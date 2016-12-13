Sicherheit: Denial of Service in libreswan

Name : libreswan

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 3.18

Release : 1.fc25

URL : https://libreswan.org/

Summary : IPsec implementation with IKEv1 and IKEv2 keying protocols

Description :

Libreswan is a free implementation of IPsec & IKE for Linux. IPsec is

the Internet Protocol Security and uses strong cryptography to provide

both authentication and encryption services. These services allow you

to build secure tunnels through untrusted networks. Everything passing

through the untrusted net is encrypted by the ipsec gateway machine and

decrypted by the gateway at the other end of the tunnel. The resulting

tunnel is a virtual private network or VPN.



This package contains the daemons and userland tools for setting up

Libreswan. To build KLIPS, see the kmod-libreswan.spec file.



Libreswan also supports IKEv2 (RFC4309) and Secure Labeling



Libreswan is based on Openswan-2.6.38 which in turn is based on FreeS/WAN-2.04



Update Information:



Updated to 3.18 for CVE-2016-5391 rhbz#1361164 and VTI support

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1361164 - libreswan-3.18 is available

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1361164

