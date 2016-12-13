Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in perl-DBD-MySQL

Name : perl-DBD-MySQL

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 4.041

Release : 1.fc25

URL : http://search.cpan.org/dist/DBD-mysql/

Summary : A MySQL interface for Perl

Description :

DBD::mysql is the Perl5 Database Interface driver for the MySQL database. In

other words: DBD::mysql is an interface between the Perl programming language

and the MySQL programming API that comes with the MySQL relational database

management system.



Update Information:



This release fixes CVE-2016-1251 vulnerability, a use after free when using

prepared statements. ---- Updated to the latest version ---- Security fix

for CVE-2016-1249

-

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1399580 - CVE-2016-1251 perl-DBD-MySQL: Use after free when using

prepared statements

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1399580

[ 2 ] Bug #1395591 - CVE-2016-1249 perl-DBD-MySQL: Out-of-bounds read when

using server-side prepared statement support

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1395591

-



This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade perl-DBD-MySQL' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

