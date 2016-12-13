Login
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in libreswan
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Denial of Service in libreswan
ID: FEDORA-2016-b8b5570769
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 25
Datum: Di, 13. Dezember 2016, 08:43
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5391

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : libreswan
Product     : Fedora 25
Version     : 3.18
Release     : 1.fc25
URL         : https://libreswan.org/
Summary     : IPsec implementation with IKEv1 and IKEv2 keying protocols
Description :
Libreswan is a free implementation of IPsec & IKE for Linux.  IPsec is
the Internet Protocol Security and uses strong cryptography to provide
both authentication and encryption services.  These services allow you
to build secure tunnels through untrusted networks.  Everything passing
through the untrusted net is encrypted by the ipsec gateway machine and
decrypted by the gateway at the other end of the tunnel.  The resulting
tunnel is a virtual private network or VPN.

This package contains the daemons and userland tools for setting up
Libreswan. To build KLIPS, see the kmod-libreswan.spec file.

Libreswan also supports IKEv2 (RFC4309) and Secure Labeling

Libreswan is based on Openswan-2.6.38 which in turn is based on FreeS/WAN-2.04

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

Updated to 3.18 for CVE-2016-5391 rhbz#1361164 and VTI support
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1361164 - libreswan-3.18 is available
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1361164
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade libreswan' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
