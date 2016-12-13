Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in perl-DBD-MySQL

Name : perl-DBD-MySQL Product : Fedora 25 Version : 4.041 Release : 1.fc25 URL : http://search.cpan.org/dist/DBD-mysql/ Summary : A MySQL interface for Perl Description : DBD::mysql is the Perl5 Database Interface driver for the MySQL database. In other words: DBD::mysql is an interface between the Perl programming language and the MySQL programming API that comes with the MySQL relational database management system.
This release fixes CVE-2016-1251 vulnerability, a use after free when using prepared statements. ---- Updated to the latest version ---- Security fix for CVE-2016-1249 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - References: