB) to process (bsc#1004016).

- CVE-2016-7908: The mcf_fec_do_tx function in hw/net/mcf_fec.c did not

properly limit the buffer descriptor count when transmitting packets,

which allowed local guest OS administrators to cause a denial of service

(infinite loop and QEMU process crash) via vectors involving a buffer

descriptor with a length of 0 and crafted values in bd.flags

(bsc#1003030)

- CVE-2016-7909: The pcnet_rdra_addr function in hw/net/pcnet.c allowed

local guest OS administrators to cause a denial of service (infinite

loop and QEMU process crash) by setting the (1) receive or (2) transmit

descriptor ring length to 0 (bsc#1003032)





Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP1-2016-1795=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP1-2016-1795=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP1-2016-1795=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1 (x86_64):



xen-debugsource-4.5.5_02-22.3.1

xen-devel-4.5.5_02-22.3.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (x86_64):



xen-4.5.5_02-22.3.1

xen-debugsource-4.5.5_02-22.3.1

xen-doc-html-4.5.5_02-22.3.1

xen-kmp-default-4.5.5_02_k3.12.67_60.64.18-22.3.1

xen-kmp-default-debuginfo-4.5.5_02_k3.12.67_60.64.18-22.3.1

xen-libs-32bit-4.5.5_02-22.3.1

xen-libs-4.5.5_02-22.3.1

xen-libs-debuginfo-32bit-4.5.5_02-22.3.1

xen-libs-debuginfo-4.5.5_02-22.3.1

xen-tools-4.5.5_02-22.3.1

xen-tools-debuginfo-4.5.5_02-22.3.1

xen-tools-domU-4.5.5_02-22.3.1

xen-tools-domU-debuginfo-4.5.5_02-22.3.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1 (x86_64):



xen-4.5.5_02-22.3.1

xen-debugsource-4.5.5_02-22.3.1

xen-kmp-default-4.5.5_02_k3.12.67_60.64.18-22.3.1

xen-kmp-default-debuginfo-4.5.5_02_k3.12.67_60.64.18-22.3.1

xen-libs-32bit-4.5.5_02-22.3.1

xen-libs-4.5.5_02-22.3.1

xen-libs-debuginfo-32bit-4.5.5_02-22.3.1

xen-libs-debuginfo-4.5.5_02-22.3.1





